Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Liam Williams: Full-back gives Wales injury scare on Cardiff debut after 'significant' collarbone injury
Full-back Liam Williams suffered a "significant" collarbone injury on his Cardiff debut which will cause concern for Wales coach Wayne Pivac. Williams, 31, signed from Scarlets and looked sharp in the opening quarter before suffering the injury in Saturday's 20-13 win against Munster. Cardiff have six more games before the...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Natasha Hunt to miss out on England squad
World Cup-winning scrum-half Natasha Hunt is set to miss out on a place in the England squad for this year's tournament in New Zealand. The less experienced Lucy Packer and recently returned Claudia MacDonald will be included ahead of Hunt when the squad is named on Tuesday. Leanne Infante is...
'Just disgraceful': One of the worst refereeing decisions in Wallabies history ruins Aussies' incredible comeback as All Blacks squeak out Bledisloe Cup victory on a night of high drama
The Wallabies' Bledisloe Cup drought has stretched to a 20th year after they suffered a heart-breaking 39-37 loss to the All Blacks in a drama-charged Test in Melbourne. The Australians looked headed for a famous victory at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night after they scrapped their way back from 31-13, but All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett scored in the corner after the fulltime hooter to secure the win.
Argentina vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship match online and on TV
Argentina host South Africa as Round Five of the 2022 Rugby Championship continues.New Zealand’s wild win over Australia on Thursday has taken Ian Foster’s side top of the standings, but either of these two sides would draw level with a bonus point win.South Africa have endured off-field tumult since getting back on track with by beating Australia two weekends ago, with fly-half Elton Jantjies sent home from camp.A pitch deemed to be in unsuitable condition to host Test rugby has forced the relocation of this encounter from the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires to the nearby port city of...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Robyn Wilkins, Panashe Muzambe & Michaela Leonard: Exeter add three more internationals
Exeter have signed Wales back Robyn Wilkins, Scotland prop Panashe Muzambe and Australia lock Michaela Leonard for the new Premier 15s season. Wilkins, 27, can play at centre or fly-half and joins from Worcester, having also played for Gloucester-Hartpury. The daughter of former Wales men's international Gwilym Wilkins, she has...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Among Players Called Up for Argentina’s Friendlies Ahead of World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and this international break will be the last for managers to begin trimming down the players they’re considering taking to Qatar. Argentina will play two friendlies in the United States against Honduras and Jamaica to prepare for the competition. Manager...
BBC
Premiership: Leicester Tigers 36-21 Newcastle Falcons - Champions earn first win of season
Tries: Cronin, Nadolo 2, Ashton, Cracknell Cons: Gopperth 4 Pens: Gopperth. Champions Leicester Tigers overcame Newcastle Falcons for their first Premiership win of the season. Tries from James Cronin and Nemani Nadolo gave Tigers an early lead, only for Josh Barton and George McGuigan scores to edge Newcastle ahead. A...
Masood credits Pakistan callup on T20 success in England
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Shan Masood believes playing for English county Derbyshire in the Blast has played a role in his maiden callup to the Pakistan Twenty20 team. Left-hander Masood scored 547 runs in 14 Blast games this season at an impressive strike rate of 139.89. He had five half-centuries and finished fifth in the run-getters’ list which was topped by Englishman James Vince with 678.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pumas and Boks must win to stay in Rugby Championship race
Argentina and South Africa don’t have a choice on Saturday. To stay in the Rugby Championship race with New Zealand, the Pumas or Springboks must sweep both of their contests over the next two Saturdays, with the added burden of bonus points. They are already five points off the...
BBC
Manchester United 4-0 Reading: Maya Le Tissier scores twice on debut
Defender Maya Le Tissier scored twice on her debut as Manchester United comfortably beat Reading in their Women's Super League opener. Le Tissier, 20, joined from Brighton this summer and impressed in a centre-back role with two goals from corners. United captain Katie Zelem, making her 100th appearance, assisted both...
FOX Sports
Boubacar Kamara summoned by France then gets injured
PARIS (AP) — Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara was summoned on Friday for France's Nations League matches as a replacement for the injured Adrien Rabiot, only to get injured himself on English Premier League duty hours later. Kamara came off just before halftime in Villa's 1-0 win over Southampton,...
Yardbarker
Luis Enrique reveals Ansu Fati La Roja omission reason
Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his reason to leave Barcelona star Ansu Fati out of latest La Roja squad. The former La Blaugrana coach named a 25-man panel for their final round of competitive games ahead of the World Cup in November. Spain are top of League A2, ahead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Umesh Yadav: India fast bowler to miss Middlesex run-in with thigh injury
India fast bowler Umesh Yadav will miss Middlesex's final two County Championship games with a thigh injury. The 34-year-old was scheduled to return for the county's penultimate four-day match at Leicestershire after rehab on the problem in India. Middlesex are second in Division Two after a thumping win over Glamorgan...
Yardbarker
Spain takes down Germany to reach EuroBasket final
For the first 34+ minutes of their EuroBasket semifinal, the host team Germany went basket for basket with perennial EuroBasket power Spain. But in the end, there was simply too much Hernangomez for them to deal with. Brothers Willy and Juancho Hernangomez combined for 29 points to overcome Dennis Schroder's 30 points and 8 assists as Spain advanced to play France in the final with a 96-91 win.
Comments / 0