Argentina host South Africa as Round Five of the 2022 Rugby Championship continues.New Zealand’s wild win over Australia on Thursday has taken Ian Foster’s side top of the standings, but either of these two sides would draw level with a bonus point win.South Africa have endured off-field tumult since getting back on track with by beating Australia two weekends ago, with fly-half Elton Jantjies sent home from camp.A pitch deemed to be in unsuitable condition to host Test rugby has forced the relocation of this encounter from the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires to the nearby port city of...

RUGBY ・ 1 HOUR AGO