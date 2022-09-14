Read full article on original website
wglt.org
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle
A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Family House
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch Thursday’s Loving Living Local segment to learn how Family House provides affordable, home-like accommodations for families of patients or individuals receiving health care services in the Peoria area.
Central Illinois Proud
Kids raise money for St. Jude in support of friend
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Elementary-aged school children in Bloomington are taking it upon themselves to help fund cancer research. Friday night, Addyson Rudicil and friends hosted their second Cancer Dancer fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Rudicil started the fundraiser last year as a way to support her friend Calista Cook or CJ who is battling cancer.
1470 WMBD
Oktoberfest returns to the Peoria Riverfront this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria’s Oktoberfest gets underway Friday evening on the Riverfront with German and Austrian food and music, and of course…BEER!. Throughout the weekend there’ll be log-sawing contests, dancing and a lot of guys in Lederhosen. For a list of Oktoberfest entertainment and activities through...
25newsnow.com
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria preschoolers celebrate Mexican Independence Day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Valeska Hinton Early Childhood Education Center in Peoria celebrated more than 200 years of Mexican independence in a creative way. Clad in cultural attire, more than 100 preschoolers marched in a parade to commemorate Mexican Independence Day on Friday. About one-third of Valeska Hinton students...
Central Illinois Proud
Events in Peoria celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic Heritage Month spans from Sept.15 to Oct. 15 and celebrates the heritage and its culture. For those who want to celebrate, Peoria will be holding events all month long. Friday, Sept. 16 will kick off the month with Caravana Via Mexico and Mexican Independence...
Central Illinois Proud
Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
25newsnow.com
‘It was devastating’: Resident copes with home lost to fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “I came out here and just started rocking, I watched my house be tore down and everything. It was devastating.”. Peorian resident Chandra Pilkington was one of the many residents who lost their home to a house fire within the past few weeks. She feels the experience was horrific and it should of took her and her spouses life.
Central Illinois Proud
McAlister’s Deli temporarily closed for fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire at McAlister’s Deli on University Street in Peoria at approximately 3:58 p.m. Friday. According to a Peoria fire press release, fire crews reported that smoke was beginning to fill up the building when they first arrived on the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Meet the Author and Illustrator of Silas the Great House Cat | Good Day Central Illinois
A local author and illustrator met with us this morning to discuss their children’s book, Silas the Great House Cat. Both the author and the illustrator are from Galesburg— right here in the Central Illinois area. Now that Halloween is just around the corner, Silas the Great House...
wcbu.org
Minimalist homage to Peoria restored to former glory
Peoria's iconic "Sonar Tide" outdoor sculpture looks as clean and crisp as it did when it was first installed nearly 40 years ago. That's due in no small part to the efforts of Bradley University's Fisher Stolz and Jaci Willis. The pair have spent more than 300 hours restoring Canadian-American Minimalist artist Ronald Bladen's final large-scale public artwork back to its original state.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Road Trip: Morton Pumpkin Festival
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Our Central Illinois Road Trip takes us to Morton. This week, thousands of pumpkin lovers are expected to visit the village for its annual Pumpkin Festival. With the start of fall just around the corner, the pumpkin capital of the world is playing host to...
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Crews respond to fire inside Metro Centre restaurant
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire officials confirm there were no injuries after crews responded to a call at McAlister’s Deli near the University and Glen side of the Metro Centre late Friday afternoon. However, more detailed reports indicate there was some damage done to the business’s structure as...
Central Illinois Proud
What $100,000 from Peoria will do for the future of Passenger Rail
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After months of gathering community input, Peoria city leaders decided to spend $100,000 on a passenger rail study. “We know what happens when we don’t do the study, we get subtracted,” said Rid Ruckregiel. The $100,000 will allow the city of Peoria to...
Central Illinois Proud
Carvana Viva Mexico celebrates Mexican Independence
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Viva Mexico or Long Live Mexico was shouted Friday evening as hundreds showed up to Morton Square Park to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. “We’ve got a live band. We’ve got dancing horses. We’ve just got fun time with your family making memories,” said Carvana Viva Mexico organizer Maria Miranda.
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: Untamed Chef
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dining out is always an experience, but who doesn’t love a good home-cooked meal? A newly-expanded spot in Peoria does a little bit of both. We showed you Untamed Chef back in 2019. Becca Hearn and her husband, Bryce, were open limited hours in a limited space.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the week, September 14th
Meet Amy! She has a rough story and is ready to settle down in her new home. She’s had a litter of kittens that have all been adopted so now it’s mom’s turn. You can learn more av.
Central Illinois Proud
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15, and right here in Peoria, there is a small, but mighty Hispanic community ready to celebrate. Recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States — That’s Hispanic Heritage Month.
Central Illinois Proud
The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
