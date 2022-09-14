Effective: 2022-09-17 07:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM CDT. Target Area: Brewster The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull, and no significant damage is expected. At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon. Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible evacuations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.9 feet (5.2 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM CDT Saturday was 17.2 feet (5.2 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning and continue falling to 14.4 feet (4.4 meters) Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet (4.6 meters) on 09/04/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Sat Sat Sun Sun Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am Rio Grande Castolon 15.0 16.9 Sat 7am 16.8 16.6 16.3 16.1 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Sat Sat Sun Sun Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am Rio Grande Castolon 4.6 5.2 Sat 7am 5.1 5.1 5.0 4.9

BREWSTER COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO