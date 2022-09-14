Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago
September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage. With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago!
Chicago Cubs Could Pursue Japanese Superstar This Offseason
The Chicago Cubs could be in position to pursue the latest Japanese superstar pitcher.
The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him
View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania. Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the...
Bears' game-day roster for Week 2 vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears will battle the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where Chicago will look to pull out another upset. The Bears are 9.5-point road underdogs heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Packers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Chicago elevated offensive lineman Dieter Eileen from the practice squad...
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?
I have recently heard talk about a current rumor that I have tried to get as much information as possible to find out if this rumor is true. Gene and Jude's Closing?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues. and the Montreal Canadiens
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Lue Korac: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on their players who are entering the final year of their contracts and will be UFAs: “O’Reilly, Tarasenko, Barbashev, Mikkola, these guys are all going to be UFA’s. Right now, we’re going to just let the season play itself out, have these guys play.
New York Rangers: 3 Things to Watch During Preseason
Well, folks, we have done it. We have made it through the offseason and arrived at training camp’s start. The New York Rangers are back skating, with rookie games against the Philadelphia Flyers scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17, getting things kicked off on the 2022-23 preseason. With new...
NHL Rumors: Jake DeBrusk and Joe Thornton
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Jake DeBrusk won’t say why he rescinded his trade request. Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk wouldn’t confirm or deny that the coaching change lead to him rescinding his trade request. “I mean, hey, you...
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears prediction and odds for Week 2
The Green Bay Packers aim to get back on track when they host the Chicago Bears in Week 2. Matt LaFleur’s team made the worst possible start to the regular season in a road defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. Can the Green Bay Packers get their first victory in their home opener versus the Chicago Bears?
