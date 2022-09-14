ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago

September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage.   With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago! 
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him

View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania. Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Detroit, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' game-day roster for Week 2 vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears will battle the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where Chicago will look to pull out another upset. The Bears are 9.5-point road underdogs heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Packers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Chicago elevated offensive lineman Dieter Eileen from the practice squad...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues. and the Montreal Canadiens

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Lue Korac: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on their players who are entering the final year of their contracts and will be UFAs: “O’Reilly, Tarasenko, Barbashev, Mikkola, these guys are all going to be UFA’s. Right now, we’re going to just let the season play itself out, have these guys play.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Islanders#Seattle#Milwaukee#Fiserv Forum#Penguins#K#Native American
Yardbarker

New York Rangers: 3 Things to Watch During Preseason

Well, folks, we have done it. We have made it through the offseason and arrived at training camp’s start. The New York Rangers are back skating, with rookie games against the Philadelphia Flyers scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17, getting things kicked off on the 2022-23 preseason. With new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Jake DeBrusk and Joe Thornton

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Jake DeBrusk won’t say why he rescinded his trade request. Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk wouldn’t confirm or deny that the coaching change lead to him rescinding his trade request. “I mean, hey, you...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy