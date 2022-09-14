THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine boosters or third doses are well tolerated among pregnant and lactating individuals, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Network Open. Alisa Kachikis, M.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues describe the reactions to the...

