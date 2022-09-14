Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
Tribe, county, reach $5M settlement deal over sewage spills
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s most populous county is set to pay more than $5 million to settle a threatened lawsuit from the Suquamish Tribe over sewage spills that have overflowed from King County treatment plants into Puget Sound. In 2020, the tribe filed an intent to sue...
seattlepi.com
Delaware American chestnut tree deemed 'precious resource'
CENTREVILLE, Del. (AP) — After the species was devastated by an Asian blight in the early 20th century, a single American chestnut tree in Centreville has been deemed a “precious resource” by the Delaware Nature Society. Jim White, a senior fellow at the Delaware Nature Society, said...
seattlepi.com
Louisiana power project stuck in abortion debate gets funded
BATON ROUGE (AP) — The Louisiana Bond Commission on Thursday approved a $39 million future line of credit for a critical New Orleans area power plant project that had become an unlikely pawn in the ongoing political tug-of-war over enforcing Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban. For two months the...
seattlepi.com
GOP candidate wants referendum on abortion in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican nominee for governor in New Mexico has proposed a statewide referendum that could place new limitations on access to abortion procedures, pitching the idea in a television ad Thursday. Mark Ronchetti has advocated for a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seattlepi.com
Monkeypox cases declining in WA, outbreak trajectory unclear
SEATTLE (AP) — Monkeypox cases are decreasing in Washington state, likely because of a combination of factors including behavioral change and the vaccination of high-risk communities, health officials said. The drop in infections statewide is directly linked to the drop in cases in King County, which includes Seattle, The...
seattlepi.com
Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to the Capitol for a special session aimed at cutting taxes. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called on lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.
seattlepi.com
North Cascades Highway shut due to mudslides, washout
MAZAMA, Wash. (AP) — The North Cascades Highway was impassable Wednesday after mudslides washed out part of the roadway near Mazama, Washington state Department of Transportation officials said. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter at about 7:20 p.m. that what he described as “wild weather” on...
Comments / 0