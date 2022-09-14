Read full article on original website
Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion Friday that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides. Cruz’s attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would be calling 80 witnesses but rested at the start of Wednesday’s court session after calling only about 25 of them.
Alaska braces for huge storm, flooding, power outages feared
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced for what forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, accompanied by strong winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. Warnings anticipate winds reaching hurricane-force speeds in places, water levels reaching up to 18 feet above normal high tide in some communities and widespread power outages and areas of flooding and erosion. The storm also is influencing weather patterns far from Alaska — a rare late-summer storm is expected to bring rain this weekend to drought-stricken parts of California.
No bail in 1972 Hawaii killing arrest; Reno arraignment set
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has ordered a former deputy state attorney general accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii 50 years ago to remain jailed without bail until he is arraigned next week on a fugitive charge. 77-year-old Tudor Chirila Jr. made a brief appearance Friday in Reno Justice Court. Judge Scott Pearson granted his request for a continuance and scheduled his arraignment for Sept. 21. Chirila was arrested in Reno this week after Honolulu police filed a criminal complaint in Hawaii district court accusing him of second-degree murder in the 1972 fatal stabbing of Nancy Anderson. Police say DNA evidence linked him to the crime scene.
Missing woman found after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who went missing after flash floods sent mudslides hurtling through her mountain town in Southern California has been found dead under mud, rocks and other debris. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides that unleashed rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried homes and impacted 3,000 residents in two remote communities in the San Bernardino Mountains. First responders, including K-9 units, searched for Doris Jagiello amid the devastation in Forest Falls. The body of the 62-year-old woman was found Thursday, buried under several feet of mud.
GOP candidate Schmitt a no-show at Senate debate in Missouri
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Democratic Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday. The gathering was notable for the absence of Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the race’s clear frontrunner. Schmitt is the first major party candidate for U.S. Senate or governor to decline to participate in the press association’s candidate forums in two decades. Schmitt says he agreed to a statewide televised debate in October, one that Valentine has not committed to.
Puerto Rico under hurricane warning as TS Fiona approaches
HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to become a hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain as people brace for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm was located 135 miles (215 kilometers) southeast of St. Croix on Saturday, moving west at 13 miles (20 kilometers) on a path forecast to pass near Puerto Rico. Forecasters warned Fiona could be near hurricane strength when it passes through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
