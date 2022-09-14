ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mission Yogurt Growing their Food and Beverage Concepts at San Diego International Airport

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbcRv_0hvmZuh000

Mission Yogurt , a leader in airport concessions, is planning to introduce more of their signature restaurants and fast-casual chains in San Diego . A recent permit filing places their next eatery at San Diego International Airport’s Terminal 1 .

According to a recent report by QSR Magazine , Mission Yogurt has plans to place two of their restaurant concepts at San Diego International Airport in the coming year.

Since its establishment in 1995, Mission Yogurt has opened 14 restaurants across Denver International Airport, San Diego International, Orange County’s John Wayne Airport, and Denver Metro. The company plans to grow their portfolio to nearly 30 food, beverage, and retail concepts by 2023.

Their restaurant concepts include Sara Lee Sandwich Shop, Colombo Yogurt, original concept Que Bueno! Mexican Grille, and chain brands like KFC and Haagen-Dazs. Mission Yogurt currently operates Einstein Bros Bagels in Terminals 1 & 2 at SAN.

What Now has reached out to Mission Yogurt’s development team for updates on their latest additions to San Diego International. Get to know the business by visiting their Website .



Comments / 0

 

Related
Dinh Lee

Popular Korean Chicken Chain - Vons Chicken

Vons Chicken, not to be mistaken for the chicken that is sold at a Vons grocery store, is a new Korean fried chicken place located in National City in San Diego, California. They are quite an established chain and have opened several locations across California as well as the entire United States in the last few years. Vons Chicken is relatively new to San Diego, however, they opened a while back but due to Covid-19, they were forced to close as they did not have outdoor dining available and could not survive on takeout as they were very new at the time. But since then, Vons Chicken has changed owners and is now open again for indoor dining and takeout!
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Pacific Building Group Awarded 16,000 SQFT Harbor Island West Marina Project in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – San Diego-based general contractor Pacific Building Group has been awarded the Harbor Island West Marina project, encompassing a complete demolition and renovation of the current marina located at 2040 Harbor Island Drive. The project was awarded by the property’s current owner, HIW Associates, who has owned and managed the marina since 1982.
SAN DIEGO, CA
socalthrills.com

Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Robb Report

Exclusive: San Diego’s Storied Hotel del Coronado Is Expanding With 75 Lavish Private Residences

Hollywood isn’t the only Cali locale with buildings that have graced the big screen. A little more than 120 miles south of Sunset, San Diego’s beachfront Hotel del Coronado has its own claim to cinematic fame. It made a memorable cameo in 1959’s Some Like It Hot alongside Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis. The storied national landmark just proved it’s by no means stuck in time, though. The Hotel del Coronado team has revealed exclusively to Robb Report that it is launching a collection of bookable private residences. The Shore House at Del will bring guests more privacy—and luxury—than...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego burgers that play faster and looser

Prevailing wisdom tells us the classic burger cannot be made better. That, once you move past lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and any of your thousand island condiments, the only topping that improves a hamburger is cheese. Many in San Diego — in all Southern California, really — stand strongly behind this purist tradition. This story is for those who don’t.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Bill Howe Acquires Specialized Pipe Technologies

San Diego-based Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air, Flood & Restoration has acquired Specialized Pipe Technologies (SPT), a local company and a leader in pipe inspection cleaning, and non-invasive pipe lining. The acquisition, announced on August 25, is part of a substantial expansion for Bill Howe Family of Companies, which...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

4 Migrants Detained Near Point Loma Nazarene in San Diego

At least four migrants who may have entered the country illegally were detained near Point Loma Nazarene University on Thursday, San Diego police said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and San Diego police officers and lifeguards responded to the area near the university around 6 a.m. Video from SkyRanger...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
