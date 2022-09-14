Mission Yogurt Growing their Food and Beverage Concepts at San Diego International Airport

Mission Yogurt , a leader in airport concessions, is planning to introduce more of their signature restaurants and fast-casual chains in San Diego . A recent permit filing places their next eatery at San Diego International Airport’s Terminal 1 .

According to a recent report by QSR Magazine , Mission Yogurt has plans to place two of their restaurant concepts at San Diego International Airport in the coming year.

Since its establishment in 1995, Mission Yogurt has opened 14 restaurants across Denver International Airport, San Diego International, Orange County’s John Wayne Airport, and Denver Metro. The company plans to grow their portfolio to nearly 30 food, beverage, and retail concepts by 2023.

Their restaurant concepts include Sara Lee Sandwich Shop, Colombo Yogurt, original concept Que Bueno! Mexican Grille, and chain brands like KFC and Haagen-Dazs. Mission Yogurt currently operates Einstein Bros Bagels in Terminals 1 & 2 at SAN.

What Now has reached out to Mission Yogurt’s development team for updates on their latest additions to San Diego International. Get to know the business by visiting their Website .

