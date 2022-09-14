AEW Dynamite results: Grand Slam tournament semifinals hit Albany

In just a week, two men will compete at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the AEW World Championship. Which two? Ah, but that’s the big question tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Albany is going to answer.

While the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions started with six men, we’re down to four who will face off in tonight’s semifinals. On one side of the bracket, Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson will renew acquaintances. By tapping back into his Lionheart persona, Jericho handed Danielson a loss at All Out, but you know the American Dragon will pull out all the stops to try and even out the score, particularly with so much on the line.

The other semifinal sees Sammy Guevara go up against Jon Moxley in a battle of contrasting styles. Mox seems determined to put the company on his back as he carried it before, and betting against him being in the final at Grand Slam seems foolish. But Guevara can hang in the ring with the best of them, so this is definitely no sure thing.

Hanging over both semifinals is the possibility that the final could feature two wrestlers from the stable going head to head. Either Jericho-Guevara or Danielson-Moxley could make for an interesting week in their respective camps, to say the least.

We’ll also be treated to a women’s tag team match with two intriguing pairings. Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will team with Athena to take on Serena Deeb and Dr. Britt Baker. And all three of the other participants figure to possibly have designs on Storm’s belt in the not too distant future, so she’ll have to watch her back.

Sounds like a good time in store from Albany, one to tune in for live on TBS. Failing that, just bookmark this page and check back as we update it with the latest AEW Dynamite results live as they go down.

