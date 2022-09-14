Read full article on original website
Chronicle
‘Not Over Yet’: Goat Rocks Fire Meeting in Packwood Gives Answers for Residents
As the Goat Rocks Fire continues to cast smoke over Packwood, residents expressed fear, thankfulness and curiosity during a meeting Wednesday night at the Packwood Community Hall, where agency representatives presented status updates to at least 115 people. The meeting was also streamed live on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest’s...
Chronicle
Flood Authority Warns Residents to Prepare for Above-Average Precipitation Over Next Three Months
The Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority held a meeting Thursday morning to discuss a number of topics, including a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast map that shows chances for above-average rainfall in the Pacific Northwest over the next few months. David Curtis, warning systems technical consultant for WEST...
q13fox.com
Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167
PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
Chronicle
Advocates Seeking Donations for Residents Displaced by Grays Harbor County Health and Rehab Fire
A fire displaced 77 residents from Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grays Harbor County this week, and now advocates are asking for donations to help those residents. The Washington State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is seeking donations for those displaced by the fire who are now spread across...
The Suburban Times
UPDATE: Traffic signal now working after dump truck takes out traffic signal at South Tacoma Way/Pacific Highway in Lakewood
City of Lakewood announcement. Thanks to the quick work of Lakeview Light & Power, Amaya Electric, Provac and Pierce County’s signal tech team a temporary traffic signal is in place and operational at the intersection of South Tacoma Way, Pacific Highway and state Route 512. The temporary signal will...
wa.gov
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center Fire
Grays Harbor County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to assist evacuation efforts at the Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center Fire, in the city of Montesano. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on September 14, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. at the request of Chief Brett Vance, Montesano Police and Fire Departments.
Firefighters battle fire at nursing facility in Montesano
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Nearly 80 residents and staff at a nursing facility in Montesano were evacuated on Wednesday night due to a fire. The Washington State Fire Marshal tweeted that state fire mobilization was approved for the fire at Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center, which started around 5:30 p.m.
visitrainier.com
Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life
Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
Chronicle
In Focus: Speed Blamed for Semi Rollover in Napavine Friday Morning
Crews from Carl’s Towing work to rotate a semi on its wheels after it tipped in Napavine Friday morning, closing the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 5 at milepost 72. The 30-year-old driver was cited for speed and transported to Providence Centralia Hospital with hand lacerations and non-life threatening injuries, according to Washington State Patrol on scene.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Sheriff’s Motives at Fire Questioned
I grew up in Fawnskin, California, population 380. It’s a small mountain community similar to Packwood. Fire threats and looming evacuations were a common signal of the end of summer. I remember one year when my single father packed us three kids, a dog, a cat and a rabbit into his single cab work truck and we spent an afternoon trying to get out of the smoke and off the mountain to my grandparents a few hours away. One thing I always appreciated was when things got tough, the community really came together. They made sure a poor family like mine had enough gas to leave and food to get there. Religion didn’t matter, politics didn’t matter — for the time being, we would all just be a community looking out for each other until everyone made it to the other side of the embers. That sense of community was a big driver for returning to my rural roots and ultimately choosing Lewis County to do so back in 2016.
‘Very aggressive owl’ on the loose in WA park. Hats, helmets and umbrellas are advised
“They are elusive creatures, and if you get too close, they will not hesitate to put you in your place.”
Chronicle
Man Who Died Near Booby Trapped Campsite in Southwest Washington Identified
A man who was found dead inside a tent surrounded by trip wires and explosives Monday near Cougar was identified as 52-year-old Shane Beech of Battle Ground. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Beech's cause and manner of death are pending. Clark County sheriff's deputies responded at 8:10 a.m....
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Multiple Agencies Respond to Rescue Injured Hunter Sept. 14th
On September 14, 2022, at 8:38 pm, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mike Reeves and Corporal Ethan Ault responded approximately 8 miles up Kilchis Forest Rd for an SOS activation from a PRS beacon device belonging to a 22-year hunter from Kelso, Washington. “I contacted one of the emergency...
KATU.com
Cowlitz County Sheriff opens death investigation after Longview man found dead in river
A 38-year-old man was found dead in the Longview area earlier this month, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said. On September 3, someone reported a body in the river near Kapstone in Longview. Responding deputies say they found a man dead. The coroner’s office identified the man as Dustin M....
thejoltnews.com
Private ambulances operating in Olympia still not meeting medical standard services, says fire chief
"Private ambulance services in the city did not meet the generally accepted medical standards and reasonable levels of service," Olympia Fire Chief Todd Carson reiterated at the city council meeting on Tuesday, September 13. On June 27, through a city council resolution, city manager Jay Burney issued a 60-day notice...
Chronicle
‘Growing Faster Than We Can React’: Goat Rocks Fire Less Than 3 Miles From Packwood
The Goat Rocks Wilderness fire is now 2 and a half miles away from Packwood, Lewis County officials announced just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday. “The fire is growing faster than we can react —it has the potential for spotting,” said Matt Mahe, a member of the U.S. Forest Service's incident command for the fire, in a news release.
Business owner wants compensation after repeated delays in Tacoma’s light rail extension project
TACOMA, Wash. — Salamone’s Pizza has been serving New York Style pizza in Tacoma since 2018. When Steven Salamone first opened up the shop on North Tacoma Avenue, his goal was simple. “I don’t do much but make the very best pizza I can,” Salamone said.
kezi.com
Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been ordered by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office for the Kalama Fire on Friday, burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens. The fire, which grew from 4 to 80 acres from Thursday to Friday,...
Chronicle
Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response
Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
Chronicle
Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans
Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
