Lewis County, WA

q13fox.com

Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167

PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
PACIFIC, WA
County
Lewis County, WA
City
Packwood, WA
City
Home, WA
wa.gov

State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center Fire

Grays Harbor County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to assist evacuation efforts at the Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center Fire, in the city of Montesano. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on September 14, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. at the request of Chief Brett Vance, Montesano Police and Fire Departments.
MONTESANO, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Firefighters battle fire at nursing facility in Montesano

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Nearly 80 residents and staff at a nursing facility in Montesano were evacuated on Wednesday night due to a fire. The Washington State Fire Marshal tweeted that state fire mobilization was approved for the fire at Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center, which started around 5:30 p.m.
MONTESANO, WA
visitrainier.com

Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life

Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
EATONVILLE, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Speed Blamed for Semi Rollover in Napavine Friday Morning

Crews from Carl’s Towing work to rotate a semi on its wheels after it tipped in Napavine Friday morning, closing the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 5 at milepost 72. The 30-year-old driver was cited for speed and transported to Providence Centralia Hospital with hand lacerations and non-life threatening injuries, according to Washington State Patrol on scene.
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Sheriff’s Motives at Fire Questioned

I grew up in Fawnskin, California, population 380. It’s a small mountain community similar to Packwood. Fire threats and looming evacuations were a common signal of the end of summer. I remember one year when my single father packed us three kids, a dog, a cat and a rabbit into his single cab work truck and we spent an afternoon trying to get out of the smoke and off the mountain to my grandparents a few hours away. One thing I always appreciated was when things got tough, the community really came together. They made sure a poor family like mine had enough gas to leave and food to get there. Religion didn’t matter, politics didn’t matter — for the time being, we would all just be a community looking out for each other until everyone made it to the other side of the embers. That sense of community was a big driver for returning to my rural roots and ultimately choosing Lewis County to do so back in 2016.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response

Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
PACKWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans

Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

