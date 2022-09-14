ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Free Barbecue Dinner to Honor Goat Rocks Fire Responders

A free barbecue dinner in honor of the first responders working on the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, including firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency responders, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Reconciled Christian Fellowship Hall, 130 Morris Road, Randle. Community members are...
RANDLE, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Mossyrock Action League Gives Run Proceeds for Student, Senior Programs

Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser, left, acting in his capacity of Mossyrock Area Action League chairman, presents Teresa Thornton, of Arbor Health’s Employee Community Connection Committee, a check for $1,400 in proceeds from the Mossyrock Independence Day Run organized by Edwin Meelhuysen, center. An identical check was presented to Mossyrock High School Athletic Director Randy Torrey. Meelhuysen, Arbor Health’s rehab services and community wellness director, organized the run to benefit the Mossyrock High School’s athletic concussion management and injury prevention programs as well as provide scholarships for area seniors for the virtual exercise program offered by Arbor Health.
MOSSYROCK, WA
Chronicle

Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family

Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans

Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Hops & Crops Festival, Fall Market, and Crumbl Cookies

Prepare yourself for a day of beer, music, food, and good vibes at the annual Hops & Crops Music and Beer Festival at Mary Olson Farm in Auburn Sept. 17. The festival includes live music by Kat Dinsmore, Massy Ferguson, and more. Some of the region’s best beverages, including Acorn Brewing and Bad Jimmy’s Brewery, will be featured alongside food trucks and classic lawn games. Get your tickets online.
AUBURN, WA
Chronicle

Autumn Market Set for Oct. 6, 7 and 8 at The Shed

The Autumn Market will be held at The Shed from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday Oct. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The Shed will have pumpkins, gourds, rosehip wreaths, signs, candles, antiques, primitives and lots of autumn and farmhouse inspired decor.
CHEHALIS, WA
KING-5

Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Olympia High School Axes Weekly Military, Workforce Wear Idea After Families Complain

Families of Olympia High School students raised concerns to administrators after receiving an email saying their students and teachers were being encouraged to wear military and workforce gear on a weekly basis. It wasn't long before the school took that back. Olympia School District spokesperson Susan Gifford said an email...
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Sheriff’s Motives at Fire Questioned

I grew up in Fawnskin, California, population 380. It’s a small mountain community similar to Packwood. Fire threats and looming evacuations were a common signal of the end of summer. I remember one year when my single father packed us three kids, a dog, a cat and a rabbit into his single cab work truck and we spent an afternoon trying to get out of the smoke and off the mountain to my grandparents a few hours away. One thing I always appreciated was when things got tough, the community really came together. They made sure a poor family like mine had enough gas to leave and food to get there. Religion didn’t matter, politics didn’t matter — for the time being, we would all just be a community looking out for each other until everyone made it to the other side of the embers. That sense of community was a big driver for returning to my rural roots and ultimately choosing Lewis County to do so back in 2016.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Skookumchuck Dam Webinar to Be Held Sept. 28

The Office of the Chehalis Basin will be holding a webinar on Sept. 28 to share the latest modeling and research being done on the Skookumchuck Dam and the many possible futures currently being explored. Set to start at 6 p.m., the webinar will feature Nat Kale from the Office...
CHEHALIS, WA
visitrainier.com

Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life

Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
EATONVILLE, WA

