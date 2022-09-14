Read full article on original website
cbs17
Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say
WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
WRAL
2 kids kidnapped during Raeford gas station car theft, suspects on the run
Raeford, N.C. — Two men on the run after stealing a car with two children inside at a Raeford gas station, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office said. On Tuesday at 11 p.m., authorities said that two men wearing ski masks were at a Lucky Stop gas station off Highway 401 at Rockfish Road in Raeford.
Two children were kidnapped by strangers in Hoke County while their parents were pumping gas and paying for it inside a store.
richmondobserver
Suspect sought in Dobbins Heights shooting
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s office are seeking a suspect in a shooting last week that resulted in one victim and a school lockdown. Sherman Cornelius Bass Jr., 26, is suspected of pulling the trigger in the area of Earl Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights that sent another man to a hospital on Sept. 8, the sheriff’s office confirms.
Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
WMBF
Authorities arrest 2 teens, 1 adult connected to string of Lumberton business break-ins
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities captured three people who they said were behind a string of business break-ins in Lumberton this week. Police officers were called early Tuesday morning to investigate several break-ins in the Allenton Community. The following businesses were broken into:. Thomas Pizza & Subs. Minuteman Food...
cbs17
Man arrested for shooting, attempted murder in Dunn, police say
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Dunn police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Officers say Sarell Cordaro McArthur had outstanding warrants for a shooting that happened Tuesday at the D&H Mart on North Clinton Ave. McArthur had been last seen driving...
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
County Crime Report: Sept. 16
ROCKINGHAM — At 10:22 a.m., police responded to a residence on North Lee Street following a report of two stolen bicycles, valued at $1,300. The case is closed by means other than arrest. Sept. 9. ROCKINGHAM — At 5:19 p.m., police responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following...
WRAL

WRAL
Hoke County deputies are looking for two men believed to be involved in the kidnapping of two children in Raeford on Tuesday night.
cbs17
Fugitive wanted for murder in Michigan arrested in Fayetteville motel room with meth, crack, .357 Magnum, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in a Fayetteville motel with methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a gun, police say. The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that Ricky Lorenzo Bridgeman, 36, was arrested Wednesday at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard. He...
WRAL
2 teens, 3 adults accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses in a single night
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Two teenagers and three adults are accused of breaking into nine businesses early Tuesday morning, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Each of the businesses were located off or adjacent to Fayetteville Road. Three businesses — Finn Oliver's Restaurant, Alpha & Omega and Pier 41 Seafood were within one block of each other.
Search warrants for illegal narcotics executed on Cauthen Drive
ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed three search warrants on Cauthen Drive. According to a Facebook post by the RPD, several individuals were arrested. An update on the individuals will be...
Hamlet police charge man with drug trafficking
HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department has charged a man with trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine. Lazaraus Sincere Tillman, 22, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Sch. II and VI substance, possession of a stolen firearm and other misdemeanor drug offenses. The arrest was...
Rockingham Police seek assault suspect
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for the public’s help locating an assault suspect. Earlier this week, the Rockingham Police Department posted a photo of Leo Michael Williams Jr. Williams is accused of beating up an elderly man — the husband of his mother — inside a Boone Street...
Up and Coming Weekly
Police ID man killed in shooting outside Fayetteville apartment
The Fayetteville Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night, Sept. 13 outside a Fayetteville apartment. Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22, had multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him outside his apartment, the Police Department said in a release. He died at the scene, police said.
Pregnant woman killed in Marion shooting, deputy coroner says
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant woman was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The shooting happened along Wallace Circle. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cross, Gray said. Family members told him Cross was about eight months pregnant. Gray said the unborn baby […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Man arrested after found passed out behind the wheel
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a man was arrested on Tuesday after he was found passed out in his car in Vass. “On September 13, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a possible intoxicated driver in the 4500 block of Lobelia Road in Vass,” said Fields in a news advisory. “After receiving the call, Deputies located the vehicle and found the driver passed out behind the wheel. During the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of heroin and items of drug paraphernalia. Heroin is a schedule I-controlled substance under the North Carolina controlled substance act.”
One injured, man on the run after shooting in Dunn
Dunn, N.C. — The Dunn Police Department is searching for a man Tuesday after a shooting. Police said officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound on North Clinton Avenue. A victim was found with gunshot wound and was taken to a trauma center. The condition of the victim...
