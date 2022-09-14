ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

US says Russia covertly spent $300 million to sway foreign votes

Russia has secretly funneled more than $300 million to foreign political parties and candidates since 2014 in an effort to influence elections in more than two dozen countries, a senior U.S. official told reporters. Russia transfers the funds — cash, cryptocurrency and non-monetary contributions — using intermediaries including security services,...
The Hill

US seeks to redirect Afghanistan assets, avoid Taliban

The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced a plan to direct $3.5 billion to a Switzerland bank that will provide economic assistance to Afghanistan while keeping the funds out of Taliban hands. Along with the State Department, the Treasury said they are creating an account with the Bank for International Settlements...
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
Washington Examiner

Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
