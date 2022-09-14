Read full article on original website
Afghanistan is the most dangerous place in the world for Christians one year after fall to Taliban
This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week. FIRST ON FOX: It has been a year since President Biden withdrew the last U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a move that saw the country plunge into the hands of the Taliban.
Top Russian diplomat among at least six killed in suicide bomber blast in Kabul
A top Russian diplomat and security guard are among at least six killed by a suicide bomber outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to Russian and Afghan officials.
americanmilitarynews.com
US says Russia covertly spent $300 million to sway foreign votes
Russia has secretly funneled more than $300 million to foreign political parties and candidates since 2014 in an effort to influence elections in more than two dozen countries, a senior U.S. official told reporters. Russia transfers the funds — cash, cryptocurrency and non-monetary contributions — using intermediaries including security services,...
US seeks to redirect Afghanistan assets, avoid Taliban
The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced a plan to direct $3.5 billion to a Switzerland bank that will provide economic assistance to Afghanistan while keeping the funds out of Taliban hands. Along with the State Department, the Treasury said they are creating an account with the Bank for International Settlements...
US News and World Report
U.S. Gets Warrant to Seize $45 Million Airplane Owned by Russian Energy Firm Lukoil
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States obtained a warrant to seize a $45 million aircraft owned by Russian energy firm PJSC Lukoil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, though the aircraft is currently believed to be in Russia. "The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas authorized the...
nationalinterest.org
No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost
There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia's setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a "new era" in international relations.
Putin mocks the West, says Russia is gaining from the Ukraine conflict and will press on
Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked the West’s response to his invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, insisting that his country had “not lost anything” after the “sanctions frenzy.”. Vowing that Moscow would press on with its military action, he said that Russia had “resisted the economic, financial...
Putin tells Modi he'll 'stop' the Ukraine invasion he ordered 'as soon as possible' after the Indian leader criticized Russia's war to his face
Modi explicitly criticized Russia's war in Ukraine while meeting with Putin on Friday. "Today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi said. "I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible,"...
Ukraine keeps up pressure on retreating Russian forces — and its Western allies
Town after town, village after village — Ukraine keeps pushing into territory controlled by Russian forces, and pushing its Western allies for more support to cement its recent stunning gains. Kyiv sought to advance farther against Moscow's retreating troops in the northeast of the country Tuesday, pressing a counteroffensive...
CNBC
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
Russian troops ‘being killed 10 to one’ by Ukraine heroes as Vlad’s men dump rusting Soviet tanks in chaotic retreat
RUSSIAN troops are being killed 10 to one by Ukraine heroes as Vlad's men dump rusting Soviet tanks in a chaotic retreat, defence officials claim. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council says Kremlin losses are significantly higher than Ukraine's. He told Channel 24: "For one of...
Former Soviet states eye opportunities as Russia struggles in Ukraine
Moscow’s influence in the Caucasus and central Asia is being unravelled by its ‘special military operation’
Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes -Putin ally
Aug 26 (Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO.
U.S. imposes sanctions on supporters of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed new sanctions on individuals and groups that have facilitated Russia's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.
No Italian parties in U.S.' Russian financing report, Draghi says
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - No Italian political parties were named in a report drawn up by U.S. intelligence that highlighted Russian efforts to influence politics in more than two dozen countries, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.
Putin Scrambles to Marshal Russian Forces as Ukraine Army Reaches Border
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scrambling to marshal his forces amid reports that Ukrainian troops are close to the Russian border. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that the Russian leader is in constant contact with top officials within the military and the defense department. "The President is in...
Washington Examiner
Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
Putin threatens to restrict Ukrainian grain exports for European countries, accusing them of acting 'like colonial powers'
Russian President Vladimir Putin Putin threatened Wednesday to restrict Ukrainian grain exports to European countries and accused them of acting "like colonial powers," as he used misleading figures to claim that developing countries are receiving a fraction of the exports they were expecting under the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Ukraine has struck more than 400 Russian targets with HIMARS - U.S. top general
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine has struck over 400 Russian targets with U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems, General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday.
