Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans
Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
Advocates Seeking Donations for Residents Displaced by Grays Harbor County Health and Rehab Fire
A fire displaced 77 residents from Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grays Harbor County this week, and now advocates are asking for donations to help those residents. The Washington State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is seeking donations for those displaced by the fire who are now spread across...
‘Not Over Yet’: Goat Rocks Fire Meeting in Packwood Gives Answers for Residents
As the Goat Rocks Fire continues to cast smoke over Packwood, residents expressed fear, thankfulness and curiosity during a meeting Wednesday night at the Packwood Community Hall, where agency representatives presented status updates to at least 115 people. The meeting was also streamed live on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest’s...
Centralia City Council Roundup: Police Chief Clarifies Trespassing Laws, Asks for Flock Cameras
In the first city council meeting this month in Centralia, Police Chief Stacy Denham spoke to the council concerning two major issues, the first being to address what actually qualifies as trespassing by local law. “One of the things we run across all the time is people don’t understand what...
A Look Back in Time: Eight Arrested in Morton Area for Underage Drinking Charges Following 1962 Crackdown
Eight young men were arrested early on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16, 1962, following a crackdown on underage drinking. They were taken to the Lewis County Jail in Chehalis. Six of the males were arrested near Morton. “Four minors and two juveniles were apprehended three miles east of Morton...
Free Barbecue Dinner to Honor Goat Rocks Fire Responders
A free barbecue dinner in honor of the first responders working on the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, including firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency responders, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Reconciled Christian Fellowship Hall, 130 Morris Road, Randle. Community members are...
Timberland Library’s Former ‘Ask a Librarian’ Number Used by Scammers
The Timberland Regional Library was notified Thursday that its Ask a Librarian phone number, which was retired earlier this year, is now being used by scammers trying to obtain credit card information. The library system sent out a news release on Friday, Sept. 16, warning library card holders not to...
In Focus: Mossyrock Action League Gives Run Proceeds for Student, Senior Programs
Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser, left, acting in his capacity of Mossyrock Area Action League chairman, presents Teresa Thornton, of Arbor Health’s Employee Community Connection Committee, a check for $1,400 in proceeds from the Mossyrock Independence Day Run organized by Edwin Meelhuysen, center. An identical check was presented to Mossyrock High School Athletic Director Randy Torrey. Meelhuysen, Arbor Health’s rehab services and community wellness director, organized the run to benefit the Mossyrock High School’s athletic concussion management and injury prevention programs as well as provide scholarships for area seniors for the virtual exercise program offered by Arbor Health.
Get to Know Lewis County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Harry Bhagwandin
After starting his timber farm near Onalaska decades ago, Harry Bhagwandin’s hope for the promise of his community is as bright as ever, neatly summarized on his cap that reads, “I love Lewis County.”. In that time, his mission has been turning good idea-makers into action-takers, and he...
Pe Ell Among School Districts Awarded Grants to Purchase Locally Grown Food for Students
Students in the Pe Ell, Hoquiam, Aberdeen and Raymond school districts will be eating locally grown food this school year, thanks to grants from the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA). The grants, called the WSDA Farm to School Grants, fund school districts to “buy local food, educate students about agriculture...
Firefighters battle fire at nursing facility in Montesano
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Nearly 80 residents and staff at a nursing facility in Montesano were evacuated on Wednesday night due to a fire. The Washington State Fire Marshal tweeted that state fire mobilization was approved for the fire at Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center, which started around 5:30 p.m.
Sumner government official allegedly sends racist meme email
A local official allegedly sent out a racist meme with one of their government accounts back in August. Patrick Reed, Public Government Affairs manager for the Secretary of State’s office, as well as a city council member for the city of Sumner, WA sent an email with a meme stating that if people are in court, they’re guilty, especially if they are Black or Mexican. KIRO7 obtained a copy of that exchange through a public documents request after receiving a tip about it.
Lewis County Weyerhaeuser Employees Picket as Strike Over Pay, Health Care Costs Continues
Fourteen Weyerhaeuser Co. employees picketed in front of the timber company’s research center on Pearl Street in Centralia on Thursday to continue their protest of Weyerhaeuser’s latest contract proposal. The group was one of many protesting at various Weyerhaeuser sites across the Pacific Northwest on the third day...
q13fox.com
Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167
PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
Flood Authority Warns Residents to Prepare for Above-Average Precipitation Over Next Three Months
The Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority held a meeting Thursday morning to discuss a number of topics, including a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast map that shows chances for above-average rainfall in the Pacific Northwest over the next few months. David Curtis, warning systems technical consultant for WEST...
Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations
A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family
Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater deliberates church signage and use
Tumwater’s General Government Committee argued an amendment to the city’s municipal code, which will allow 15-feet signage for churches in residential zone districts during their meeting yesterday, September 14. Tumwater’s municipal code currently states that the height of any freestanding sign should not exceed six feet in residential...
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
