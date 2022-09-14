ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Chronicle

Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans

Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Free Barbecue Dinner to Honor Goat Rocks Fire Responders

A free barbecue dinner in honor of the first responders working on the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, including firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency responders, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Reconciled Christian Fellowship Hall, 130 Morris Road, Randle. Community members are...
RANDLE, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Mossyrock Action League Gives Run Proceeds for Student, Senior Programs

Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser, left, acting in his capacity of Mossyrock Area Action League chairman, presents Teresa Thornton, of Arbor Health’s Employee Community Connection Committee, a check for $1,400 in proceeds from the Mossyrock Independence Day Run organized by Edwin Meelhuysen, center. An identical check was presented to Mossyrock High School Athletic Director Randy Torrey. Meelhuysen, Arbor Health’s rehab services and community wellness director, organized the run to benefit the Mossyrock High School’s athletic concussion management and injury prevention programs as well as provide scholarships for area seniors for the virtual exercise program offered by Arbor Health.
MOSSYROCK, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Firefighters battle fire at nursing facility in Montesano

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Nearly 80 residents and staff at a nursing facility in Montesano were evacuated on Wednesday night due to a fire. The Washington State Fire Marshal tweeted that state fire mobilization was approved for the fire at Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center, which started around 5:30 p.m.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sumner government official allegedly sends racist meme email

A local official allegedly sent out a racist meme with one of their government accounts back in August. Patrick Reed, Public Government Affairs manager for the Secretary of State’s office, as well as a city council member for the city of Sumner, WA sent an email with a meme stating that if people are in court, they’re guilty, especially if they are Black or Mexican. KIRO7 obtained a copy of that exchange through a public documents request after receiving a tip about it.
SUMNER, WA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
q13fox.com

Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167

PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
PACIFIC, WA
Chronicle

Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations

A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family

Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
CENTRALIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater deliberates church signage and use

Tumwater’s General Government Committee argued an amendment to the city’s municipal code, which will allow 15-feet signage for churches in residential zone districts during their meeting yesterday, September 14. Tumwater’s municipal code currently states that the height of any freestanding sign should not exceed six feet in residential...
TUMWATER, WA
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA

