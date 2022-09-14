Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
Chronicle
Lynda Wilson Commentary: California’s Power Problems Should Serve as Warning for Washington
We’re taught about a “safe following distance” in driver’s education because bad things can happen when you ride the bumper of the car ahead of you. In 2005, Democratic legislators forced our state to start riding California’s bumper when it comes to carbon-emission policies. Since Jay Inslee became governor, it’s gotten way worse — as though whatever happens in California automatically happens here.
Chronicle
WDFW: Razor Clam Digs Postponed Due to Spike in Marine Toxins
The recreational razor clam season — originally scheduled to begin Sept. 22-26 on coastal beaches — is postponed until further notice, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Test results on razor clams indicate domoic acid levels are trending upward or, on...
Chronicle
Inslee Heads Delegation Traveling to Nordic Countries for Trade Mission
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be out of state until Sept. 30 to participate in a trade mission in Finland, Sweden and Norway before taking personal vacation abroad. According to a Governor’s Office news release, the trade mission began Tuesday, Sept. 13, and will last until Sept. 23. This week, Inslee and his staff will be in Finland. From there, Inslee will be in Sweden from Sept. 16-20, followed by a three-day trip to Norway.
Chronicle
No Cash? No Problem: Washington Lottery Ticket Vending Machines Will Soon Take Debit Cards
Washington’s Lottery will soon accept a second form of payment in lottery vending machines in addition to cash. Players will be able to pay with debit cards at lottery machines, too. According to a recent press release from Washington’s Lottery, lottery vending machines across the state will take debit...
Chronicle
Man Who Died Near Booby Trapped Campsite in Southwest Washington Identified
A man who was found dead inside a tent surrounded by trip wires and explosives Monday near Cougar was identified as 52-year-old Shane Beech of Battle Ground. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Beech's cause and manner of death are pending. Clark County sheriff's deputies responded at 8:10 a.m....
Chronicle
Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations
A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
