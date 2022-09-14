Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be out of state until Sept. 30 to participate in a trade mission in Finland, Sweden and Norway before taking personal vacation abroad. According to a Governor’s Office news release, the trade mission began Tuesday, Sept. 13, and will last until Sept. 23. This week, Inslee and his staff will be in Finland. From there, Inslee will be in Sweden from Sept. 16-20, followed by a three-day trip to Norway.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO