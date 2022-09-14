ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots

The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Lynda Wilson Commentary: California’s Power Problems Should Serve as Warning for Washington

We’re taught about a “safe following distance” in driver’s education because bad things can happen when you ride the bumper of the car ahead of you. In 2005, Democratic legislators forced our state to start riding California’s bumper when it comes to carbon-emission policies. Since Jay Inslee became governor, it’s gotten way worse — as though whatever happens in California automatically happens here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inslee Heads Delegation Traveling to Nordic Countries for Trade Mission

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be out of state until Sept. 30 to participate in a trade mission in Finland, Sweden and Norway before taking personal vacation abroad. According to a Governor’s Office news release, the trade mission began Tuesday, Sept. 13, and will last until Sept. 23. This week, Inslee and his staff will be in Finland. From there, Inslee will be in Sweden from Sept. 16-20, followed by a three-day trip to Norway.
WASHINGTON STATE
Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations

A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

