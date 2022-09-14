ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chronicle

Centralia Downtown Association Selects New Executive Director

The Centralia Downtown Association (CDA) has selected MacKenzie McGee to serve as its new executive director. McGee had already been serving as the CDA’s interim director following former Executive Director Teri Zambon’s departure. “I am beyond thrilled to step into the executive director position for the CDA. I...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans

Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

South Bend proposes five names for school mascot after public input

The South Bend School District has brought five prospective new mascot names forward, and now it is time for the public to give their input. According to Superintendent Jon Tienhaara, the next phase of the mascot selection process for South Bend is now underway. The district collected input from community...
SOUTH BEND, WA
Chronicle

Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations

A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

State Board Suspends Thurston County Naturopathic Physician, Citing 'Immediate Danger'

A Washington state board has suspended the license of a Thurston County naturopathic physician for allegedly being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety. The Board of Naturopathy ordered the suspension for Lori Wieser on Friday, Sept. 9. This means Wieser cannot practice in the state until the charges have been resolved, according to a state Department of Health news release.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Grays Harbor County Officials Discuss Importance of Regional Fire Authority

Despite two failed attempts to create the Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority, city officials want to give it another go. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Hoquiam Fire Chief Matt Miller, Aberdeen Fire Chief Dave Golding, and Cosmopolis Mayor Kyle Pauley were all vocal in letting Cosmopolis residents know why the RFA is essential for the area. Other city officials, including Corri Schmid, financial director for the city of Hoquiam, were there, too.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932

Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Free Barbecue Dinner to Honor Goat Rocks Fire Responders

A free barbecue dinner in honor of the first responders working on the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, including firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency responders, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Reconciled Christian Fellowship Hall, 130 Morris Road, Randle. Community members are...
RANDLE, WA

