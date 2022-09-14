Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Roundup: Police Chief Clarifies Trespassing Laws, Asks for Flock Cameras
In the first city council meeting this month in Centralia, Police Chief Stacy Denham spoke to the council concerning two major issues, the first being to address what actually qualifies as trespassing by local law. “One of the things we run across all the time is people don’t understand what...
Chronicle
Get to Know Lewis County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Harry Bhagwandin
After starting his timber farm near Onalaska decades ago, Harry Bhagwandin’s hope for the promise of his community is as bright as ever, neatly summarized on his cap that reads, “I love Lewis County.”. In that time, his mission has been turning good idea-makers into action-takers, and he...
Chronicle
Centralia Downtown Association Selects New Executive Director
The Centralia Downtown Association (CDA) has selected MacKenzie McGee to serve as its new executive director. McGee had already been serving as the CDA’s interim director following former Executive Director Teri Zambon’s departure. “I am beyond thrilled to step into the executive director position for the CDA. I...
Chronicle
Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans
Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
KXRO.com
South Bend proposes five names for school mascot after public input
The South Bend School District has brought five prospective new mascot names forward, and now it is time for the public to give their input. According to Superintendent Jon Tienhaara, the next phase of the mascot selection process for South Bend is now underway. The district collected input from community...
Chronicle
Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations
A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
Chronicle
State Board Suspends Thurston County Naturopathic Physician, Citing 'Immediate Danger'
A Washington state board has suspended the license of a Thurston County naturopathic physician for allegedly being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety. The Board of Naturopathy ordered the suspension for Lori Wieser on Friday, Sept. 9. This means Wieser cannot practice in the state until the charges have been resolved, according to a state Department of Health news release.
Chronicle
Advocates Seeking Donations for Residents Displaced by Grays Harbor County Health and Rehab Fire
A fire displaced 77 residents from Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grays Harbor County this week, and now advocates are asking for donations to help those residents. The Washington State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is seeking donations for those displaced by the fire who are now spread across...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Officials Discuss Importance of Regional Fire Authority
Despite two failed attempts to create the Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority, city officials want to give it another go. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Hoquiam Fire Chief Matt Miller, Aberdeen Fire Chief Dave Golding, and Cosmopolis Mayor Kyle Pauley were all vocal in letting Cosmopolis residents know why the RFA is essential for the area. Other city officials, including Corri Schmid, financial director for the city of Hoquiam, were there, too.
Chronicle
Lewis County Weyerhaeuser Employees Picket as Strike Over Pay, Health Care Costs Continues
Fourteen Weyerhaeuser Co. employees picketed in front of the timber company’s research center on Pearl Street in Centralia on Thursday to continue their protest of Weyerhaeuser’s latest contract proposal. The group was one of many protesting at various Weyerhaeuser sites across the Pacific Northwest on the third day...
KXRO.com
Lifelong Montesano resident leaves $1.2M estate gift to Grays Harbor Community Foundation
A new fund has been created after a Montesano resident left a $1.2 million estate to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. In a release from the local foundation, lifelong Montesano resident Patricia Clemons left her $1.2 million estate gift to assist local residents. “A true community champion and someone who...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Eight Arrested in Morton Area for Underage Drinking Charges Following 1962 Crackdown
Eight young men were arrested early on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16, 1962, following a crackdown on underage drinking. They were taken to the Lewis County Jail in Chehalis. Six of the males were arrested near Morton. “Four minors and two juveniles were apprehended three miles east of Morton...
Chronicle
‘Not Over Yet’: Goat Rocks Fire Meeting in Packwood Gives Answers for Residents
As the Goat Rocks Fire continues to cast smoke over Packwood, residents expressed fear, thankfulness and curiosity during a meeting Wednesday night at the Packwood Community Hall, where agency representatives presented status updates to at least 115 people. The meeting was also streamed live on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest’s...
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Chronicle
Pe Ell Among School Districts Awarded Grants to Purchase Locally Grown Food for Students
Students in the Pe Ell, Hoquiam, Aberdeen and Raymond school districts will be eating locally grown food this school year, thanks to grants from the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA). The grants, called the WSDA Farm to School Grants, fund school districts to “buy local food, educate students about agriculture...
Business owner wants compensation after repeated delays in Tacoma’s light rail extension project
TACOMA, Wash. — Salamone’s Pizza has been serving New York Style pizza in Tacoma since 2018. When Steven Salamone first opened up the shop on North Tacoma Avenue, his goal was simple. “I don’t do much but make the very best pizza I can,” Salamone said.
Chronicle
Timberland Library’s Former ‘Ask a Librarian’ Number Used by Scammers
The Timberland Regional Library was notified Thursday that its Ask a Librarian phone number, which was retired earlier this year, is now being used by scammers trying to obtain credit card information. The library system sent out a news release on Friday, Sept. 16, warning library card holders not to...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932
Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
Chronicle
Free Barbecue Dinner to Honor Goat Rocks Fire Responders
A free barbecue dinner in honor of the first responders working on the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, including firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency responders, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Reconciled Christian Fellowship Hall, 130 Morris Road, Randle. Community members are...
thejoltnews.com
Private ambulances operating in Olympia still not meeting medical standard services, says fire chief
"Private ambulance services in the city did not meet the generally accepted medical standards and reasonable levels of service," Olympia Fire Chief Todd Carson reiterated at the city council meeting on Tuesday, September 13. On June 27, through a city council resolution, city manager Jay Burney issued a 60-day notice...
