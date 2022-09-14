State Insurance Commissioner Approves 12 Health Insurance Providers for Individual Market; Two More Under Review

Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Washington revenue dept. continues rulemaking on tax ruled unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Revenue is moving full speed ahead with rulemaking for the capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional earlier this year. Last year, the Legislature passed – and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law – a capital gains tax aimed at the state’s...
Carbon From Electricity in Washington, Oregon and Idaho Rose Between 2016 and 2020
SALEM — While 43 states produced cleaner energy, seven states, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho, emitted more pounds of heat-trapping greenhouse gases per megawatt-hour in 2020 than four years earlier. The “carbon intensity” of electricity generated in Washington state increased 15% in 2020 compared to 2016, by far the...
ncwlife.com
Both parties sound off on public safety, drug laws, taxes for next Washington Legislature
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than two months away, State Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, discussed their respective party’s priorities for the upcoming 2023 legislative session on TVW’s “Inside Olympia” on Thursday night. Reforming the state’s...
Chronicle
Lynda Wilson Commentary: California’s Power Problems Should Serve as Warning for Washington
We’re taught about a “safe following distance” in driver’s education because bad things can happen when you ride the bumper of the car ahead of you. In 2005, Democratic legislators forced our state to start riding California’s bumper when it comes to carbon-emission policies. Since Jay Inslee became governor, it’s gotten way worse — as though whatever happens in California automatically happens here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
Chronicle
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022
7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022. In 2017, Atlas Staffing employment agency said that these 7 careers were most in demand in Washington state:. At the time, these careers typically offer annual salaries between $28,000 to $105,000. From my own observations, I would think that nurses, and...
ncwlife.com
$271M failed audit not mentioned at Washington family department oversight meeting
(The Center Square) – Allison Krutsinger provided a high-level overview of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families’ legislative agenda for next year, but skipped any mention of one of the 20 items listed on the agency’s requested legislation and decision packages: CCDF Audit Response.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
Washington woman charged with distributing tainted fruit juice
A federal indictment charges a Washington woman and her now-closed company with manufacturing and distributing tainted fruit juice. At least some of these juices were supplied to the National School Lunch program.
Yakima Herald Republic
Murray to debate Smiley twice; other candidate debates set in WA
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley will face off in two debates scheduled for late October, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday. The first event, billed as a candidate forum, will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The second event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Seattle University.
Tribe, county, reach $5M settlement deal over sewage spills
Washington state’s most populous county is set to pay over $5 million to settle a threatened lawsuit from the Suquamish Tribe over sewage spills that have overflowed from King County treatment plants into Puget Sound. The Seattle Times reports the proposed settlement also includes timelines for about $600 million...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Seemingly Easy Word Is the Most Misspelled in Washington State
What Is The Commonly Most Misspelled Word In Washington State?. A recent Google Trends discovered the most misspelled words in all 50 states and some of the words will have you shaking your head. You'll be surprised that even the most common words can easily be misspelled and Washington State's...
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting from litter (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
kptv.com
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Washington juice-maker charged after selling juice tainted with animal droppings
Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
secretseattle.co
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Kent Isn’t Familiar With Issues That Matter in 3rd District
I am writing to you because I am a 58-year-old lifelong resident of the lower Columbia River — a continental river drainage that happens to be in a temperate rainforest — and concerned for what a Joe Kent in Congress for Washington’s 3rd District really means to my community.
Chronicle
No Cash? No Problem: Washington Lottery Ticket Vending Machines Will Soon Take Debit Cards
Washington’s Lottery will soon accept a second form of payment in lottery vending machines in addition to cash. Players will be able to pay with debit cards at lottery machines, too. According to a recent press release from Washington’s Lottery, lottery vending machines across the state will take debit...
Comments / 0