Not a lot of details have been released in regard to the shooting last night in the back parking lot of Aces of Clubs Tavern in Hoquiam in the 2600 block of Simpson Avenue. Hoquiam Police Chief Strong has confirmed that officers found a 58-year-old male in the back parking lot who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

HOQUIAM, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO