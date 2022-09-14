Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Sirens: Burglary; Vehicle Prowls; Thefts
• A burglary was reported at a business in the 1700 block of South Gold Street at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 14. The business’ cash drawer was taken during the incident. It was later recovered inside a stolen vehicle. Vehicle Prowl. • Several items were reported stolen out...
KXRO.com
Shooting death outside Hoquiam bar
A man has died following a shooting at a bar in Hoquiam. The Hoquiam Police Department reports that they are investigating a shooting death that occured in the parking lot of the Ace of Clubs Tavern on Simpson Avenue. According to HPD, they were dispatched to the report of the...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Trying to Strike Officer With Stolen Vehicle During Pursuit Wednesday Night
A Centralia man accused of trying to hit an officer’s vehicle at a high speed with a stolen truck during a pursuit Wednesday night has been charged with first-degree assault. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Max J. Patino, 27, was reportedly attempting to evade...
Chronicle
Investigation Underway After Pacific County Resident Brings Homemade Explosive Devices Police Station
Law enforcement officials are investigating a Wednesday incident in which a rural Raymond resident brought three homemade explosive devices, which he believed were created and left behind in his garage by a relative, to the Raymond Police Department in the bed of his truck. Ultimately, two of the homemade devices...
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief
A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Roundup: Police Chief Clarifies Trespassing Laws, Asks for Flock Cameras
In the first city council meeting this month in Centralia, Police Chief Stacy Denham spoke to the council concerning two major issues, the first being to address what actually qualifies as trespassing by local law. “One of the things we run across all the time is people don’t understand what...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Breaking Woman’s Finger, Stealing Phone and Car in Pe Ell
A man accused of breaking a woman’s finger while trying to steal her cellphone in Pe Ell on Monday is facing felony robbery, assault and theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Brandon S. Salice, 38, of Winlock, had reportedly been staying with the alleged victim for several days...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing
Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
Chronicle
Man Who Died Near Booby Trapped Campsite in Southwest Washington Identified
A man who was found dead inside a tent surrounded by trip wires and explosives Monday near Cougar was identified as 52-year-old Shane Beech of Battle Ground. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Beech's cause and manner of death are pending. Clark County sheriff's deputies responded at 8:10 a.m....
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office: Foul Play Not Suspected in Death of Lewis County Jail Inmate
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office told The Chronicle Thursday that no foul play is suspected in the death of a Lewis County Jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell Sept. 2. The Olympian first reported on the death, identifying the man as Matthew Potter, 47. Corrections deputies found Potter,...
masonwebtv.com
Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash
A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Arrested After His Adoptive Mother Found Dead Due to ‘Homicidal Violence’
Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Olympia man Wednesday who is accused of killing his 82-year-old adoptive mother. A family member found the woman dead at her home about 4 p.m. Wednesday on the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest, near the Delphi Golf Course southwest of Black Lake, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Nearly $10,000 by Redepositing Ex’s Checks
One year after she was charged with identity theft for allegedly stealing checks made out to an ex-partner, Aniesa L. Stamper has had her preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court. Stamper, 26, of Chehalis, is accused of taking checks her ex-partner earned as an employee of JJ Berry Furniture...
ghscanner.com
HPD Confirms, 58-year-old Man Killed After Being Shot
Not a lot of details have been released in regard to the shooting last night in the back parking lot of Aces of Clubs Tavern in Hoquiam in the 2600 block of Simpson Avenue. Hoquiam Police Chief Strong has confirmed that officers found a 58-year-old male in the back parking lot who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
q13fox.com
WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
thejoltnews.com
Detainee wreaks havoc in Olympia City Jail
A Yelm man allegedly spat water in the face of an Olympia corrections officer and flushed his shirt down a cell’s toilet in his refusal to undergo the booking process. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on Sept. 5 following the incident. A day...
thejoltnews.com
Elderly Olympia woman found dead at home; adopted son arrested
An 82-year-old Olympia woman was found dead inside her home, and her adopted son has been arrested in connection with her death, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced yesterday. In a media release, TCSO said a woman’s relative visited her at her home on the 7100 block of...
Chronicle
In Focus: Speed Blamed for Semi Rollover in Napavine Friday Morning
Crews from Carl’s Towing work to rotate a semi on its wheels after it tipped in Napavine Friday morning, closing the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 5 at milepost 72. The 30-year-old driver was cited for speed and transported to Providence Centralia Hospital with hand lacerations and non-life threatening injuries, according to Washington State Patrol on scene.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
According to the Auburn Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that a male motorcyclist was killed at the intersection of South Peasley Canyon Road and West Valley Highway South. The suspect failed to stop and render aid. He fled the scene, reported the...
