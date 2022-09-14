ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Sirens: Burglary; Vehicle Prowls; Thefts

• A burglary was reported at a business in the 1700 block of South Gold Street at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 14. The business’ cash drawer was taken during the incident. It was later recovered inside a stolen vehicle. Vehicle Prowl. • Several items were reported stolen out...
CENTRALIA, WA
KXRO.com

Shooting death outside Hoquiam bar

A man has died following a shooting at a bar in Hoquiam. The Hoquiam Police Department reports that they are investigating a shooting death that occured in the parking lot of the Ace of Clubs Tavern on Simpson Avenue. According to HPD, they were dispatched to the report of the...
HOQUIAM, WA
Chronicle

Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief

A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing

Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
KELSO, WA
masonwebtv.com

Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash

A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
SHELTON, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ghscanner.com

HPD Confirms, 58-year-old Man Killed After Being Shot

Not a lot of details have been released in regard to the shooting last night in the back parking lot of Aces of Clubs Tavern in Hoquiam in the 2600 block of Simpson Avenue. Hoquiam Police Chief Strong has confirmed that officers found a 58-year-old male in the back parking lot who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOQUIAM, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Detainee wreaks havoc in Olympia City Jail

A Yelm man allegedly spat water in the face of an Olympia corrections officer and flushed his shirt down a cell’s toilet in his refusal to undergo the booking process. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on Sept. 5 following the incident. A day...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Elderly Olympia woman found dead at home; adopted son arrested

An 82-year-old Olympia woman was found dead inside her home, and her adopted son has been arrested in connection with her death, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced yesterday. In a media release, TCSO said a woman’s relative visited her at her home on the 7100 block of...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Speed Blamed for Semi Rollover in Napavine Friday Morning

Crews from Carl’s Towing work to rotate a semi on its wheels after it tipped in Napavine Friday morning, closing the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 5 at milepost 72. The 30-year-old driver was cited for speed and transported to Providence Centralia Hospital with hand lacerations and non-life threatening injuries, according to Washington State Patrol on scene.
NAPAVINE, WA

