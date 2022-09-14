Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
MedicalXpress
Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine
In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
Medical News Today
Gum disease, tooth loss linked to increased dementia risk in new review
Although dementia is associated with an increased risk of poor oral health, evidence supporting the role of oral health in the development of dementia has been mixed. A recent meta-analysis synthesizing data from previous studies suggests that gum disease and tooth loss are associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia.
MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
Five childhood signs that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood identified
Five childhood risk factors that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood have been identified after being tracked by the world’s largest cardiovascular study. The research that looked at half a century of data found body mass index, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides - a type of fat found in blood - and youth smoking, were clinically linked with heart disease.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
MedicalXpress
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
studyfinds.org
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
IFLScience
Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease
People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
pharmacytimes.com
Lifelong Statin Therapy May Benefit Quality of Life Among High-Risk Cardiovascular Disease Patients
The benefits of taking a daily statin may improve as a patient grows older. Lifelong statin therapy may improve the lifespan for patients with a high cardiovascular disease risk, according to a new study. The quality of life among high-risk cardiovascular disease patients improved faster and larger if they took a statin earlier, and never stopped taking it.
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Disease Risk 50–80% Higher in Older Adults Who Caught COVID-19
Older people who had a COVID-19 infection show a considerably higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year. This is according to a new research study of more than 6 million patients aged 65 and older. Researchers...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
NIH Director's Blog
High Blood Pressure and Older Adults
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major health problem that is common in older adults. Your body’s network of blood vessels, known as the vascular system, changes with age. Arteries get stiffer, causing blood pressure to go up. This can be true even for people who have heart-healthy habits and feel just fine. High blood pressure, sometimes called "the silent killer," often does not cause signs of illness that you can see or feel. Though it affects nearly half of all adults, many may not even be aware they have it.
Medical News Today
Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors
If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
2minutemedicine.com
Psychological stress prior to infection may increase risk of long COVID
Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) 1. Psychological distress prior to infection of COVID-19 may be a risk factor for post-COVID-19 / long COVID symptoms and conditions. Long COVID is defined as signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19 that last beyond 4 weeks from onset of infection. These can include fatigue, brain fog, dyspnea, digestive issues, loss of taste and smell and depression. This study aimed to examine if preinfection psychological distress was associated with increased risk of developing long COVID. These distresses include depression, anxiety, loneliness, perceived stress and worry. 3 large longitudinal studies were used to recruit participants: Nurses’ Health Study II (NHSII), Nurses’ Health Study 3 (NHS3), and the Growing Up Today Study (GUTS). Participants completed an online COVID-19 questionnaire, and got monthly surveys afterwards, with participants actively working in health care settings completing weekly questionnaires. 54 960 of the 105 662 original participants were included in the analysis as they did not report a positive COVID-19 test at baseline. During the 19 months of follow-up, 3193 participants tested positive and completed a post-COVID-19 questionnaire. Distress was measured at baseline using a 4-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-4), which consists of a 2-item depression measure (PHQ-2) and a 2-item anxiety measure (2-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder scale [GAD-2]). Responses ranged from 0 (not at all) to 3 (nearly every day). Scores of 3 or higher on the PHQ-2 or GAD-2 indicated probable depression or probable anxiety. Worry about COVID-19 was assessed with the item, “How worried are you about COVID-19?” Response options were not at all, not very worried, somewhat worried, and very worried. Participants who were not active health care workers had two additional types of distress assessed using a 4-item Perceived Stress Scale. 3-item UCLA Loneliness Scale was used to determine the feeling lack of companionship, left out, and isolated from others, ranging from 1-3. Long term COVID-symptoms were asked, and if yes, participants were asked to give further details on these symptoms. All types of distress were significantly associated with increased risk of post–COVID-19 conditions in a dose-dependent manner after adjustment for demographic factors (probable depression, RR, 1.39 [95% CI, 1.19-1.63]; probable anxiety, RR, 1.47 [95% CI, 1.27-1.70]; very worried about COVID-19, RR, 1.43 [95% CI, 1.22-1.68]; highest quartile of perceived stress, RR, 1.50 [95% CI, 1.21-1.86]; lonely some of the time or often, RR, 1.35 [95% CI, 1.11-1.65]; all P < .01 for trend). More types of distress were associated with higher risk of developing post-COVID-19 conditions (≥2 types vs none, RR, 1.54; 95% CI, 1.28-1.86) Additionally, all symptoms with the exception of persistent cough or smell/taste problems were more prevalent in participants with distress. The study had several limitations. Due to the recruitment process, participants were mostly white, female and health care workers. It also relied on self reporting Overall, this study suggests pre-existing psychological distress is associated with greater risk for developing post-COVID-19 conditions.
healio.com
Skeletal muscle mass loss linked to cognitive decline in older adults with type 2 diabetes
Decreases in skeletal muscle mass are associated with cognitive decline in type 2 diabetes, particularly among older adults, according to a study published in Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. “Bio-impedance analysis measure of skeletal muscle mass decline over time was associated with a corresponding reduction in cognitive performance globally...
neurologylive.com
LIFT-AD Study Amended to Assess Alzheimer Disease Agent Fosgonimeton as Monotherapy
In a previous phase 2 study, patients treated with fosgonimeton alone demonstrated potentially beneficial change in ERP P300 latency, as well as cognitive improvement, compared with placebo at 26 weeks. After previously showing higher potential as a monotherapy, Athira Pharma announced it was amending the ongoing pivotal LIFT-AD trial (NCT04488419)...
