U.K.

The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
WORLD
wmagazine.com

How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next

It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
U.K.
AFP

Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren mount vigil around coffin

Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin Saturday as US President Joe Biden flew in ahead of the state funeral being planned for Britain's longest-serving monarch. The public have until 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on Monday to view the coffin before the queen is honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades. 
WORLD
TODAY.com

This is where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried

When Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest after her funeral on Sept. 19, she will be reunited with her husband of more than 70 years and past family members. Queen Elizabeth will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, are already buried there, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral

As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Live updates: Queen's children walk behind her coffin

LONDON — Walking behind the gun carriage bearing Queen Elizabeth II’s oak coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall are her children: King Charles III, the country’s new sovereign, with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The second row is made up of Charles’ two sons:...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday. The plan, which had been devised should the queen die in Scotland -- as she did -- will run parallel to Operation London Bridge, will include lowering of the flags, national memorializing and a transition to a new monarch.
U.K.
Daily Mail

National one-minute silence will be held for the Queen at 8pm on Sunday - the day before the state funeral - with public invited to 'mourn and reflect on the life and legacy' of Her Majesty

People will be invited to come together to 'mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II' during a minute's silence on Sunday, Number 10 announced today. The moment of commemoration will be marked at 8pm and could take place at home, on doorsteps or on the street with neighbours, Liz Truss's official spokesman said.
U.K.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: The history behind the gun carriage

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be drawn by gun carriage, pulled by sailors using ropes, during her funeral procession on Monday, 19 September.This ceremony is steeped in long-standing tradition, dating back to Queen Victoria’s funeral in 1901.Originally pulled by horses, the Royal Navy stepped in to bring the late monarch on her final journey when the animals were unable to do so, and have been bestowed with the responsibility ever since.Royal Navy Lieutenant Commander Paul Barker and Commander Steve Elliott talk us through the carriage’s history in this video.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

All Majestic stores will close on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Majestic have announced they will be closing all stores on Monday September 19, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Majestic is one of the UK's most popular wine retailers with over 1,000 staff and 200 stores. CEO John Colley said: "So that our colleagues can pay their respects on...
SHOPPING
The Associated Press

What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days: Thursday, Sept. 15 — The queen’s coffin lies in state in Westminster Hall in London for the first of four full days. Thousands of people joined a huge line to pay their respects to their late monarch. By midday, the queue had grown to 4.4 miles (7 kilometers), winding past Tower Bridge.
U.K.

