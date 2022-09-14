Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Chehalis Flying Saucer Party; ARTrails Exhibition Gallery; Historic Borst Home Museum Open House
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Sept. 17 at Lewis County Historical Museum, 599 NW Front Way, Chehalis; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. VIP tickets were previously available for $65.59 (including fees) and included access to speakers Vince Ynzunza, Shanelle Schanz, Bob...
Chronicle
Free Barbecue Dinner to Honor Goat Rocks Fire Responders
A free barbecue dinner in honor of the first responders working on the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, including firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency responders, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Reconciled Christian Fellowship Hall, 130 Morris Road, Randle. Community members are...
KXRO.com
Lifelong Montesano resident leaves $1.2M estate gift to Grays Harbor Community Foundation
A new fund has been created after a Montesano resident left a $1.2 million estate to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. In a release from the local foundation, lifelong Montesano resident Patricia Clemons left her $1.2 million estate gift to assist local residents. “A true community champion and someone who...
Chronicle
Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family
Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
Chronicle
Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans
Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
Chronicle
In Focus: Mossyrock Action League Gives Run Proceeds for Student, Senior Programs
Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser, left, acting in his capacity of Mossyrock Area Action League chairman, presents Teresa Thornton, of Arbor Health’s Employee Community Connection Committee, a check for $1,400 in proceeds from the Mossyrock Independence Day Run organized by Edwin Meelhuysen, center. An identical check was presented to Mossyrock High School Athletic Director Randy Torrey. Meelhuysen, Arbor Health’s rehab services and community wellness director, organized the run to benefit the Mossyrock High School’s athletic concussion management and injury prevention programs as well as provide scholarships for area seniors for the virtual exercise program offered by Arbor Health.
Chronicle
Autumn Market Set for Oct. 6, 7 and 8 at The Shed
The Autumn Market will be held at The Shed from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday Oct. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The Shed will have pumpkins, gourds, rosehip wreaths, signs, candles, antiques, primitives and lots of autumn and farmhouse inspired decor.
Chronicle
Advocates Seeking Donations for Residents Displaced by Grays Harbor County Health and Rehab Fire
A fire displaced 77 residents from Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grays Harbor County this week, and now advocates are asking for donations to help those residents. The Washington State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is seeking donations for those displaced by the fire who are now spread across...
thurstontalk.com
Tumwater to Offer First Annual Tumwater Falls Fest
Through a partnership with Olympia Tumwater Foundation, the City of Tumwater Parks and Recreation Department is excited to present the first annual Tumwater Falls Fest. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 in Brewery Park at Tumwater Falls. Celebrating Tumwater Falls as a sacred and historically significant place...
Chronicle
Timberland Library’s Former ‘Ask a Librarian’ Number Used by Scammers
The Timberland Regional Library was notified Thursday that its Ask a Librarian phone number, which was retired earlier this year, is now being used by scammers trying to obtain credit card information. The library system sent out a news release on Friday, Sept. 16, warning library card holders not to...
Chronicle
Pe Ell Among School Districts Awarded Grants to Purchase Locally Grown Food for Students
Students in the Pe Ell, Hoquiam, Aberdeen and Raymond school districts will be eating locally grown food this school year, thanks to grants from the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA). The grants, called the WSDA Farm to School Grants, fund school districts to “buy local food, educate students about agriculture...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Eight Arrested in Morton Area for Underage Drinking Charges Following 1962 Crackdown
Eight young men were arrested early on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16, 1962, following a crackdown on underage drinking. They were taken to the Lewis County Jail in Chehalis. Six of the males were arrested near Morton. “Four minors and two juveniles were apprehended three miles east of Morton...
Chronicle
‘Not Over Yet’: Goat Rocks Fire Meeting in Packwood Gives Answers for Residents
As the Goat Rocks Fire continues to cast smoke over Packwood, residents expressed fear, thankfulness and curiosity during a meeting Wednesday night at the Packwood Community Hall, where agency representatives presented status updates to at least 115 people. The meeting was also streamed live on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest’s...
KING-5
Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
visitrainier.com
Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life
Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
Chronicle
Bill Moeller Commentary: It’s the Berries — OK, and the Pies
This newspaper carried an article a while ago that originated in The Bellingham Herald concerning blackberries grown in the wild. That may be a redundant description because I don’t know of a single person who deliberately plants blackberries in their garden. They’re too easy to find along a country...
KING-5
Tacoma farm looking for new owners after 70 years in the same family - Unreal Real Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — A once-in-a-lifetime property has hit the market in Tacoma. Windhover Farm combines a large home with a water view, a six-acre farm, and 23 acres of forest -- and it's all within the city. For 70 years the estate belonged to businessman James Wiborg and his...
New initiative brings three vending machines to Pierce County to dispense Narcan
ORTING, Wash. — Orting’s Recovery Café is preparing to get a new tool to help those dealing with opioid addiction. A vending machine will be set up in the café to dispense free Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It’ll...
Firefighters battle fire at nursing facility in Montesano
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Nearly 80 residents and staff at a nursing facility in Montesano were evacuated on Wednesday night due to a fire. The Washington State Fire Marshal tweeted that state fire mobilization was approved for the fire at Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center, which started around 5:30 p.m.
Chronicle
Olympia High School Axes Weekly Military, Workforce Wear Idea After Families Complain
Families of Olympia High School students raised concerns to administrators after receiving an email saying their students and teachers were being encouraged to wear military and workforce gear on a weekly basis. It wasn't long before the school took that back. Olympia School District spokesperson Susan Gifford said an email...
