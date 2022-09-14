ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Chronicle

Free Barbecue Dinner to Honor Goat Rocks Fire Responders

A free barbecue dinner in honor of the first responders working on the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, including firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency responders, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Reconciled Christian Fellowship Hall, 130 Morris Road, Randle. Community members are...
RANDLE, WA
Chronicle

Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family

Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans

Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Mossyrock Action League Gives Run Proceeds for Student, Senior Programs

Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser, left, acting in his capacity of Mossyrock Area Action League chairman, presents Teresa Thornton, of Arbor Health’s Employee Community Connection Committee, a check for $1,400 in proceeds from the Mossyrock Independence Day Run organized by Edwin Meelhuysen, center. An identical check was presented to Mossyrock High School Athletic Director Randy Torrey. Meelhuysen, Arbor Health’s rehab services and community wellness director, organized the run to benefit the Mossyrock High School’s athletic concussion management and injury prevention programs as well as provide scholarships for area seniors for the virtual exercise program offered by Arbor Health.
MOSSYROCK, WA
Chronicle

Autumn Market Set for Oct. 6, 7 and 8 at The Shed

The Autumn Market will be held at The Shed from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday Oct. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The Shed will have pumpkins, gourds, rosehip wreaths, signs, candles, antiques, primitives and lots of autumn and farmhouse inspired decor.
CHEHALIS, WA
thurstontalk.com

Tumwater to Offer First Annual Tumwater Falls Fest

Through a partnership with Olympia Tumwater Foundation, the City of Tumwater Parks and Recreation Department is excited to present the first annual Tumwater Falls Fest. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 in Brewery Park at Tumwater Falls. Celebrating Tumwater Falls as a sacred and historically significant place...
