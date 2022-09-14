Read full article on original website
Ongoing transparency problems in Iowa's GOP-controlled government
Doris J. Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House and former Iowa Board of Parole Chair, Vice-Chair and Executive Director. When former Republican Governor Terry Branstad signed executive order 85 in March 2014, he stated, “transparency provides Iowans the necessary access to information to hold our government accountable and our Open Records Act is essential to ensuring openness," adding, "Our administration has maintained a steadfast commitment to a transparent government.”
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Iowa Corn Growers Association endorses candidates for state and federal office
The Iowa Corn Growers Association made endorsements in several elections this week, endorsing mostly Republicans running for statewide and federal office. Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, and incumbent U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, all Republicans, announced endorsements from the organization that represents Iowa’s corn farmers. Iowa’s Republican Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig also announced the group’s endorsement.
Iowa secretary of state candidates disagree on how to handle voting restrictions, election deniers
Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic challenger Joel Miller disagreed during a Friday taping of Iowa Press on how vocal Iowa’s top election official should be in the lawmaking process and in pushing back on false election claims from prominent politicians. Pate is running for a fourth...
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
Iowa ranks embarrassingly low in Religious Liberty score after six years of full GOP control
For six years Republicans have had total control of government in the state of Iowa. The Iowa House? Check. The Iowa Senate? Check. The Governor? Check. Yet Republicans in Iowa have failed to pass a Religious Freedom & Restoration Act. They’ve failed to protect the religious liberty of Iowans.
Talk Show Host Is Bringing Iowa Nice to A Highly Hostile Set
The first thing you're going to say is "how is anyone at the Oscars relatable to Iowans?" But stick with me. ABC's "The View" has undoubtedly been seen as one of the most polarizing shows on television for many years, especially when discussions turn to politics. In 2016, ABC News...
In new ad, Bird says she’ll give President Biden what he deserves
DES MOINES – On Wednesday, Brenna Bird announced her first television ad, titled “Give ‘Em The Bird,” in the Iowa Attorney General’s race. The ad focuses on Bird’s record as a county prosecutor and how she will take on the Biden administration to protect Iowans’ freedoms.
Warren County Creek Name Changed by US Department of Interior
Two local creeks have undergone a name change as announced by the US Department of Interior earlier this month, West Creek in Clarke and Warren County, and Red Rock Creek in Jasper County, both formerly known as Squaw Creek. The renaming was part of a project from the Derogatory Geographic...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
24 Iowa non-profit projects receive combined $40M
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three Siouxland communities received grants towards their non-profit projects through a program announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects through the Non-profit Innovation Fund. The program, originally announced as a $20 million grant program in May, doubles the investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa non-profits to expand services or help more Iowans.
Iowa Republican’s new six-figure ad buy gives Biden ‘the Bird’
FIRST ON FOX: An Iowa Republican running for state attorney general launched a new six-figure ad buy giving President Biden “the Bird.”. Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird, the GOP candidate for Iowa’s attorney general, launched her new ad on Wednesday as the 2022 midterm general election fully kicks off.
Iowa Secretary of State says state elections are secure
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s Secretary of State is fighting back against false claims of election tampering in the state. Secretary Paul Pate and his bipartisan Auditors Advisory Group have issued the following statement:. “Iowans vote on paper ballots, and you cannot hack a paper ballot. We have...
Three reasons to replace Kim Reynolds
Sandy Peterson is a Democrat from Grimes. Iowans know our kids need a strong education to succeed in the future. But Governor Kim Reynolds wants to send more of our tax dollars to private schools, excluding certain children from opportunities by denying their public schools the resources they need. Democrats...
Iowa to close state-run home for people with disabilities, one of the few remaining nationally
GLENWOOD, Iowa — Mike Lee’s way of life has faded away in most of the United States, and it soon will vanish from southwestern Iowa. Lee, 57, has spent 44 years at the Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run institution for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. He has autism and epilepsy, and his parents decided when he was 13 that he needed the structure and constant oversight offered by a large facility.
15 Cabin Rentals in Iowa (Comforts of Midwest!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning your next cabin getaway, you should consider planning it to the lovely midwest state of Iowa. Whether you’re looking to catch the famous Iowa State Fair, get lost in corn mazes, or simply relax in the scenic midwest, Iowa has it and more.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Speed Limit Changes And Doubling Of Fines Almost Became Law In Iowa
For the past few years, there have been talks about increasing the speed limit in Iowa. In short, the bill would let us go 5 mph faster. The bill would increase the speed limit on interstate highways from 70 to 75 mph. On divided, multi-lane highways, the bill would increase the speed limit from 65 mph to 70 mph. The speed limit on other state roads would increase from 55 miles per hour to 60 mph.
Iowa high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 4 (9/16/22)
Get the latest Iowa high school football scores on SBLive as Week 4 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
