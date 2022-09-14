ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Chronicle

Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans

Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

State Board Suspends Thurston County Naturopathic Physician, Citing 'Immediate Danger'

A Washington state board has suspended the license of a Thurston County naturopathic physician for allegedly being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety. The Board of Naturopathy ordered the suspension for Lori Wieser on Friday, Sept. 9. This means Wieser cannot practice in the state until the charges have been resolved, according to a state Department of Health news release.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations

A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Sheriff’s Motives at Fire Questioned

I grew up in Fawnskin, California, population 380. It’s a small mountain community similar to Packwood. Fire threats and looming evacuations were a common signal of the end of summer. I remember one year when my single father packed us three kids, a dog, a cat and a rabbit into his single cab work truck and we spent an afternoon trying to get out of the smoke and off the mountain to my grandparents a few hours away. One thing I always appreciated was when things got tough, the community really came together. They made sure a poor family like mine had enough gas to leave and food to get there. Religion didn’t matter, politics didn’t matter — for the time being, we would all just be a community looking out for each other until everyone made it to the other side of the embers. That sense of community was a big driver for returning to my rural roots and ultimately choosing Lewis County to do so back in 2016.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Grays Harbor County Officials Discuss Importance of Regional Fire Authority

Despite two failed attempts to create the Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority, city officials want to give it another go. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Hoquiam Fire Chief Matt Miller, Aberdeen Fire Chief Dave Golding, and Cosmopolis Mayor Kyle Pauley were all vocal in letting Cosmopolis residents know why the RFA is essential for the area. Other city officials, including Corri Schmid, financial director for the city of Hoquiam, were there, too.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932

Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
nypressnews.com

Sumner government official allegedly sends racist meme email

A local official allegedly sent out a racist meme with one of their government accounts back in August. Patrick Reed, Public Government Affairs manager for the Secretary of State’s office, as well as a city council member for the city of Sumner, WA sent an email with a meme stating that if people are in court, they’re guilty, especially if they are Black or Mexican. KIRO7 obtained a copy of that exchange through a public documents request after receiving a tip about it.
SUMNER, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Mossyrock Action League Gives Run Proceeds for Student, Senior Programs

Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser, left, acting in his capacity of Mossyrock Area Action League chairman, presents Teresa Thornton, of Arbor Health’s Employee Community Connection Committee, a check for $1,400 in proceeds from the Mossyrock Independence Day Run organized by Edwin Meelhuysen, center. An identical check was presented to Mossyrock High School Athletic Director Randy Torrey. Meelhuysen, Arbor Health’s rehab services and community wellness director, organized the run to benefit the Mossyrock High School’s athletic concussion management and injury prevention programs as well as provide scholarships for area seniors for the virtual exercise program offered by Arbor Health.
MOSSYROCK, WA
Chronicle

Residents Call for Public Forum on Port of Olympia's Weyerhaeuser Lease

Residents came before the Port of Olympia commission on Monday, demanding that a public forum be held before a lease is extended between the port and timber giant Weyerhaeuser. But commissioners said after the meeting that the port's public process might provide enough opportunity for feedback without the need for...
OLYMPIA, WA

