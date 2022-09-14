Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Church Basement Ladies return to Minot stage for ‘A Second Helping’
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you hear the phrase “church basement ladies,” odds are you know who we’re referring to. The Mouse River players are bringing the story of these characters back to the small stage. The loud but lovable church basement ladies are back in...
KFYR-TV
Minot VFW had a decorated year
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post was recognized in several awards over the last couple months. For the second year in a row they were named an All-American post which means they met certain national requirements during the year. They also received post of the year and commander of the year awards from the state.
Business Beat: Plato’s Closet comes to the Magic City
Plato's Closet does accept donations for the Matthew 25 project in Minot.
KFYR-TV
Minot VFW wrapping up remodel project
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Minot has nearly finished a remodel project they’ve been working on this summer. The project opened up windows on the side of the gathering hall and a patio on the outside wall. Without adding to the square footage, it makes the inside feel more open and lets in more light.
Saving a life underneath the Friday night lights
Kuhnhenn says that this should serve as a message to everyone.
KFYR-TV
Former MSU baseball player called up to join Cubs roster
CHICAGO (KMOT) - Jared Young, who played his freshman year of college baseball at Minot State, received the call up to the big leagues Wednesday. The Chicago Cubs added Young to the 40-man roster after drafting the Prince George-native in 2017. Young played one season at MSU before transferring to...
KFYR-TV
Water issues in Velva cancel school for the day
VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews have spent much of Friday working to fix a pair of water main breaks in the city of Velva. The breaks did not impact the entire city of roughly 1,100 people, though the city has asked residents to conserve water as a precaution, and Velva Public School canceled classes for the day to avoid water use.
Here are the top 10 biggest employers in ND — and in your county
(KXNET) -- Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota? It's a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
KFYR-TV
Minot residents facing transportation challenges
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Since Central Cab Company in Minot closed last month some parts of the community have had greater difficulty getting around town. Not everyone in the world is able to drive or ride a bike. For some taking the bus, or some other accessible transportation, is a daily necessity.
Grapes face new threat as harvesting time begins
Now that the grapes are ripe, there are some new risks.
kfgo.com
Semi driver killed in collision near Plaza in NW North Dakota
PLAZA, N.D. (KFGO) – The driver of a semi died Friday morning after a pickup failed to yield at an intersection south of plaza in northwestern North Dakota. The pickup, driven by a 36-year-old Ryder, woman, collided with the semi, which rolled into the ditch. Two passengers in the...
Scams North Dakota residents need to be aware of
Another scam that the Minot Police Department has been notified about are scammers calling you threatening immediate arrest because you missed jury duty and asking for pre-paid debit cards.
KFYR-TV
Two vehicle deadly crash south of Plaza
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old woman driving a Ford on 61st Ave NW approached the intersection of McLean County Road 2 and failed to yield, hitting a Freightliner.
