Minot, ND

KFYR-TV

Minot VFW had a decorated year

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post was recognized in several awards over the last couple months. For the second year in a row they were named an All-American post which means they met certain national requirements during the year. They also received post of the year and commander of the year awards from the state.
KFYR-TV

Minot VFW wrapping up remodel project

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Minot has nearly finished a remodel project they’ve been working on this summer. The project opened up windows on the side of the gathering hall and a patio on the outside wall. Without adding to the square footage, it makes the inside feel more open and lets in more light.
CHICAGO

Former MSU baseball player called up to join Cubs roster

CHICAGO (KMOT) - Jared Young, who played his freshman year of college baseball at Minot State, received the call up to the big leagues Wednesday. The Chicago Cubs added Young to the 40-man roster after drafting the Prince George-native in 2017. Young played one season at MSU before transferring to...
KFYR-TV

Water issues in Velva cancel school for the day

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews have spent much of Friday working to fix a pair of water main breaks in the city of Velva. The breaks did not impact the entire city of roughly 1,100 people, though the city has asked residents to conserve water as a precaution, and Velva Public School canceled classes for the day to avoid water use.
KFYR-TV

Minot residents facing transportation challenges

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Since Central Cab Company in Minot closed last month some parts of the community have had greater difficulty getting around town. Not everyone in the world is able to drive or ride a bike. For some taking the bus, or some other accessible transportation, is a daily necessity.
PLAZA, N.D.

Semi driver killed in collision near Plaza in NW North Dakota

PLAZA, N.D. (KFGO) – The driver of a semi died Friday morning after a pickup failed to yield at an intersection south of plaza in northwestern North Dakota. The pickup, driven by a 36-year-old Ryder, woman, collided with the semi, which rolled into the ditch. Two passengers in the...
KFYR-TV

McLean County Fatal Crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 33-year-old Garrison man died from injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning near the town of Plaza, in McLean County. A pickup truck was driving north on County Road 2 in McLean County when the driver failed to yield at an intersection, colliding with a Freightliner truck traveling west. Police say the freightliner, which had one driver and two passengers, rolled into a ditch. The passengers were able to free themselves from the truck, but the driver was not, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both passengers were also injured in the accident.
