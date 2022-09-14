Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Investigation Underway After Pacific County Resident Brings Homemade Explosive Devices Police Station
Law enforcement officials are investigating a Wednesday incident in which a rural Raymond resident brought three homemade explosive devices, which he believed were created and left behind in his garage by a relative, to the Raymond Police Department in the bed of his truck. Ultimately, two of the homemade devices...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Arrested After His Adoptive Mother Found Dead Due to ‘Homicidal Violence’
Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Olympia man Wednesday who is accused of killing his 82-year-old adoptive mother. A family member found the woman dead at her home about 4 p.m. Wednesday on the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest, near the Delphi Golf Course southwest of Black Lake, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
KATU.com
Cowlitz County Sheriff opens death investigation after Longview man found dead in river
A 38-year-old man was found dead in the Longview area earlier this month, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said. On September 3, someone reported a body in the river near Kapstone in Longview. Responding deputies say they found a man dead. The coroner’s office identified the man as Dustin M....
Man charged with attempted murder after armed casino robbery
Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, pointed a gun at a cashier after demanding $1 million. He also threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.”
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office: Foul Play Not Suspected in Death of Lewis County Jail Inmate
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office told The Chronicle Thursday that no foul play is suspected in the death of a Lewis County Jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell Sept. 2. The Olympian first reported on the death, identifying the man as Matthew Potter, 47. Corrections deputies found Potter,...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Trying to Strike Officer With Stolen Vehicle During Pursuit Wednesday Night
A Centralia man accused of trying to hit an officer’s vehicle at a high speed with a stolen truck during a pursuit Wednesday night has been charged with first-degree assault. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Max J. Patino, 27, was reportedly attempting to evade...
Arson suspect may have poured chemical accelerant near doors at Vancouver mayor’s house, court documents say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man arrested for allegedly setting a fire at the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle on Monday may have poured chemical accelerant near two doors, according to court documents. Aidan Michael Murray, 29, faces multiple charges including first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree...
Chronicle
Sirens: Burglary; Vehicle Prowls; Thefts
• A burglary was reported at a business in the 1700 block of South Gold Street at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 14. The business’ cash drawer was taken during the incident. It was later recovered inside a stolen vehicle. Vehicle Prowl. • Several items were reported stolen out...
Chronicle
Man Who Died Near Booby Trapped Campsite in Southwest Washington Identified
A man who was found dead inside a tent surrounded by trip wires and explosives Monday near Cougar was identified as 52-year-old Shane Beech of Battle Ground. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Beech's cause and manner of death are pending. Clark County sheriff's deputies responded at 8:10 a.m....
Chronicle
Man Accused of Breaking Woman’s Finger, Stealing Phone and Car in Pe Ell
A man accused of breaking a woman’s finger while trying to steal her cellphone in Pe Ell on Monday is facing felony robbery, assault and theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Brandon S. Salice, 38, of Winlock, had reportedly been staying with the alleged victim for several days...
KATU.com
Police catch burglary suspect leaving Milwaukie building with bag of tools, stolen items
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Officers caught a burglary suspect who was leaving a Milwaukie building early Thursday morning with a backpack full of tools and stolen property, Portland Police said. Police were called out just before 2:30 a.m. on reports of a burglary happening in the 4400 block of Southeast...
3 Clackamas High students in custody after Snapchat video appears to shows them in school bathroom with gun, authorities say
Three Clackamas High School students were taken into custody Friday after authorities said they appeared in a Snapchat video with what looked like a gun inside a school bathroom. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the three or give their genders or ages but described them as juveniles....
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Multiple Agencies Respond to Rescue Injured Hunter Sept. 14th
On September 14, 2022, at 8:38 pm, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mike Reeves and Corporal Ethan Ault responded approximately 8 miles up Kilchis Forest Rd for an SOS activation from a PRS beacon device belonging to a 22-year hunter from Kelso, Washington. “I contacted one of the emergency...
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
Vancouver arson suspect to remain behind bars on $500k bail
A judge set bail Thursday at $500,000 for the man accused of arson outside the home of Vancouver's mayor earlier this week.
q13fox.com
Olympia woman found dead in home; adopted son, 30, arrested
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of an 82-year-old Olympia woman. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, family members went to the woman's home in the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after they couldn't get a hold of her over the phone.
masonwebtv.com
Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash
A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
3 detained after reports of armed student at Clackamas High School
Authorities say there is no active threat at Clackamas High School on Friday.
KXL
Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust
OREGON CITY, Ore. – An alleged major drug operation is busted near Oregon City. Police say a search of 22 greenhouses spread across 75 acres found nearly 3,000 illegal marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana, stolen farm equipment, and a Lamborghini purchased with drug money. On top of...
Man arrested in Lents neighborhood break-in, fatal shooting
A 46-year-old man accused of breaking into an apartment in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood and fatally shooting a man was arrested Tuesday. Shaka Imani Chambers pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree burglary constituting domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon during an arraignment at the Multnomah County Justice Center.
