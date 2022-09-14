Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations

Jury issues not guilty verdict in downtown shooting: Yesterday, jurors found Marquise Tolliver not guilty of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree assault that resulted from a shooting on 3rd and Pine in 2020. Although all the shots fired that struck bystanders came from the guns of Tolliver and his co-defendants, Tolliver's attorneys convinced the jury that he acted in self defense when a rival gang member initiated the hostile confrontation. Tolliver's co-defendant will stand trial for the same charges on November 7.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO