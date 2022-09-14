ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans

Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
State Board Suspends Thurston County Naturopathic Physician, Citing 'Immediate Danger'

A Washington state board has suspended the license of a Thurston County naturopathic physician for allegedly being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety. The Board of Naturopathy ordered the suspension for Lori Wieser on Friday, Sept. 9. This means Wieser cannot practice in the state until the charges have been resolved, according to a state Department of Health news release.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Letter to the Editor: Sheriff’s Motives at Fire Questioned

I grew up in Fawnskin, California, population 380. It’s a small mountain community similar to Packwood. Fire threats and looming evacuations were a common signal of the end of summer. I remember one year when my single father packed us three kids, a dog, a cat and a rabbit into his single cab work truck and we spent an afternoon trying to get out of the smoke and off the mountain to my grandparents a few hours away. One thing I always appreciated was when things got tough, the community really came together. They made sure a poor family like mine had enough gas to leave and food to get there. Religion didn’t matter, politics didn’t matter — for the time being, we would all just be a community looking out for each other until everyone made it to the other side of the embers. That sense of community was a big driver for returning to my rural roots and ultimately choosing Lewis County to do so back in 2016.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932

Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations

A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family

Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
CENTRALIA, WA
In Focus: Mossyrock Action League Gives Run Proceeds for Student, Senior Programs

Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser, left, acting in his capacity of Mossyrock Area Action League chairman, presents Teresa Thornton, of Arbor Health’s Employee Community Connection Committee, a check for $1,400 in proceeds from the Mossyrock Independence Day Run organized by Edwin Meelhuysen, center. An identical check was presented to Mossyrock High School Athletic Director Randy Torrey. Meelhuysen, Arbor Health’s rehab services and community wellness director, organized the run to benefit the Mossyrock High School’s athletic concussion management and injury prevention programs as well as provide scholarships for area seniors for the virtual exercise program offered by Arbor Health.
MOSSYROCK, WA
Centralia Downtown Association Selects New Executive Director

The Centralia Downtown Association (CDA) has selected MacKenzie McGee to serve as its new executive director. McGee had already been serving as the CDA’s interim director following former Executive Director Teri Zambon’s departure. “I am beyond thrilled to step into the executive director position for the CDA. I...
CENTRALIA, WA
IAMAW members on strike at Weyerhaeuser

LONGVIEW, Wash. (Sept. 14, 2022) — About 1,100 members of IAMAW District W24, who have been working without a contract since May 31, went on strike Tuesday against Weyerhaeuser in Washington and Oregon. Pickets are up outside company facilities in Longview, Aberdeen, Raymond, Olympia, and other locations. At a...
LONGVIEW, WA

