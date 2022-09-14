Read full article on original website
Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans
Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
State Board Suspends Thurston County Naturopathic Physician, Citing 'Immediate Danger'
A Washington state board has suspended the license of a Thurston County naturopathic physician for allegedly being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety. The Board of Naturopathy ordered the suspension for Lori Wieser on Friday, Sept. 9. This means Wieser cannot practice in the state until the charges have been resolved, according to a state Department of Health news release.
Centralia City Council Roundup: Police Chief Clarifies Trespassing Laws, Asks for Flock Cameras
In the first city council meeting this month in Centralia, Police Chief Stacy Denham spoke to the council concerning two major issues, the first being to address what actually qualifies as trespassing by local law. “One of the things we run across all the time is people don’t understand what...
‘Not Over Yet’: Goat Rocks Fire Meeting in Packwood Gives Answers for Residents
As the Goat Rocks Fire continues to cast smoke over Packwood, residents expressed fear, thankfulness and curiosity during a meeting Wednesday night at the Packwood Community Hall, where agency representatives presented status updates to at least 115 people. The meeting was also streamed live on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest’s...
A Look Back in Time: Eight Arrested in Morton Area for Underage Drinking Charges Following 1962 Crackdown
Eight young men were arrested early on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16, 1962, following a crackdown on underage drinking. They were taken to the Lewis County Jail in Chehalis. Six of the males were arrested near Morton. “Four minors and two juveniles were apprehended three miles east of Morton...
Advocates Seeking Donations for Residents Displaced by Grays Harbor County Health and Rehab Fire
A fire displaced 77 residents from Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grays Harbor County this week, and now advocates are asking for donations to help those residents. The Washington State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is seeking donations for those displaced by the fire who are now spread across...
Letter to the Editor: Sheriff’s Motives at Fire Questioned
I grew up in Fawnskin, California, population 380. It’s a small mountain community similar to Packwood. Fire threats and looming evacuations were a common signal of the end of summer. I remember one year when my single father packed us three kids, a dog, a cat and a rabbit into his single cab work truck and we spent an afternoon trying to get out of the smoke and off the mountain to my grandparents a few hours away. One thing I always appreciated was when things got tough, the community really came together. They made sure a poor family like mine had enough gas to leave and food to get there. Religion didn’t matter, politics didn’t matter — for the time being, we would all just be a community looking out for each other until everyone made it to the other side of the embers. That sense of community was a big driver for returning to my rural roots and ultimately choosing Lewis County to do so back in 2016.
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932
Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
Lewis County Weyerhaeuser Employees Picket as Strike Over Pay, Health Care Costs Continues
Fourteen Weyerhaeuser Co. employees picketed in front of the timber company’s research center on Pearl Street in Centralia on Thursday to continue their protest of Weyerhaeuser’s latest contract proposal. The group was one of many protesting at various Weyerhaeuser sites across the Pacific Northwest on the third day...
Timberland Library’s Former ‘Ask a Librarian’ Number Used by Scammers
The Timberland Regional Library was notified Thursday that its Ask a Librarian phone number, which was retired earlier this year, is now being used by scammers trying to obtain credit card information. The library system sent out a news release on Friday, Sept. 16, warning library card holders not to...
Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations
A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
KXRO.com
Lifelong Montesano resident leaves $1.2M estate gift to Grays Harbor Community Foundation
A new fund has been created after a Montesano resident left a $1.2 million estate to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. In a release from the local foundation, lifelong Montesano resident Patricia Clemons left her $1.2 million estate gift to assist local residents. “A true community champion and someone who...
Flood Authority Warns Residents to Prepare for Above-Average Precipitation Over Next Three Months
The Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority held a meeting Thursday morning to discuss a number of topics, including a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast map that shows chances for above-average rainfall in the Pacific Northwest over the next few months. David Curtis, warning systems technical consultant for WEST...
Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family
Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
In Focus: Mossyrock Action League Gives Run Proceeds for Student, Senior Programs
Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser, left, acting in his capacity of Mossyrock Area Action League chairman, presents Teresa Thornton, of Arbor Health’s Employee Community Connection Committee, a check for $1,400 in proceeds from the Mossyrock Independence Day Run organized by Edwin Meelhuysen, center. An identical check was presented to Mossyrock High School Athletic Director Randy Torrey. Meelhuysen, Arbor Health’s rehab services and community wellness director, organized the run to benefit the Mossyrock High School’s athletic concussion management and injury prevention programs as well as provide scholarships for area seniors for the virtual exercise program offered by Arbor Health.
Grays Harbor County Judge Issues Warrant for Father of Missing Girl Oakley Carlson
Andrew Carlson, the biological father of missing 5-year-old girl Oakley Carlson, was labeled a no-show in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 12, in Montesano, for his review hearing for re-arraignment. Carlson, who was released from jail on Aug. 3 following an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to...
Centralia Downtown Association Selects New Executive Director
The Centralia Downtown Association (CDA) has selected MacKenzie McGee to serve as its new executive director. McGee had already been serving as the CDA’s interim director following former Executive Director Teri Zambon’s departure. “I am beyond thrilled to step into the executive director position for the CDA. I...
thestand.org
IAMAW members on strike at Weyerhaeuser
LONGVIEW, Wash. (Sept. 14, 2022) — About 1,100 members of IAMAW District W24, who have been working without a contract since May 31, went on strike Tuesday against Weyerhaeuser in Washington and Oregon. Pickets are up outside company facilities in Longview, Aberdeen, Raymond, Olympia, and other locations. At a...
