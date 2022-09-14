Read full article on original website
Down to the wire: Mountaineers get another stunning win with all eyes on Boone
BOONE, N.C. — The mountains of North Carolina were filled with cheers Saturday as the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosted the Troy Trojans. But this game wasn't like any other; unranked App State was fresh off an upset win against Texas A&M last week, stunning the Aggies 17-14 in a game that got the attention of ESPN's College Gameday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.
If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
cbs17
Appalachian State scores on final play, beats Troy 32-28; fans swarm App State field
BOONE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on...
CBS Sports
Appalachian State vs. Troy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 5-1 against the Troy Trojans since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Mountaineers and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
