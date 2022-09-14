ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Best signs from College GameDay at Appalachian State

The college football world descends on its current upset capital -- Boone, North Carolina, home of the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Mountaineers won three straight FCS national championships between 2005 and 2007. However, they might be most well known for their wins against Power 5 teams. In 2007, the Mountaineers...
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

App State Follows GameDay Debut With Stunning, Last-Second Win

BOONE, N.C. — An unforgettable day at App State began with ESPN College GameDay's first visit to Boone. It then delivered a second unbelievable, historic ending at The Rock. Call it Miracle on the Mountain: Part 2. Chase Brice's 53-yard, Hail Mary touchdown pass to Christan Horn — with...
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
College Sports
Boone, NC
Sports
Boone, NC
Football
Whiskey Riff

Luke Combs To Be The Guest Picker On ESPN’s College GameDay At His Alma Mater, Appalachian State, This Saturday

The boys from ESPN’s College GameDay are finally heading up the mountain to experience some real college football… Last week, my Mountaineers took down the #6 team in country in the Texas A&M aggies at home in College Station… and we may have single-handedly (hopefully) canceled their “Midnight Yell” tradition in the process. Needless to say, the small town of Boone went crazy celebrating our big win, with students even jumping in the duck pond and descending on King Street […] The post Luke Combs To Be The Guest Picker On ESPN’s College GameDay At His Alma Mater, Appalachian State, This Saturday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOONE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Gameday#College Football Live#American Football#Last Updated#College Station#Texas A M#The Home Depot#App State
WCNC

Down to the wire: Mountaineers get another stunning win with all eyes on Boone

BOONE, N.C. — The mountains of North Carolina were filled with cheers Saturday as the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosted the Troy Trojans. But this game wasn't like any other; unranked App State was fresh off an upset win against Texas A&M last week, stunning the Aggies 17-14 in a game that got the attention of ESPN's College Gameday.
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.

If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
BOONE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wccbcharlotte.com

Previewing College Gameday in Boone

BOONE, N.C. – College Gameday is coming to the High Country! Meteorologist James Scott made his way up to Boone to see how people in town are getting ready for App State vs. Troy this weekend.
BOONE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches

I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Fall Color Report

For the 11th year in a row WataugaOnline.com is teaming up with Dr. Howard Neufeld, Professor of Plant Eco-physiology at Appalachian State University, better known as The Fall Color Guy to provide information as the colors start changing. For reports from previous years click here. Dr. Neufeld shared some thoughts...
BOONE, NC
WBTV

Warming trend ahead, and tracking Tropical Storm Fiona

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and warm afternoons will continue this weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tropical Storm Fiona will impact Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands early in the weekend, before curving toward the Bahamas into early next week. Piedmont: Lows around 60 degrees,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

Authors offer new perspectives as Boone turns 150

Boone celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. To commemorate this milestone, the Town of Boone has planned many events throughout 2022 recognizing Boone’s uniqueness in the last 150 years, including a summer concert series at the Jones House, nightly summer performances at Horn in the West and “Boone Reads Together;” a reading program focusing on a celebration of local history and the stories of Boone.
BOONE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

The story of Boone’s first mosque

Boone welcomed a new mosque in July, making it the first official mosque in the High Country. Located at 643 Greenway Road #G, the Islamic Center of Boone opened its doors to the public July 1. The mosque allows Muslims to pray, connect with each other and access resources, and invites non-Muslims to learn more about the religion.
BOONE, NC
lakelubbers.com

Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA

Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
RHODHISS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy