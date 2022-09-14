ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scitechdaily.com

Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors

A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
UPI News

Blood type tied to risk of stroke

The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
Medical News Today

Gum disease, tooth loss linked to increased dementia risk in new review

Although dementia is associated with an increased risk of poor oral health, evidence supporting the role of oral health in the development of dementia has been mixed. A recent meta-analysis synthesizing data from previous studies suggests that gum disease and tooth loss are associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia.
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
studyfinds.org

Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease

SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
MedicalXpress

Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster

The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
reviewofoptometry.com

Dry Eye in Diabetes Linked to Protective, Risk Factors

Diabetes patients with certain risk factors were more likely to also develop dry eye. Photo: Pam Theriot, OD. Click image to enlarge. Researchers recently found that dry eye disease (DED) in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) is associated with female sex, older age, poor diabetic control, microvascular complications and ocular procedures. They noted that GLP-1 agonist, SGLT-2 inhibitor, DPP-4 inhibitor and insulin are superior to metformin alone in preventing DM-related DED.
verywellhealth.com

Causes and Risk Factors of Prediabetes

Prediabetes affects approximately 96 million adults in the United States and occurs when a person's blood sugar (glucose) levels are abnormally high but below the threshold for a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. While the exact cause of prediabetes is unclear, experts believe this complex condition stems from various factors,...
healio.com

Skeletal muscle mass loss linked to cognitive decline in older adults with type 2 diabetes

Decreases in skeletal muscle mass are associated with cognitive decline in type 2 diabetes, particularly among older adults, according to a study published in Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. “Bio-impedance analysis measure of skeletal muscle mass decline over time was associated with a corresponding reduction in cognitive performance globally...
MedicalXpress

Combined therapy for diabetes improves effect of insulin-alternative in mice

A research group at Nagoya University in Japan has discovered a new treatment for type 1 diabetes that uses leptin, a hormone secreted by fat cells. Treating mice models of insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus (a condition found primarily in type 1 diabetes) with a combination of leptin and a drug called PTP1B inhibitor, they found that blood glucose levels normalized without the use of insulin.
2minutemedicine.com

SGLT-2 inhibitors provide morbidity and mortality benefits for patients with heart failure

1. SGLT-2 inhibitors reduced time to first hospitalization and cardiovascular death among patients with preserved, mildly reduced, and reduced ejection fractions. 2. The number needed to treat (NNT) to prevent a first hospitalization was 28 in patients receiving SGLT-2 inhibitors. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: SGLT-2 inhibitors have...
pharmacytimes.com

Lesser Known Complications Hospitalizing More Patients With Type 2 Diabetes

Research suggests that non-traditional complications from type 2 diabetes are hospitalizing more people now than they did 20 years ago. Lesser known complications of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) are leading to more hospitalizations for conditions such as infections (i.e., pneumonia, sepsis), mental health disorders, and gastrointestinal conditions, according to a study presented at the September European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting.
MedicalXpress

CBD shows health benefits in estrogen-deficient mice that model postmenopause

A Rutgers study points to cannabidiol (CBD), a major component of hemp and medical marijuana used to treat conditions such as chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, epilepsy, autoimmune diseases, depression, and anxiety, as a possible treatment for postmenopausal women whose ovaries no longer make estrogen. In a study published in Frontiers...
sciencetimes.com

Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications

Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
