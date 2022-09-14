ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

AG: NJ park police officer from Warren County spent $160K in union funds on personal expenses

TRENTON, N.J. - A New Jersey State Park police officer from Warren County is accused of improperly spending about $160,000 in funds from two police unions he led. Chris Smith, 48, of Hope Township, was charged with one count of second-degree theft by unlawful taking, according to a news release from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office. A grand jury voted to indict Smith on September 6.
Journalism
