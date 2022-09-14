On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:13 p.m., Officers Tamburro and Carver responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9, for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female fail to ring up a number of items while at the self-checkout, then attempt to leave the store without paying for them. The stolen items were valued at $38.94. Officers met with the suspect, Dana Pearse, 35, of Barnegat, and placed her under arrest. Dana was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO