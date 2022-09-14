Read full article on original website
Washington Twp. PD Seeking Individual on Multiple Warrants; Believed to be Operating a White VW Beetle
The Washington Township Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in attempting to locate Angelo Alshay, age 31, on multiple warrants from various jurisdictions, including eluding police on September 15 and 16 in Washington Twp. The subject has a Paulsboro address and prior Washington Twp address. Alshay is...
AG: NJ park police officer from Warren County spent $160K in union funds on personal expenses
TRENTON, N.J. - A New Jersey State Park police officer from Warren County is accused of improperly spending about $160,000 in funds from two police unions he led. Chris Smith, 48, of Hope Township, was charged with one count of second-degree theft by unlawful taking, according to a news release from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office. A grand jury voted to indict Smith on September 6.
NEW: Prosecutor Requests 78 Month Prison Sentence For Hale-Cusanelli, The New Jersey Man Convicted In January 6 Riot Case
Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, the New Jersey man with alleged Nazi sympathies who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to 78 months in prison. Hale-Cusanelli, an Army contractor with security clearance who worked at Naval Weapons Station Earle, was found guilty in May...
Two charged in connection with Somerset County double shooting
MANVILLE BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – Two individuals have been arrested and charged in a weekend shooting in Manville Borough that left two men injured, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. On Sunday, September 11, at around 5:02 a.m., Police responded to the area of South...
Teens broke into N.J. home with large rock, led cops on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police are looking for two teenagers who allegedly smashed their way into a home in Bergen County early Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car they later dumped in Essex County. A home surveillance camera captured two teens — believed to be between ages 13...
Long Valley juvenile charged in alleged assault
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Long Valley juvenile has been charged in an alleged assault that occurred last Friday in Washington Township, according to police. The Washington Township Detective Bureau charged a Long Valley juvenile on September 13 with simple assault in reference to an incident that occurred on September 9. The incident involved a physical assault on another juvenile, police said.
Off-duty NJ cop jumps into dangerous current after friends get swept away
An off-duty NJ Transit police officer has been hailed a hero for saving two men from dangerous rip currents off the Jersey Shore. On Tuesday, Officer Zachary Sjosward was fishing with two friends at Island Beach State Park Beach — a location not staffed by lifeguards, according to NJ Transit police.
Two suspects wanted for damaging private pool, reward offered for their arrest
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — The Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking to identify two suspects they say damaged Association property at the E-Pool and Pavilion inside a private, gated community. Security camera footage shows one suspect throwing lawn chairs into the pool at A Pocono Country Place...
Man sentenced in nationwide drug trafficking scheme
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man who they say supervised a drug trafficking organization that moved large amounts of various drugs across the nation including areas in northeastern Pennsylvania. According to US Gerard M. Karam, Miguel Renteria-Gomez, 38, of California, owned a ranch in Perris, CA, that was a primary […]
N.J. county settles case for $750K after woman says she was shackled during labor
A lawsuit filed by a woman incarcerated at a New Jersey jail, who alleged authorities shackled her during her pregnancy and throughout labor and delivery, settled for $750,000 earlier this month, according to the woman’s attorneys. The settlement comes after the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” filed a federal...
Pa. State Police investigate serious crash involving motorcycle in Williams Twp.
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A crash between a motorcycle and SUV shut down a stretch of Route 611 in Northampton County. It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. Vehicles were detoured while police reconstructed the crash. State Police tell us...
NJ gun club treasurer charged with stealing thousands in cash
PLUMSTED — The treasurer of an Ocean County gun club stole dues paid by members and used it for himself, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Billhimer said Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood collected the dues as part of his responsibilities and paid the club's bills. Instead, Weber allegedly pocketed approximately $4,000 between July 2017 and January 2021 and used the money for personal needs.
Warren County Man, 38, Nearly Hit Police Officer And Resisted Arrest: Prosecutor
A 38-year-old Warren County man was charged after he nearly crashed into a police officer, resisted arrest, and later turned himself in, authorities announced. Officers in Independence Township stopped a Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Ontweka, who ran a stop sign on Route 517 in Allamuchy and nearly hit a police officer on Monday, Aug. 8, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Explosion at Quakertown home under investigation
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a home in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over a home at Route 313 and Thatcher Road in Quakertown.CBS3 was told the home partially exploded around 1:30 p.m. Friday.It's unclear if there was anyone home at the time of the explosion or if anyone was injured.
Sound expert testifies Palmer Township factory would violate local noise laws
The conditional use hearing for a proposed factory in Palmer Township is scheduled to continue Oct. 25. But before the conclusion of last Tuesday night’s meeting, the board of supervisors learned the factory could violate the township’s current noise laws. “It would exceed the township’s noise ordinance by...
Watch: First responders help horse that had fallen in Hunterdon County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Fire responders assisted with getting a fallen horse back on it’s feet Wednesday morning at Good Manners Farm in Delaware Township. “While doing a regular trim of the hind hooves, Tamale, who suffers from a neurological condition, fell down,” according to a...
Key City Diner will take months to reopen after fire, ‘maybe a lot longer.’
Some folks pulled in the parking lot Saturday, but nobody stopped for breakfast at the Key City Diner. They’ll have to find a new place for a good meal for the next several months, maybe longer, according to the co-owner. The diner at 985 Route 22 in Lopatcong Township...
LACEY: WALMART SHOPPER MISSED SELF CHECK OUT ON A FEW ITEMS
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:13 p.m., Officers Tamburro and Carver responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9, for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female fail to ring up a number of items while at the self-checkout, then attempt to leave the store without paying for them. The stolen items were valued at $38.94. Officers met with the suspect, Dana Pearse, 35, of Barnegat, and placed her under arrest. Dana was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
Paterson man hurt in Clinton Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street just before noon on Thursday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 34-year-old, was shot on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:12 a.m. He got himself to Saint Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center in Wayne seeking treatment.
We divorced, planned to remarry then he died. What happens to this property?
Q. I was married 27 years. We divorced, but I lived with him the last three years of his life and we had plans to remarry, but first, he died. My car title says “Jane Smith or John Smith” and our double-wide trailer says “John Smith or Jane Smith.” What are my rights in keeping these two properties out of probate court?
