Vietnam: Adenovirus cases have increased dramatically at the National Children’s Hospital
Information from the National Children’s Hospital on September 15 said that from August 2022 to now, the number of positive cases of Adenovirus disease detected at the National Children’s Hospital has increased dramatically. Specifically, as of September 12, 2022, the total number of Adenovirus infections recorded at the...
Ghana: Increase in rabies cases reported in the Ashanti Region
In southern Ghana, the Health Directorate of the Ashanti Region is reporting a rise in human rabies cases in three districts within the region, according to a Ghana Health Services statement Monday. According to the statement: As of Monday, September 12, 2022, the region had recorded a total of four-confirmed...
Wisconsin reports influenza A(H1N2) variant infection, 7 ‘swine flu’ cases reported in the US this year
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported today on a human infection with influenza A(H1N2) variant (A(H1N2)v) virus. The case is in a patient < 18 years of age. An investigation by local public health officials is ongoing. A total of seven human infections with variant novel influenza...
Vietnam: The number of cases of dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease in Ho Chi Minh City decreased
Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) said that last week, the city recorded 2,579 cases of dengue fever, down 11.9% compared to the average of 4 weeks ago. Similarly, the number of cases of hand, foot and mouth disease has also decreased. However, this number is still high compared to the same period of the years.
Algeria polio: The first cVDPV2 case identified
On 8 July 2022, WHO was notified of a case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) from Tamanrasset province, southern Algeria. This represents the first cVDPV2 case identified in the country. Local public health authorities are conducting a field investigation, and an active search for additional AFP cases; a reactive Immunization campaign is also planned.
Ghana’s Marburg outbreak declared over
In a follow-up on the first ever Marburg Virus Disease outbreak in Ghana earlier this summer, Ghana’s Ministry of Health declared the end of the outbreak that was confirmed nearly two months ago. Health authorities made the declaration after no new cases were reported over the past 42 days,...
Polio strikes another child in Pakistan, First from South Waziristan
Another child in southern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been paralyzed by wild poliovirus. The six-month-old boy belongs to South Waziristan and had onset of paralysis on 22nd August, the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health confirmed on Thursday. So far this year, 19 children have been paralyzed by...
UN condemns 'shameful' year-long ban on Afghan girls' education
The United Nations urged the Taliban on Sunday to reopen high schools for girls across Afghanistan, condemning the ban that began exactly a year ago as "tragic and shameful". Since then, more than a million teenage girls have been deprived of education across the country, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.
China: H5N6 avian influenza case reported in Guangxi
Hong Kong health officials report monitoring a human case of avian influenza A(H5N6) in the Mainland. The case involves a 6-year-old girl living in Nanning, Guangxi, who had visited a live poultry market and had exposure to poultry from the market before onset. She developed symptoms on July 30 and was admitted for treatment on August 3. She is in serious condition.
CDC warns travelers of multidrug-resistant (MDR) Salmonella Newport in Mexico
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a travel notice last week advising travelers to Mexico concerning a strain of Multidrug-Resistant Salmonella Newport. According to federal health authorities, some travelers who have spent time in Mexico have been infected with multidrug-resistant (MDR) Salmonella Newport, infections that are difficult...
Brazil: Four Rocky Mountain spotted fever deaths reported in Campinas
The Municipality of Campinas in São Paulo State confirmed two more deaths of residents from Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), bringing the total to four in 2022. Female, 36 years old: onset of symptoms on July 28. The probable site of infection is in the South region. He died on the 4th of August.
