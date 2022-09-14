ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

outbreaknewstoday.com

Ghana: Increase in rabies cases reported in the Ashanti Region

In southern Ghana, the Health Directorate of the Ashanti Region is reporting a rise in human rabies cases in three districts within the region, according to a Ghana Health Services statement Monday. According to the statement: As of Monday, September 12, 2022, the region had recorded a total of four-confirmed...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Algeria polio: The first cVDPV2 case identified

On 8 July 2022, WHO was notified of a case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) from Tamanrasset province, southern Algeria. This represents the first cVDPV2 case identified in the country. Local public health authorities are conducting a field investigation, and an active search for additional AFP cases; a reactive Immunization campaign is also planned.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ghana’s Marburg outbreak declared over

In a follow-up on the first ever Marburg Virus Disease outbreak in Ghana earlier this summer, Ghana’s Ministry of Health declared the end of the outbreak that was confirmed nearly two months ago. Health authorities made the declaration after no new cases were reported over the past 42 days,...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Polio strikes another child in Pakistan, First from South Waziristan

Another child in southern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been paralyzed by wild poliovirus. The six-month-old boy belongs to South Waziristan and had onset of paralysis on 22nd August, the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health confirmed on Thursday. So far this year, 19 children have been paralyzed by...
AFP

UN condemns 'shameful' year-long ban on Afghan girls' education

The United Nations urged the Taliban on Sunday to reopen high schools for girls across Afghanistan, condemning the ban that began exactly a year ago as "tragic and shameful". Since then, more than a million teenage girls have been deprived of education across the country, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.
outbreaknewstoday.com

China: H5N6 avian influenza case reported in Guangxi

Hong Kong health officials report monitoring a human case of avian influenza A(H5N6) in the Mainland. The case involves a 6-year-old girl living in Nanning, Guangxi, who had visited a live poultry market and had exposure to poultry from the market before onset. She developed symptoms on July 30 and was admitted for treatment on August 3. She is in serious condition.
outbreaknewstoday.com

CDC warns travelers of multidrug-resistant (MDR) Salmonella Newport in Mexico

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a travel notice last week advising travelers to Mexico concerning a strain of Multidrug-Resistant Salmonella Newport. According to federal health authorities, some travelers who have spent time in Mexico have been infected with multidrug-resistant (MDR) Salmonella Newport, infections that are difficult...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Brazil: Four Rocky Mountain spotted fever deaths reported in Campinas

The Municipality of Campinas in São Paulo State confirmed two more deaths of residents from Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), bringing the total to four in 2022. Female, 36 years old: onset of symptoms on July 28. The probable site of infection is in the South region. He died on the 4th of August.
