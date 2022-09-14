Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her
The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
Republican Who Praised Hitler Somehow Loses Congressional Primary
Carl Paladino lost his bid for a congressional seat representing New York’s 23rd district Tuesday after being bested by opponent Nick Langworthy — but only by a small margin. Langworthy narrowly edged out his competitor by roughly three percentage points with 95% of precincts reported as of midnight.
Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives
A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
People
GOP Leaders Endorse Democrat for Pennsylvania Gov. After Republican Candidate Seen Wearing Confederate Uniform
Several Republicans in Pennsylvania are throwing their support behind a Democratic candidate for governor after photos surfaced of far-right GOP nominee Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform. At least 16 Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, days after Reuters reported that Mastriano posed...
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
AOL Corp
New poll indicates a Liz Cheney presidential run would hurt Biden more than Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has vowed to do “whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office” — including possibly embarking on a White House bid of her own. “It is something that I am thinking about,” she said last week....
Republican governor says he knows why Biden keeps blasting MAGA Republicans with 'angry rhetoric'
MANCHESTER, N.H. – EXCLUSIVE — GOP Gov. Larry Hogan argues that President Biden’s repeated jabs the past week targeting "MAGA Republicans" who have embraced "semi-fascism" is "pretty divisive, angry rhetoric." Hogan, in an exclusive national interview with Fox News during a brief stop in the battleground state...
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
Republicans Demand To Know What Happened To Vanishing GOP Millions
A number of Republican strategists and consultants are growing increasingly dismayed about millions of dollars vanishing at the National Republican Senatorial Committee — just when the funds are needed most, The Washington Post reported Friday. Cash at the national campaign fund is dwindling as candidates head into the final...
Hillary declares 'as many' Republicans possible must lose for good of US; GOP must 'purge disease'
Following the announced launch of her new Apple TV+ docuseries "Gutsy," former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has made a return to the press circuit, most recently condemning the Republican Party during an interview with Forbes Newsroom. Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in 2016, declared during her sit-down that...
GOP governor says Biden ‘owes an apology’ to Republicans after ‘semi-fascist’ comment
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Sunday called for President Biden to issue an apology after the president compared the “Make America Great Again,” otherwise known as MAGA, wing of the Republican Party to “semi-fascism” last week. Sununu told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of...
Life after Trump: Someday he'll be gone. What will Republicans (and Democrats) do then?
The problem with politics is that it's a zero-sum game. There is a finite number of voters out there; every vote that you get is a vote the other side doesn't get. That's why the headlines following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago were practically unanimous: "FBI search cements Trump's hold on GOP," screamed the Hill. "Trump's dominance in GOP comes into focus, worrying some in the party," was how the Washington Post put it.
‘Rigged elections,’ ‘voter fraud’ — words for Democrats, not just for ‘MAGA Republicans’
I suspect we’ll hear a lot about “MAGA Republicans” between now and Nov. 8, about how they’re “a threat to our democracy,” or as President Biden has put it, how they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”. Joe...
The Long Unraveling of the Republican Party
In 1992, Pat Buchanan made a campaign stop at the San Diego–Tijuana border. As a few white-power activists who had tagged along milled in the background, he called for the United States to build a wall—a 200-mile-long physical boundary between the U.S. and Mexico. At the time, Buchanan was seeking the Republican nomination for the presidency, the first of two consecutive efforts that were rebuffed by party voters and leaders alike. Buchanan and his politics seemed to be on the verge of being drummed out of the GOP altogether. (When he made one last try for the White House, in 2000, he ran on the Reform Party ticket.) From the start of the 1990s, his hostility toward free trade and NATO, his extremist proposals on immigration, and his jeremiads against cultural decline marked him as an outlier. Communism was over, the stock market was rising, Silicon Valley was just taking off, and few were interested in Buchanan’s grim vision of a looming “illegal invasion.”
REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters
An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
Millennial Sen. Jon Ossoff says young Republicans found his 2020 victory so inspiring they've reached out for advice on how to break through America's gerontocracy
Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff told Insider he encourages youthful candidates to inject their 'fresh perspective' into every political race possible
Republicans have spent the year attacking Democrats on inflation. Some conservatives worry that won’t be enough to win in November
CNN — Frustrated by Republicans’ intense focus on inflation and President Joe Biden in the party’s closing pitch to voters, some conservatives want to see the GOP talk more about hot-button cultural issues in the final sprint to Election Day. The thinking among critics of the current...
Video resurfaces of Trump calling Democrats ‘fascists’ as Conservatives rage over Biden speech
A clip showing former president Donald Trump labelling Democrats as “fascists” is making the rounds online after conservatives attacked President Joe Biden for slamming “MAGA Republicans” in a prime-time address.On Wednesday night, Mr Biden took the podium at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to offer a rare and direct rebuke of his predecessor and his supporters who said, “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic”.Right-wing media circles and politicians were quick to swoop in and hit back at Mr Biden’s speech, labelling it dictatorial and providing supposed proof that the Democrat was declaring...
