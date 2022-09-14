Eagles fans hurt in FedEx Field railing collapse seeking $75K each in lawsuit against Commanders, others

Fans fall from the stands after a railing gives way as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) leaves the field. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Four Philadelphia Eagles fans injured during a railing collapse at FedEx Field back in January are suing the Washington Commanders.

Nick Vadala of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Michael Naimoli, Morgan French, Marissa Santarlasci and Andrew Collins filed a personal injury lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Maryland on Friday.

The suit claims the railing was "inadequate, insufficient, deteriorated, unmaintained, uninspected and, in all material respects, deficient."

The group is seeking $75,000 in damages each from the suit.

Along with the Commanders, defendants in the suit include FedEx Field owner WFI Stadium Inc., security company Contemporary Services Corp., and Company Does, a stadium maintenance subcontractor.

After a Week 17 20-16 win by the Eagles over the Commanders on January 2, a group of fans fell nearly 10 feet to the ground after a railing collapsed near the players' tunnel.

Many involved were Eagles fans trying to get closer to starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who stood by to aid some of the injured fans.

"It was actually insane how calm, cool and collected he was about everything and how well he handled the situation," Collins told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "He was like, 'Don't worry about me, are you OK?'"