entrepreneursbreak.com
What are the Symptoms of Menopause?
Menopause is when a woman’s ovaries stop producing eggs, and her uterus stops working. When it comes to New York menopause, the body changes and hormone levels become unbalanced. The most common symptoms of menopause are hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, irritability, depression, and low libido. Menopause can...
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
scitechdaily.com
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
MedicalXpress
Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine
In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
ohmymag.co.uk
Fatty liver disease: The hidden symptoms you should know about
You probably know that jaundice—the yellowing of the eyes and skin — is a likely sign of liver problem. But since diseases linked to the liver hardly show other symptoms, they could go undiagnosed and untreated until they are well advanced, at which point it might be too late. There are some other signs of fatty liver disease to be aware of.
MedicalXpress
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Healthline
DISH vs. Ankylosing Spondylitis: Symptoms, Treatment, and More
Diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (DISH) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are different types of arthritis that cause pain and stiffness. While some symptoms of these conditions may overlap, DISH and AS also have distinctions that set them apart from one another. DISH, which is also sometimes called Forestier’s disease, occurs when...
studyfinds.org
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
verywellhealth.com
Gout: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention
Gout is a painful type of inflammatory arthritis characterized by sudden, severe attacks of pain, swelling, tenderness, and redness in one or more joints. Gout can affect any joint but most often affects the big toe. Gout attacks occur suddenly. They can wake you up in the middle of the...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
Healthline
Ask the Expert: Psoriatic Arthritis and Muscle Pain
Does psoriatic arthritis cause muscle pain and weakness?. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic, inflammatory musculoskeletal disorder in people with psoriasis. Patients with PsA often complain of muscle pain and weakness. There are several reasons people with psoriatic arthritis can have muscle pain and weakness. Immobility. PsA causes pain and...
I’m a doctor and here’s why delaying the menopause could help you live longer
DELAYING the menopause could help women live longer, an award-winning scientist has claimed. Dr Jennifer Garrison, who leads the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, said the hormonal change caused by the menopause triggered “faster” aging across the rest of the body. Dr Garrison told the Life Itself...
Sweeteners linked to heart disease in new study
Researchers have identified a possible link between artificial sweeteners and heart disease in a new study, revealing that food additives “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar”.The study – which was published in The BMJ – examined information on more than 100,000 adults from France.The authors, led by experts from the Sorbonne Paris Nord University, examined participants’ intake of sweeteners from all dietary sources and compared it to their risk of heart or circulatory diseases.The participants had an average age of 42, and four out of five were female.Researchers tracked sweetener intake using their diet records...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
Therapists, Psychologists, And Other Mental Health Experts Are Sharing "Red Flags" To Look For In The First Six Months Of A Relationship
"It seems so nice, but it's just a way to get you to depend on them and turn a blind eye on the things that they really want to do."
drugtopics.com
Examining Lifelong Statin Therapy in Patients at Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
New research looks at the potential benefits of long-term statin use in patients who are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease. New research presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2022 Congress is underlining the potential benefits accrued from long-term statin therapy in individuals with increased cardiovascular disease risk.
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
