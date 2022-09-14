Read full article on original website
Student athlete couple set for college are killed after ‘drunk’ US soldier ‘smashes into their car in horror crash’
A STUDENT athlete couple set for college have been killed after a drunk US soldier smashed into their car in a horror crash. Amelia Nowak, 18, and Derek Duerr, 20, were the victims of a shameless hit-and-run in Anchorage on Sunday. The couple were killed when a pickup truck allegedly...
13-year-old drove her parents car and caused 4-vehicle crashes including a school bus, police say
A 13-year-old girl caused the crash of two other vehicles and a school bus after driving her parent's SUV without their knowledge.
Hit & run driver confesses: 'If You Did It, Why Lie?'
A hit-and-run driver has confessed and pleaded guilty after being identified by a CBS News Colorado reporter who pursued the suspect following a hit-and-run crash in southeast Denver."If you did it, why lie?" said David Duran, 39, of Centennial, before he entered a Denver courthouse on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to being the at-fault driver in the July hit-and-run case."If you mess up, you might as well take responsibility for it. You can only run for so long," said Duran.On July 10, Duran was driving his Lexus sedan through an intersection at Alameda and Leetsdale. He said he thought he...
Police Dashcam Reveals Dramatic Footage Of Wrong Way Driver Speeding Towards Cop In 'On Patrol: Live'
Dashcams are required to be present in police vehicles for both the safety of the officers and the general public while local authorities are on patrol. Although the footage taken is often limited to driving and run-of-the-mill traffic stops, sometimes a shocking moment is caught live on film. In an exclusive recap and clip obtained by OK! from the Reelz police ride-along series On Patrol: Live, a driver is seen speeding towards a Lincoln County, Colorado, Sheriff’s cruiser while going the wrong way down a dark road at roughly 75 miles per hour. "This is him. I'm gonna try to...
Nicole Linton, Woman Who Allegedly Killed Six In Fiery L.A. Car Crash, Has ‘No Recollection’ of Accident
Jury selection began on Monday when the judge questioned more than 60 potential jurors about what they knew about the R&B singer. Three girls got into a “verbal dispute” with a 57-year-old white woman when one of the girls allegedly yelled, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
Derek Chauvin, former officer who killed George Floyd, is moved to Arizona prison
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison to a federal facility in Arizona where he may be held under less-restrictive conditions.
Nurse Charged With 6 Deaths in Car Wreck May Have Suffered ‘Lapse of Consciousness’ Before Crash
Attorneys for Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse accused of killing multiple people in a fiery car crash, say she may have blacked out just moments before the tragic incident. According to legal documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Linton’s lawyers argue their client experienced a “frightening” mental breakdown in “the days, hours, and minutes” leading up to the collision. The 37-year-old was arrested this month after allegedly running a red light at 90 mph in L.A., smashing her Mercedes into several other vehicles. Authorities later confirmed the incident claimed the lives of five people: 38-year-old Lynette Noble; Nathesia Lewis, 43; Reynold Lester, 24; and 23-year-old pregnant mother Asherey Ryan and her 11-month-old son Alonzo. Ryan’s unborn child didn’t survive the crash. About a half-dozen others were injured.
Dramatic moment a police officer is flung through the air trying to stop a Gucci-clad drugged up driver - as a judge calls for penalties to match those for drink drivers
A police officer was sent flying through the air as he tried to arrest a drugged up driver who reversed his stolen Range Rover into three cars in shocking footage. Jahdon Tamati, 32, was high on ice and GHB when he tried to flee from police in August 2020 at the height of Melbourne's stage four lockdown.
A driver was asleep in an armored truck when burglars stole 22 bags of jewelry and other items worth millions of dollars from the vehicle, according to lawsuit
Brink's said authorities accounted for 51 of the 73 bags logged for the shipment, estimating the value of the 22 missing bags at $8.7 million.
Woman Mows Down Boyfriend During Spat at Car Wash, Police Say
A woman has been arrested for allegedly mowing down her boyfriend during an argument at a Las Vegas car wash. Elena Del Villar faces charges of attempted murder and domestic battery with a deadly weapon, authorities say. The man, who was hit and dragged by the vehicle, is now in critical condition with an aortic dissection. He also suffered spinal and pelvic fractures, lacerations to his face, road rash, and a bruised hip. Del Villar was taken into custody at her Las Vegas home after police tracked the Honda Pilot there. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. She told police that she “was flustered and panicked due to the soda spill on her dashboard window,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
Federal civil rights charges won't be filed against a Kansas police officer who killed teenage driver
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2018 during a wellness check. The Department of Justice's decision comes almost two years after an investigation was opened into the killing of John Albers, 17,...
Student Dies, 6 Others Injured in Bus Crash During Field Trip: 'This Is a Very Sad Day,' School Says
One student was killed and six others were injured after their school bus was involved in a serious crash. "According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, our school bus slowed down in traffic near another crash when the bus was struck from behind by a semi-truck. Our bus was pushed into the vehicle in front of it," the school wrote.
Arizona man shot in the head at family party credits his concealed carry for saving lives: ‘would have died’
An Arizona man who was shot in the head while attending a Fourth of July party with his family this summer is speaking out about how he was able to thwart the shooter from killing more people with his concealed carry firearm. "My back was turned. I heard the first...
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Of California Couple
A sheriff's deputy in northern California is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a couple's home and shot them to death. Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an hours-long manhunt, according to a press release from the Dublin, California police department. He is currently being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com.
Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico
Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
Man Confesses to Murder After Flagging Arizona Cops in Middle of the Road: Police
Police say one Arizona man has been arrested and charged with murder after he confessed to killing man and leading a sheriff’s deputy to the victim after flagging down authorities in the middle of the road, the New York Post reported. Jay Albert Stevens, 52, was arrested and charged...
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
17-Year-Old Who Killed Her Alleged Rapist Ordered to Pay $150,000 to His Family
An Iowa teenager, who was a victim of human trafficking, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 for killing her alleged rapist, NBC News via the Associated Press reports. Peiper Lewis was sentenced on Tuesday after she pleaded to involuntary manslaughter and willful...
California Mom Pleading Guilty To Killing Seven-Year-Old Autistic Son Outside Las Vegas
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, charged with strangling her seven-year-old autistic son to death outside Las Vegas last year, has agreed to plead guilty in his death and serve 28 years in prison. A California mom accused of strangling her seven-year-old autistic son to death and leaving his naked body on a...
Minnesota man gets life in prison over 11 fentanyl overdose deaths
A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he was convicted of selling lethal doses of fentanyl to 11 people, federal authorities said. A U.S. district judge in Minnesota imposed the sentence after telling Aaron Broussard, 31, that his “disregard for human life is terrifying,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
