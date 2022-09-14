ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Hit & run driver confesses: 'If You Did It, Why Lie?'

A hit-and-run driver has confessed and pleaded guilty after being identified by a CBS News Colorado reporter who pursued the suspect following a hit-and-run crash in southeast Denver."If you did it, why lie?" said David Duran, 39, of Centennial, before he entered a Denver courthouse on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to being the at-fault driver in the July hit-and-run case."If you mess up, you might as well take responsibility for it. You can only run for so long," said Duran.On July 10, Duran was driving his Lexus sedan through an intersection at Alameda and Leetsdale. He said he thought he...
DENVER, CO
Police Dashcam Reveals Dramatic Footage Of Wrong Way Driver Speeding Towards Cop In 'On Patrol: Live'

Dashcams are required to be present in police vehicles for both the safety of the officers and the general public while local authorities are on patrol. Although the footage taken is often limited to driving and run-of-the-mill traffic stops, sometimes a shocking moment is caught live on film. In an exclusive recap and clip obtained by OK! from the Reelz police ride-along series On Patrol: Live, a driver is seen speeding towards a Lincoln County, Colorado, Sheriff’s cruiser while going the wrong way down a dark road at roughly 75 miles per hour. "This is him. I'm gonna try to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
State
Arizona State
Nurse Charged With 6 Deaths in Car Wreck May Have Suffered ‘Lapse of Consciousness’ Before Crash

Attorneys for Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse accused of killing multiple people in a fiery car crash, say she may have blacked out just moments before the tragic incident. According to legal documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Linton’s lawyers argue their client experienced a “frightening” mental breakdown in “the days, hours, and minutes” leading up to the collision. The 37-year-old was arrested this month after allegedly running a red light at 90 mph in L.A., smashing her Mercedes into several other vehicles. Authorities later confirmed the incident claimed the lives of five people: 38-year-old Lynette Noble; Nathesia Lewis, 43; Reynold Lester, 24; and 23-year-old pregnant mother Asherey Ryan and her 11-month-old son Alonzo. Ryan’s unborn child didn’t survive the crash. About a half-dozen others were injured.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dramatic moment a police officer is flung through the air trying to stop a Gucci-clad drugged up driver - as a judge calls for penalties to match those for drink drivers

A police officer was sent flying through the air as he tried to arrest a drugged up driver who reversed his stolen Range Rover into three cars in shocking footage. Jahdon Tamati, 32, was high on ice and GHB when he tried to flee from police in August 2020 at the height of Melbourne's stage four lockdown.
Woman Mows Down Boyfriend During Spat at Car Wash, Police Say

A woman has been arrested for allegedly mowing down her boyfriend during an argument at a Las Vegas car wash. Elena Del Villar faces charges of attempted murder and domestic battery with a deadly weapon, authorities say. The man, who was hit and dragged by the vehicle, is now in critical condition with an aortic dissection. He also suffered spinal and pelvic fractures, lacerations to his face, road rash, and a bruised hip. Del Villar was taken into custody at her Las Vegas home after police tracked the Honda Pilot there. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. She told police that she “was flustered and panicked due to the soda spill on her dashboard window,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Of California Couple

A sheriff's deputy in northern California is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a couple's home and shot them to death. Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an hours-long manhunt, according to a press release from the Dublin, California police department. He is currently being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com.
DUBLIN, CA
Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico

Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
Minnesota man gets life in prison over 11 fentanyl overdose deaths

A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he was convicted of selling lethal doses of fentanyl to 11 people, federal authorities said. A U.S. district judge in Minnesota imposed the sentence after telling Aaron Broussard, 31, that his “disregard for human life is terrifying,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
MINNESOTA STATE

