Heber City, UT

Park Record

Balloon festival launches the autumn aloft in Park City

The Autumn Aloft hot-air balloon festival is ready for liftoff. The event, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled to launch at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, at the North 40 Fields, 2530 Kearns Blvd., said organizer Meisha Ross. “We invited...
PARK CITY, UT
slcgreenblog.com

Utah Climate Week is Coming Up!

We are a week away from the Sixth Annual Utah Climate Week (September 25th through October 1st)! Check out the list of events compiled by the Utah Climate Action Network (a project of Utah Clean Energy) and mark your calendar to get involved. The goal of Utah Climate Week is...
UTAH STATE
Park City, UT
KSLTV

Park City locals save moose trapped in their backyard

PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City resident and two sheriff deputies helped a moose that got tangled up in a backyard. Moose sightings are common in the mountain city, and it’s something that Park City resident Francesca Paglione has grown accustomed to. “It’s so magical to have...
KPCW

Volksmarch shows off Midway open space to visitors, locals

As a busy stretch of events in Midway continues, the Volksmarch is this Saturday. Traditional German dress, cow bells, Stocknagel walking sticks, live music and games will highlight the 10-kilometer walk through Midway’s historic homes and rural areas. Volksmarch is German for “people’s march.” It’s a European tradition of...
MIDWAY, UT
KPCW

Registration ending soon for Park City wildfire evacuation exercise

Park City Municipal is planning a full-scale wildfire evacuation exercise on Wednesday, September 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city was originally planning the exercise for last year. That ended up being delayed after the very real Parleys Canyon Fire forced the evacuation of thousands of residents in Summit Park and Pinebrook.
PARK CITY, UT
103.5 KISSFM

The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Do You Want a Passenger Train from Boise to Salt Lake City?

With gas prices still higher than high, many are looking to other transportation options. The Boise Mayor is looking for support for a potential Amtrak train run from Boise to Salt Lake City and back again. According to KTVB, "It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle to Salt Lake City route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality."
BOISE, ID
KSLTV

Millcreek street floods after city puts in new storm drains

MILLCREEK, Utah — Wednesday afternoon’s short downpour flooded some Millcreek homes, and residents said they are sick of the constant flooding and want the city to fix the drains — or foot the bill for damage they deal with. Just a couple of miles west of Skyline...
MILLCREEK, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local!

 https://www.kpcw.org/

