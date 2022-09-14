Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
2 years after opening, new SLC Airport seems to be bursting at the seams
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week marks two years since the opening of the new Salt Lake City International Airport. Unlike when it opened in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the airport is surging. “Every day, we are fighting the battle of trying to find...
Park Record
Balloon festival launches the autumn aloft in Park City
The Autumn Aloft hot-air balloon festival is ready for liftoff. The event, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled to launch at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, at the North 40 Fields, 2530 Kearns Blvd., said organizer Meisha Ross. “We invited...
slcgreenblog.com
Utah Climate Week is Coming Up!
We are a week away from the Sixth Annual Utah Climate Week (September 25th through October 1st)! Check out the list of events compiled by the Utah Climate Action Network (a project of Utah Clean Energy) and mark your calendar to get involved. The goal of Utah Climate Week is...
Prepare for I-15 lane closures in Davis County over the next three weekends
If you'll be traveling in Davis County over the next three weekends, you'll want to know about lane closures that may bring some delays to your route.
upr.org
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees' future and more on Behind the Headlines
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), following a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its historic baseball field.
KSLTV
Park City locals save moose trapped in their backyard
PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City resident and two sheriff deputies helped a moose that got tangled up in a backyard. Moose sightings are common in the mountain city, and it’s something that Park City resident Francesca Paglione has grown accustomed to. “It’s so magical to have...
Mayflower builders tout snowmaking, resort location in response to snow concerns
As neighbors and motorists near the Mayflower Mountain Resort see home and ski trail construction progress, some wonder how much snow the country’s first new ski resort in decades will have once it’s up and running. Construction is well underway. Apartments are nearing move-in status, home lots are...
ksl.com
Water woes: Contamination in Sunset, Pleasant Grove; flooding in Salt Lake City
SUNSET — Some Utahns across the state are experiencing water woes — from contaminated drinking water to flooding. Residents of Sunset and Pleasant Grove should take caution before drinking water from their tap, as each city is flushing the water system to eliminate contaminants. Sunset City over-fluoridation of...
It'll be an action-packed weekend with activities and events happening in Utah!
A car show, scarecrow walk, pride festival and events to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month are just some of the family-friendly activities happening this weekend in Utah.
SNAPPED: First snow of the season in Utah
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The U.S. National Weather Service posted a photo of the first snow of the season in the high Uintas on Facebook on September 16. The photo […]
Volksmarch shows off Midway open space to visitors, locals
As a busy stretch of events in Midway continues, the Volksmarch is this Saturday. Traditional German dress, cow bells, Stocknagel walking sticks, live music and games will highlight the 10-kilometer walk through Midway’s historic homes and rural areas. Volksmarch is German for “people’s march.” It’s a European tradition of...
Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City opposes gondola project
The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City is urging its members to oppose a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon, arguing that the proposed project would harm the environment
Registration ending soon for Park City wildfire evacuation exercise
Park City Municipal is planning a full-scale wildfire evacuation exercise on Wednesday, September 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city was originally planning the exercise for last year. That ended up being delayed after the very real Parleys Canyon Fire forced the evacuation of thousands of residents in Summit Park and Pinebrook.
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it.
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
Do You Want a Passenger Train from Boise to Salt Lake City?
With gas prices still higher than high, many are looking to other transportation options. The Boise Mayor is looking for support for a potential Amtrak train run from Boise to Salt Lake City and back again. According to KTVB, "It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle to Salt Lake City route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality."
KSLTV
Millcreek street floods after city puts in new storm drains
MILLCREEK, Utah — Wednesday afternoon’s short downpour flooded some Millcreek homes, and residents said they are sick of the constant flooding and want the city to fix the drains — or foot the bill for damage they deal with. Just a couple of miles west of Skyline...
utahstories.com
Harmons Celebrates Its 90th Birthday, Five Wives Vodka Event in Ogden and BBQ Festival in Salt Lake
Happy Birthday to my favorite local grocer: Harmons. Family-owned and locally run since 1932, Harmons turns 90 this month. The grocery chain started with humble beginnings as a fruit stand selling 2 cups of strawberries for 15 cents and a pound of Utah peas for 5 cents back in 1932.
Boil Water Advisory issued for Pleasant Grove residents
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for a large part of Pleasant Grove east of Murdock Canal, and recent rainfall could be the reason for the issue.
La Niña expected to impact snowfall for the 3rd consecutive winter
PARK CITY, Utah – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting that Utah’s Winter forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La […]
