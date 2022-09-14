Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Education announces results of special meeting
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on September 14th approved the 2022-2023 Professional Development and Districtwide Evaluation plans. The 2022-2023 substitute teacher list was also approved as presented. After a closed session, the board voted to offer Shawna Hefley a paraprofessional position.
nwmissourinews.com
Local businesses host pop-up event
Since COVID-19, small businesses have been growing rapidly. Even in Maryville, many locals and students are turning their hobbies into something others can enjoy as well. Kelsey Perry, the owner of Perrylinkle, asked three other small local businesses to come together and give Maryville a fun, large pop-up event, the Golden Days pop-up Sept. 10 at Something Borrowed. It featured Perrylinkle, Eden Coffee, the Milo Company and Harlow x Brookes.
nwmissourinews.com
Inflation hits farmers as harvest season begins
Inflation. This daunting word has been trolling the news nationwide and has had a chokehold on not just the price of gas, but also farmers across Nodaway County, especially with harvest season starting soon. A farmer west of Maryville is faced with relentless challenges that are out of his control...
nwmissourinews.com
St. Pius X outlasts Maryville football in shootout, Spoofhounds fall to 2-2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The St. Pius X football players — who were on the westernmost sideline at St. Pius X High School — stormed the field to meet the 11 of their teammates who were already on the field. Maryville coach Matt Webb and the players...
St. Joseph man injured after pickup strikes guardrail on I-29
BUCHANAN COUNTY —A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by John D. Davis, 56, St. Joseph, was eastbound on Interstate 29 at Mitchell Avenue in St. Joseph. The driver...
northwestmoinfo.com
Motorcycle Accident in Cass County Kills Bethany Man
CASS COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year old Randall May was riding on I-49 at the 165 mile marker around 9 pm when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, ejecting the driver.
nwmissourinews.com
Blotters for the week of 9/15
Northwest Missouri State University Police Department. There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation on West Seventh Street. There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Hudson Hall. Maryville Police Department. Aug. 12. A summons was issued to Kelley M. Weed, 18, for a minor in possession...
kq2.com
northwestmoinfo.com
Gower Man Facing Multiple Felony Charges
PLATTSBURG, MO – A Gower man taken into custody by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is facing numerous felony charges. Thirty-one-year old Ethan Daniel Robinson is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon; manufacture of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; and three counts of receiving stolen property. All alleged to have occurred on September 1st.
Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged incident at a home in Atchison. On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Dalton S. Sinclair of Atchison on a District Court warrant for domestic battery. He is being held on a $2500 bond, according to online jail records.
northwestmoinfo.com
Man Accused Of Killing Daughter Hospitalized After Self Harm
The St. Joseph man accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death was hospitalized Thursday morning after attempting a “self harm” event. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says Dustin Beechner is in “very serious” condition after the event at 10:50 A.M. Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office says Beechner was given emergency medical treatment at the jail before being transported to Mosaic Life Care for further treatment.
