Waynesboro, PA

Mustangs reign supreme in Perry County football, defeat Newport 55-0

West Perry emphatically claimed the first Perry County championship football trophy by trouncing Newport 55-0 on Sept. 2 in Elliottsburg. The Mustangs defeated Susquenita 35-6 last week to position themselves to claim the hardware. “(Winning this championship) means everything,” exclaimed West Perry skipper Bob Boden. “This is the first-ever championship...
Perry County cross-country teams run into season

The cross-country season is officially underway after the three Perry County teams competed in various meets this week. Susquenita traveled to Mifflin County for the Big Valley Invitational where its boys team placed fourth overall. Eric Carmo was the highest placed Blackhawk runner with a time of 19:46, placing in...
CD’s run game eclipses Trojan passing in 42-35 win

COLONIAL PARK — For a change, Chambersburg did a lot of things right when playing Central Dauphin in football. Unfortunately, one thing the Trojans couldn’t do — stop the run — proved to be too big of a hurdle and the Rams rallied for a 42-35 Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at Landis Field on Friday night.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Jeff Lougee, Parker Sample and O-line lead Mechanicsburg to first win against Susquehanna Twp.

Mechanicsburg struggled into Friday’s game at Susquehanna Township beat up, winless and coming off a tough, one-point loss to Red Land. The Indians, on the other hand, were 2-1 and coming off their first two wins — last week’s scheduled game against Middletown, which cancelled its season amid a hazing investigation, counted as a forfeit win — in a near two-year span.
Tavon Cooper carries G-A over Waynesboro

GREENCASTLE — Greencastle-Antrim, trying to halt an eight-year losing streak to its rival, Waynesboro, found itself in a 21-21 tie in the third quarter Friday night. Then running back Tavon Cooper took over and worked some magic, helping the Blue Devils prevail 35-21 in their Mid Penn Colonial opener at Kaley Field.
