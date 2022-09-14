Read full article on original website
Related
Mustangs reign supreme in Perry County football, defeat Newport 55-0
West Perry emphatically claimed the first Perry County championship football trophy by trouncing Newport 55-0 on Sept. 2 in Elliottsburg. The Mustangs defeated Susquenita 35-6 last week to position themselves to claim the hardware. “(Winning this championship) means everything,” exclaimed West Perry skipper Bob Boden. “This is the first-ever championship...
Jayden Johnson, Preston Bernett, Landon Keefer help Gettysburg hand East Pennsboro its first loss
Gettysburg got a big run from Preston Bernett and a big interception return from Landon Keefer late Friday to pull away from East Pennsboro in a 27-11 win.
David Chase, Devin Shepherd combine for nearly 400 yards, 5 TDs as Central Dauphin downs Chambersburg for first win of season
HARRISBURG - Central Dauphin rarely rolls three weeks into a season winless, but that was just the situation the Rams found themselves in heading into Friday’s home game against Chambersburg. They won’t head to head to Week 4 in the same boat, though, and David Chase made sure of...
Scenes from Cumberland Valley’s win over CD East
Cumberland Valley jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead before defeating Central Dauphin East 45-14, to go 4-0 so far this season, at Chapman Field in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Sept. 16, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perry County cross-country teams run into season
The cross-country season is officially underway after the three Perry County teams competed in various meets this week. Susquenita traveled to Mifflin County for the Big Valley Invitational where its boys team placed fourth overall. Eric Carmo was the highest placed Blackhawk runner with a time of 19:46, placing in...
Perry County field hockey tournament ends in Greenwood win
The 38th annual Perry County tournament held at West Perry ended the same as the last seven tournaments. The day resulted in a 3-1 Greenwood win over Newport in the championship game, giving the Wildcats their 25th tournament title.
thesportspage.blog
CD’s run game eclipses Trojan passing in 42-35 win
COLONIAL PARK — For a change, Chambersburg did a lot of things right when playing Central Dauphin in football. Unfortunately, one thing the Trojans couldn’t do — stop the run — proved to be too big of a hurdle and the Rams rallied for a 42-35 Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at Landis Field on Friday night.
Connor Green, Grant Hall help Big Spring hand Camp Hill its first loss of the season
Big Spring’s remedy for a slow start to this season has been to run the rock, and it did that well again Friday night in handing Camp Hill its first loss of the season, 16-6, at home. The Bulldogs (2-2) averaged nearly 5 yards per carry, piling up 206...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jeff Lougee, Parker Sample and O-line lead Mechanicsburg to first win against Susquehanna Twp.
Mechanicsburg struggled into Friday’s game at Susquehanna Township beat up, winless and coming off a tough, one-point loss to Red Land. The Indians, on the other hand, were 2-1 and coming off their first two wins — last week’s scheduled game against Middletown, which cancelled its season amid a hazing investigation, counted as a forfeit win — in a near two-year span.
Cole Bartram, Northern get physical and hand Shippensburg its first loss
Northern spent most of the week in the build to Friday’s showdown with Shippensburg talking about getting physical. There is an old saying about talk being cheap, and Shippensburg probably wishes it would have held up in Dillsburg Friday night. Because the Polar Bears didn’t just talk it.
State College girls tennis blanks Lower Dauphin, keeps perfect season rolling
State College (9-0) kept its perfect season rolling with a 5-0 victory over Lower Dauphin Friday afternoon.
Terrell Reynolds, Kyle Williams lead Harrisburg to 44-15 rebound win over Carlisle
Harrisburg and Carlisle both entered Friday night looking to rebound from heartbreaking last-second losses the week before—the Cougars a 24-20 loss to Manheim Township and the Herd a 54-47 defeat at the hand of York High. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Perry dominates at line of scrimmage, tops Trinity to remain undefeated
ELLIOTTSBURG – West Perry didn’t exactly ease into the Mid-Penn Capital portion of the regular season. It entered with brute force and a ground force that shook Trinity from start to finish Friday. Trent Herrera rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns, while Ian Goodling out West Perry’s...
Hershey girls tennis keeps undefeated record intact with emphatic win over Harrisburg
Hershey (8-0) kept its impressive season rolling with a decisive victory against Harrisburg Friday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Mechanicsburg blanks Mifflin County in girls tennis tilt
Mechanicsburg cruised to a 5-0 victory against Mifflin County in girls tennis action Friday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Middletown edges Susquehanna Twp. in tightly-contested girls tennis match
Middletown rode a string of wins in singles play to earn a tightly-contested 3-2 victory against Susquehanna Twp. Friday afternoon.
Second-half outburst leads Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer over Waynesboro
After a half of action, it appeared that Waynesboro might give the Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer team its toughest test yet. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But following a first period that only saw the Blue Devils up 1-0, Chris Noblit’s team flexed its...
Isaac Sines’ 4 TDs lead unbeaten Cumberland Valley to 45-14 rout of CD East
After three consecutive season-opening wins against non-conference foes that could be doubly characterized as both nail-biters and character builders, Cumberland Valley’s football team wanted to prove they could show off their toughness in other ways as they opened Commonwealth Division play. After a dominant performance on the new turf...
Ehrenzeller, Kanagy lead Juniata past Newport
Juniata rode a two-game losing streak into Friday’s matchup with Newport. Waylon Ehrenzeller and Aaron Kanagy made sure it didn’t go to three as each accounted for a pair of touchdowns in a 36-0 win.
thesportspage.blog
Tavon Cooper carries G-A over Waynesboro
GREENCASTLE — Greencastle-Antrim, trying to halt an eight-year losing streak to its rival, Waynesboro, found itself in a 21-21 tie in the third quarter Friday night. Then running back Tavon Cooper took over and worked some magic, helping the Blue Devils prevail 35-21 in their Mid Penn Colonial opener at Kaley Field.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0