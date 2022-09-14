Marcia Mitchell, center, is the winner of the Skidmore Depot Museum’s raffle of a meat bundle that was generously donated by our Maryville Hy-Vee Store. The raffle was held as a fundraiser for the museum with proceeds going toward building a handicap ramp onto the depot entrance in order to make the depot more accessible for all. Also pictured are Cindy Kenny, HyVee Store Director Nate Jaster, Mitchell, Cheryl Huston and Frances Harbin. Kenny, Huston and Harbin, are museum committee members, along with Teresa Carter, who was not present. Mitchell lives in St. Joseph, but she grew up in the Skidmore area. Almost $1,500 was raised for the project and the drawing was held during the Skidmore Punkin Show.

SKIDMORE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO