northwestmoinfo.com
King City To Serve As E-Waste Collection Site
King City’s Board of Aldermen agreed to be a host site for an E-Waste Collection event through the Northwest Regional Council of Governments during their meeting held Monday night. King City will serve as a host site one day each month to bring electronic waste for safe disposal. Council...
Radio Iowa
Drought continues to cause issues with Missouri River levels
Prolonged drought across the region has pushed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to lower Missouri River levels from Nebraska City to Kansas City by a full foot. The lower levels will affect boat traffic and could impact municipal water supplies and other utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020.
nodawaynews.com
Skidmore’s museum raffle winner congratulated
Marcia Mitchell, center, is the winner of the Skidmore Depot Museum’s raffle of a meat bundle that was generously donated by our Maryville Hy-Vee Store. The raffle was held as a fundraiser for the museum with proceeds going toward building a handicap ramp onto the depot entrance in order to make the depot more accessible for all. Also pictured are Cindy Kenny, HyVee Store Director Nate Jaster, Mitchell, Cheryl Huston and Frances Harbin. Kenny, Huston and Harbin, are museum committee members, along with Teresa Carter, who was not present. Mitchell lives in St. Joseph, but she grew up in the Skidmore area. Almost $1,500 was raised for the project and the drawing was held during the Skidmore Punkin Show.
northwestmoinfo.com
Motorcycle Accident in Cass County Kills Bethany Man
CASS COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year old Randall May was riding on I-49 at the 165 mile marker around 9 pm when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, ejecting the driver.
St. Joseph man injured after pickup strikes guardrail on I-29
BUCHANAN COUNTY —A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by John D. Davis, 56, St. Joseph, was eastbound on Interstate 29 at Mitchell Avenue in St. Joseph. The driver...
nwmissourinews.com
Show-Me Gold hosts university's third annual 9/11 memorial stair climb
The University’s Show-Me Gold program and the Maryville Fire Department held the third annual 9/11 memorial stair climb from 7-10 a.m. Sept. 9 at Bearcat Stadium. Attendees participated in a 2,071 step climb to pay respects to the 343 firefighters who bravely climbed that number of stairs in the collapsing World Trade Center.
bethanyclipper.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating series of area crimes
Harrison County, MO: A handful of criminal activities have occurred throughout the Harrison County area in the past week. There was a break-in at the Bethany Country Club last Wednesday, and a few days before that someone was impersonating a police officer. How useful was this post?. Click on a...
nwmissourinews.com
Blotters for the week of 9/15
Northwest Missouri State University Police Department. There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation on West Seventh Street. There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Hudson Hall. Maryville Police Department. Aug. 12. A summons was issued to Kelley M. Weed, 18, for a minor in possession...
kq2.com
Dustin Beechner in serious condition following self-harm event
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who is in jail for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter Jozlyn, is now in "very serious" condition. According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Beechner attempted a self-harm event at 10:50 a.m. Thursday morning. He was given emergency medical treatment at the jail and was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gower Man Facing Multiple Felony Charges
PLATTSBURG, MO – A Gower man taken into custody by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is facing numerous felony charges. Thirty-one-year old Ethan Daniel Robinson is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon; manufacture of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; and three counts of receiving stolen property. All alleged to have occurred on September 1st.
kttn.com
Bond reduction denied for Kidder man charged with murder
Bond reduction was denied September 14th for a Kidder man arrested on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot July 10th. Online court information shows bond was previously set at $500,000 cash only for 62-year-old Donald Vincent Bates Junior. He was bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court on October 11th for an arraignment.
nwmissourinews.com
St. Pius X outlasts Maryville football in shootout, Spoofhounds fall to 2-2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The St. Pius X football players — who were on the westernmost sideline at St. Pius X High School — stormed the field to meet the 11 of their teammates who were already on the field. Maryville coach Matt Webb and the players...
northwestmoinfo.com
Man Accused Of Killing Daughter Hospitalized After Self Harm
The St. Joseph man accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death was hospitalized Thursday morning after attempting a “self harm” event. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says Dustin Beechner is in “very serious” condition after the event at 10:50 A.M. Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office says Beechner was given emergency medical treatment at the jail before being transported to Mosaic Life Care for further treatment.
