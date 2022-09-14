Whistleblower gives detail on Twitter data use, Hawley wants action
Sen. Josh Hawley is looking for legal action against social media companies after a whistleblower said close to 4,000 employees at Twitter have access to user data.
“I would like to see Twitter and these other social media companies actually protect the rights of their users, quit censoring people, quit doxxing them, quit kicking them off the platforms one day when they don’t mouth the liberal party line,” Hawley said.
