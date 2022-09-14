ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Whistleblower gives detail on Twitter data use, Hawley wants action

By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0buVR9_0hvmUycD00

Sen. Josh Hawley is looking for legal action against social media companies after a whistleblower said close to 4,000 employees at Twitter have access to user data.

“I would like to see Twitter and these other social media companies actually protect the rights of their users, quit censoring people, quit doxxing them, quit kicking them off the platforms one day when they don’t mouth the liberal party line,” Hawley said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
266
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy