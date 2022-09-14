ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears

CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Packers' Thursday injury report provides pessimistic OL update

The Green Bay Packers offensive line has been struggling with injuries since the preseason. The unit’s injuries cost the team several important looks on offense in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week One. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times and seemed pressured on almost every big throw he made. The Packers injury report released Thursday doesn’t bode well for an improved offensive line.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 Packers who need to rebound vs. Bears in Week 2

The Green Bay Packers missed too many opportunities and had a few too many coverage breakdowns during a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Every week is a new opportunity. In the NFL, it’s all about turning the page to the next week. And a few players in Green Bay need to play a lot better in the second game of the 2022 season.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Allen Lazard rallies around Packers rookie WR Christian Watson

No one presumably felt worse than Christian Watson after the Packers rookie wideout dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown pass on Green Bay’s first offensive play of the game in Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Relegated to the sidelines after suffering an injury during training camp after...
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

NFL Week 2: Bears vs. Packers Ultimate Game Preview

What a Week 1 it was for the Chicago Bears to begin the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era. Chicago beat the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon at Soldier Field to move to 1-0 on the year. The opposite can be said for Green Bay as they fell on the road to Minnesota and it wasn't pretty.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy