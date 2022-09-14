Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
Aaron Rodgers says ‘communication’ is biggest issue between him and Green Bay Packers receivers
Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers seems to like his 2022 wide receiver corps. However, he plans to hold them
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
Packers' Thursday injury report provides pessimistic OL update
The Green Bay Packers offensive line has been struggling with injuries since the preseason. The unit’s injuries cost the team several important looks on offense in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week One. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times and seemed pressured on almost every big throw he made. The Packers injury report released Thursday doesn’t bode well for an improved offensive line.
6 Packers who need to rebound vs. Bears in Week 2
The Green Bay Packers missed too many opportunities and had a few too many coverage breakdowns during a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Every week is a new opportunity. In the NFL, it’s all about turning the page to the next week. And a few players in Green Bay need to play a lot better in the second game of the 2022 season.
Packers OL David Bakhtiari participates in 11-on-11 drills during practice Friday
The Green Bay Packers offensive line struggled in Week 1 sans their starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. Bakhtiari was a non-participant in Thursday’s practice, and Jenkins was a limited participant. That seemed to indicate the pair might not start against the Chicago Bears in Week Two. The...
6 Key Packers players to watch this week against the Bears
It’s been a long time since we have been able to say the Chicago Bears are undefeated and the Green Bay Packers are winless. That streak has a chance to continue this weekend when the two teams renew their historic rivalry. The Bears are coming off an improbable victory...
Allen Lazard rallies around Packers rookie WR Christian Watson
No one presumably felt worse than Christian Watson after the Packers rookie wideout dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown pass on Green Bay’s first offensive play of the game in Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Relegated to the sidelines after suffering an injury during training camp after...
NFL Week 2: Bears vs. Packers Ultimate Game Preview
What a Week 1 it was for the Chicago Bears to begin the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era. Chicago beat the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon at Soldier Field to move to 1-0 on the year. The opposite can be said for Green Bay as they fell on the road to Minnesota and it wasn't pretty.
