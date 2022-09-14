ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone Covers Up a 2nd Tattoo of Ex Jennifer Flavin Amid Ongoing Divorce

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIxA5_0hvmUu5J00
Shutterstock

A rocky split! Sylvester Stallone is doing everything he can to move on from ex Jennifer Flavin — including covering up tattoos he’s gotten in her honor.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, Stallone, 76, visited Oklahoma City on Tuesday, September 13, and left with a brightly colored leopard face inked on his left arm. The new tattoo was meant to cover up the previous image of 56-year-old Flavin’s eyes.

The new body art is the second Flavin-inspired piece the New York native has replaced. The Creed star previously covered up a portrait of the businesswoman’s face with a tattoo of his Rocky character’s dog. The fresh ink came just days before Flavin petitioned for “dissolution of marriage and other relief” at a Palm Beach County, Florida courthouse in August, per documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The Los Angeles native, who tied the knot with Stallone in May 1997, confirmed their split shortly after. Flavin shares daughters Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, with the Grudge Match star. (Stallone also shares sons Seargeoh, 43, and Sage, who died in 2012 at age 36, with ex-wife Sasha Czack.)

Though Stallone and Flavin ultimately decided to go their separate ways, the exes are still working hard at coparenting — and are even shooting a reality series amid their split.

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” a rep for the Rambo actor told Us following the news, adding that “The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together, which will debut on Paramount+.”

Late last month, documents obtained by Us revealed that the Suicide Squad star denied allegations made by Flavin that he “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

The Escape Plan actor’s legal team also wrote in his response to the filing that he “has not engaged” in that behavior and that he also opposed his ex’s request to have “exclusive use” of their Palm Beach home.

At the time, Flavin also asked the court to note the “conduct of each party” that could stretch out the legal process of the divorce and encourage “mutual cooperation” to “reduce the cost” of legal fees. Stallone responded by noting that his estranged wife “hired counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal fees.”

Stallone, for his part, agreed to Flavin’s petition to legally change her surname back to her maiden name and agreed that their union was “irretrievably broken.”

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Sylvester Stallone Fighting Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Over Use Of $35 Million Palm Beach Mansion, Denies Hiding Assets

Sylvester Stallone has denied his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin’s claim he was hiding assets in their divorce, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 76-year-old action star responded to Flavin’s petition that was filed earlier this month. In her filing, Flavin said she was ready to end the marriage after 25 years. The decision came days after fans noticed Stallone had covered up a tattoo of Flavin with an image of a dog. His rep initially released a statement stating, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer; however, the results were...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone’s Comments About His Wife Leaving Him Months Before Divorce Resurface

Prior to his now-estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, filing for divorce after 25 years together, Sylvester Stallone opened up about how he really felt about the marriage. During a February 2022 appearance on their daughters’ podcast Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin spoke about their marriage of more than two decades. “If she was out of my life, it would be mass suicide,” Stallone admitted. “Which infers that I have multiple personalities.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RadarOnline

Wide-Eyed Wendy Williams Clings To Bodyguard, Hunches Over & Struggles To Walk In Latest Outing

Wendy Williams stepped out wide-eyed and vocal as ever but appeared as if she struggled to walk in her latest outing, sparking new concerns about her ailing health. The 58-year-old former television personality clung to her bodyguard while repeatedly telling the photographers she was off to "Core Club" to "get my money," Radar can confirm. Core Club is a members-only club in New York City where annual fees cost $15,000 per year with an initial membership fee of $50,000. Wendy looked cheery but frail while exiting her apartment building on Tuesday. Hunched over and moving slowly, the ex-Wendy Williams Show...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Sasha Czack
Person
Jennifer Flavin
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Mistress Mildred Spotted In Hollywood With Actor’s Son Joseph For ‘Night On The Town’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-housekeeper/mistress Mildred Baena was seen out and about in Los Angeles for a rare appearance with the actor’s son Joseph, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old son of The Terminator star was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl with Mildred where they saw The Gypsy Kings perform. Joseph, who currently works as an LA-based real estate agent, shared one snap of the two posing in front of the stage. The two appeared in good spirits as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera. “With a packed schedule, it’s always such a special and meaningful time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Tattoos#Face Tattoo#New Tattoo#Stallone And Flavin
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cuts Off Estranged Wife Chantel Everett’s Phone Amid Nasty Divorce

The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno cut off his estranged wife Chantel Jimeno’s (née Everett) phone from their joint plan amid their nasty divorce. “The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” Chantel, 31, said in a clip from the Monday, September 5, episode, shared by Us Weekly.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

207K+
Followers
22K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy