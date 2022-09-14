Read full article on original website
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
iheart.com
Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected
A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
cdc.gov
CDC Confirms Another Human Infection with Flu Virus from Pigs
August 19, 2022—CDC has reported another human infection with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads only in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to four. This new infection was caused by a different flu virus subtype (H1N2v) than the three previously reported infections (H3N2v) during 2022. Sporadic human infections with flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting where pigs are present; however, not all variant virus infections have been in people with known pig exposure. This H1N2v infection occurred in a person who reported no contact with pigs or attendance at an agricultural fair. A public health investigation did not find any illness among household contacts and about 10 percent of reported variant flu virus infections in the United States since 2010 have been in people who did not have any documented swine contact. No person-to-person spread with this H1N2v virus has been confirmed.
Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina
A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
CDC warns pediatricians to watch out for a rare, but serious respiratory infection impacting children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning pediatricians to watch out for a rare yet serious respiratory infection impacting children. The virus isn’t related to the Flu or COVID-19 but is called Enterovirus D68, according to KY3. The virus, which typically emerges in late summer and early fall, can lead to acute flaccid myelitis or AFM.
Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December
Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
Three dead, six ill with mystery pneumonia ‘very similar to Covid’ in Argentina
Three people have died this week in Argentina due to pneumonia of unknown origin, local health authorities have said. Six others have been infected as experts ruled out Covid-19, influenza, and hantavirus as causative agents.Luis Medina Ruiz, the minister of public health of the Tucuman province, northwest Argentina, reported the death of a 70-year-old patient and the identification of three employees of the medical facility with symptoms.“What these patients have in common is the severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia and compromise in images [x-ray] very similar to Covid, but that is ruled out,” Dr Ruiz said. Of the...
Polio has reemerged in the US. Who should get a polio vaccine now?
CNN — New York’s governor has declared a state of emergency after health officials detected poliovirus in the wastewater of five counties – evidence the disease is circulating. The declaration also follows a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of an unvaccinated person in Rockland County, New York, who was diagnosed with paralytic polio this summer – the first case identified in the United States in nearly a decade.
Parents Magazine
CDC Issues Alert for Enterovirus D68, a Respiratory Virus That Can Lead To Polio-like Symptoms
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) issued an alert this month about a common childhood virus that can potentially cause muscle weakness and, in rare cases, result in paralysis. In the health advisory, the CDC noted an uptick in pediatric hospitalizations for severe respiratory illness. These patients also tested positive...
CDC warns rare condition in kids could be on the rise this fall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert on Friday that common respiratory viruses circulating this fall could lead to a rise in a rare, but serious condition that usually affects children called acute flaccid myelitis, AFM. This condition causes weakness that starts in the arms or legs and can lead to permanent paralysis or become life-threatening in severe cases.
KIDS・
The CDC's Booster Recommendations May Not Provide Optimal Protection
Michael Daignault, MD, is an emergency physician at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, CA. Dr. Gandhi MD, MPH is Professor of Medicine; Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine; Director of the Ward 86 HIV Clinic at San Francisco General Hospital; and Director of the Center for AIDS Research at UCSF.
A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns
Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms. In August 2022, the agency was alerted about an uptick in pediatric hospitalizations caused by enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), which can...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Wisconsin reports influenza A(H1N2) variant infection, 7 ‘swine flu’ cases reported in the US this year
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported today on a human infection with influenza A(H1N2) variant (A(H1N2)v) virus. The case is in a patient < 18 years of age. An investigation by local public health officials is ongoing. A total of seven human infections with variant novel influenza...
Scrubs Magazine
Doctors Investigating First Monkeypox-Related Death in Texas
The monkeypox pandemic shows no signs of slowing as the number of cases continues to rise, currently at just over 18,000. The virus has mainly affected men who have sex with men, but anyone can get infected through close personal contact, particularly sex. Three months into the crisis, officials in Texas have reported the nation’s first death related to the disease. Doctors described the patient as “severely immunocompromised,” but it’s too soon to say whether monkeypox played a role in his death.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 hospitalization rates higher in unvaccinated during Omicron
During the Omicron variant COVID-19 spike, unvaccinated adults were more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated adults, and hospitalization rates were lowest among those vaccinated and boosted, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Fiona P. Havers, M.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
Who Should Consider Getting The New COVID Omicron Booster And When?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved updated booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna, targeting the most common Omicron variants.
CDC: E. coli sickens 97 people in 6 states; most ate lettuce at a Wendy's
Consumer Reports is advising people against eating any Wendy's sandwich or salad with romaine lettuce until more is known about a strain of E. coli that has at sickened 97 people in six states, hospitalizing 43. The non-profit advocacy group cited its food safety experts in urging a cautious approach...
Why the U.S. is now part of polio’s ‘world outbreak’
The United States has officially joined the list of about 30 countries worldwide where polio is circulating. The announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday comes because the poliovirus is spreading in New York after a 20-year-old man from an Orthodox Jewish community in a New York City suburb was diagnosed in July with the nation’s first polio case since 2013.
La Crosse virus is the second-most common virus in the US spread by mosquitoes – and can cause severe neurological damage in rare cases
For the Laudick family of Greensburg, Indiana, life forever changed on Aug. 5, 2013. That was the day 4-year-old Leah Laudick told her mom, Shelly, that she had a bad headache. Two days later, Leah was hospitalized nearby with worsening headaches and a slightly elevated white blood cell count. She slept for most of the day and by Aug. 9 was largely unresponsive. That day, during her transfer to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Leah had her first of several seizures. Doctors were unable to identify her illness – tests for diseases like meningitis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and...
