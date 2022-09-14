Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Celebrate Ash's Major Journeys Victory
Pokemon Journeys has brought Ash Ketchum further in his career than any other season in the long-running anime's history, with the Pokemon television series spending decades following the main trainer's journey to becoming "the best there ever was" in the pocket monster world. Following the latest episode, Ash has defeated Cynthia in the Masters 8 Tournament, setting him on a collision course with the current world champion, Leon, bringing him closer than ever before in becoming the new top trainer in the Pokemon franchise.
Pokemon Sword & Shield: How to Get Free Ash's Lucario
Players can claim a new Pokemon in Sword & Shield each week, and this week the Fighting/Steel Lucario will be available for free.
hypebeast.com
'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Announced for 2023
Farewell “Breath of the Wild 2” and hello The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Finally, after years of teasing the project, Nintendo has officially revealed the name of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel during its most recent Nintendo Direct showcase. For fans, it has been a bumpy ride as the game’s first look trailer was shared over three years ago during E3 2019 and its original 2022 release date was pushed back to Spring 2023. However, with a release date set and a name reveal alongside a bit of gameplay, fans now see an end to their waiting in sight.
ComicBook
League of Legends Teases New Spirit Blossom Skins
League of Legends is poised to expand its Spirit Blossom line of skins soon with several new cosmetics teased this week ahead of the full reveal. The only known champion known so far to be getting a new Spirit Blossom skin is Sett, and it appears the story associated with this new Spirit Blossom event will revolve around him and his search for his estranged father. A couple of other teasers for additional champion skins were spotted in the trailer that confirmed Spirit Blossom Sett, but Riot Games hasn't yet revealed in full the next wave of Spirit Blossom skins.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Rumored Release Date Revealed
Fans of the Air Jordan 4 have received some amazing colorways over the last few years. When the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2019, Jordan Brand came through with a ton of amazing offerings. Since that time, they have continued that trend, and at the same time, they have also come through with some retros. In 2023, it appears as though yet another retro is on the way, and it's for an Air Jordan 4 colorway that has remained beloved by fans both young and old.
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC・
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
ComicBook
WWE's Bayley Responds to Sasha Banks and Naomi on the Runway: "I'll Kick Their Ass If They Come Back"
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and Naomi (Trinity Fatu) have been quite busy since departing WWE, showing up at big premieres and even walking the runway several times during New York Fashion Week. They couldn't have been more thrilled to take part in one of fashion's biggest events, and Bayley came out to support her friends over the weekend. In a new interview with the In The Kliq Podcast, Bayley was asked about Banks and Naomi's walk on the runway, and she couldn't have been proud of them. That said, she was also asked about their current situation with WWE, and while she didn't comment on what transpired ahead of that now infamous Monday Night Raw, she did say that if they do return to WWE, she will just kick their ass, so they should probably stay on the runway.
WWE・
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Producer Reveals Which Season 6 Characters to Watch
My Hero Academia is weeks out from its return, and season six promises to be a big one for the series. It has been over a year since we've heard from our favorite heroes, but Studio Bones has kept a close eye on the gang in the back. And now, one of the show's producers is opening up about the series and which characters we should watch in season six.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
Seal Slaps The Living Hell Out Of A Kayaker… With An Octopus
It’s a beautiful day, so you and your buddies decide to hit the water for some good ole fashioned kayaking. Get some sun, fresh air, a bit of a workout, and hey, you may even see some cool wildlife. Well, for one poor guy in Kaikoura, New Zealand, the...
ComicBook
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
TMZ.com
The Game's 2007 Song Eerily Seems to Detail PnB Rock's Murder
The hip-hop community is reeling in the wake of PnB Rock's heinous murder ... and it has some people referencing a 2007 song from The Game which seems to mirror the Philly rapper's tragic end. The unreleased track is called "Murda," and it's resurfaced online because fans noticed some now-eerie...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Coming Next Year: Best Look So Far
One of the best Jumpman sneakers of the 90s is the shoe that kicked off the decade, the Air Jordan 5. This is a shoe that has received a lot of love since 2020, and over the course of the next few years, it is expected to get a whole host of new offerings. We have seen teasers for 2023, and the Air Jordan 5 has been a small part of them thus far. In fact, fans have even seen the Air Jordan 5 "UNC" which is bound to be an instant classic.
ComicBook
Genshin Impact Fans Flip Out Following Anime Announcement
Genshin Impact has taken the world by storm thanks to its popular "free to play" video game that drops players into a fantasy world with characters that appear taken directly from an anime world. It should come as no surprise to many that the game has announced that an anime adaptation is on the way, though many fans weren't necessarily expecting the anime studio Ufotable to be at the helm. Working previously on the Fate series as well as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, fans are sharing their many thoughts thanks to social media.
Metroid Prime 4: Everything we know so far about the return of Samus
Here's everything we know so far about Metroid Prime 4, the Switch exclusive
ComicBook
Stokely Hathaway Reveals His New Faction The Firm, Explains Why They Helped MJF Win the Casino Ladder Match
MJF cut a promo on Jon Moxley this week, warning him and everyone else left in the AEW World Championship tournament that they better stay out of his way when he decides to cash in the AEW World Championship shot he earned by winning the Casino Ladder Match back at All Out. He also decided to explain what happened that night, revealing he had a faction "on retainer" led by his best friend Stokely Hathaway. The group then arrived, with Hathaway announcing them as The Firm.
WWE・
IGN
10 Minutes of Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion PS5 Gameplay
Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a bit of a departure from what you'd expect had you played Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, fans of the Crisis Core line of stories are going to appreciate the modernization of this classic entry in the Final Fantasy 7 series. You'll get an early look at what Sephiroth looked like, and how the gameplay mechanics of Crisis Core have been modernized in this gameplay clip. We've had to edit it down as there was a 10 minute restriction on gameplay, but we've done our best to keep the combat mechanics available for you to see as well as the cutscenes with beloved characters like Ifrit, early enemies like the Vajradhara Wu, and we get to see Zack cast Limit Break in two different forms.
