Bacon City, USA, takes over downtown Vernon
Wright's Brand Bacon is celebrating 100 years, and in doing so, Vernon is now Bacon City, USA, for Friday, September 16.
Local bar turned restaurant rebranding and expanding
Wichita Falls restaurant and bar Stick's Place is rebranding and expanding into what will be known as Our Place Eatery and Spirits.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Wichita Falls location
The list of national retailers closing their storefronts in Wichita Falls continues to grow after another major home goods store announced Thursday it's impending departure.
newschannel6now.com
Texas Oklahoma Fair kicks off in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The first night of the Texas Oklahoma Fair wrapped up on Tuesday at the MPEC, but the fun on the midway will last through Saturday. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint gives us a look at the sights and sounds of the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club’s annual event.
kswo.com
Greyhound returns to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
newschannel6now.com
WFPD identifies victim in 9th Street crash
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim in a Friday single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of 9th Street, near Tyler and Polk streets. WFPD officials said 67-year-old Siri Anderson-Hairell, of Wichita Falls, lost control of her vehicle while traveling west on 9th...
Just Jeri: Half a Century in Lawton/Ft. Sill Oklahoma
Wow, when you say it like that, it seems that I have been here forever! 50 years as a resident of Lawton, Oklahoma. (with the exception of a crazy time when I thought I could live somewhere else! Came to my senses and right back home!) My dad was in...
Wichita Falls woman murdered by man she met online featured on Oxygen
A Wichita Falls woman who was murdered 19 years ago after she met a man in a chat room will be featured on An Unexpected Killer on the Oxygen Channel.
vernonrecord.com
Welcome to Bacon City USA
Bacon City, USA will come to life at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Vernon with vendors spread throughout the downtown. From 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., food trucks will be parked in the vacant lot behind the Vernon Plaza Theatre. At the Wright Pavilion on Pease Street between Three Hearts Steakhouse...
ssnewstelegram.com
Texas sheriff takes to a life of crime
After 13 months on the run, a former small-town police chief wanted for murder and armed robbery was captured in Tennessee on Sept. 20, 1929. Had Tom Shook always been a crooked cop concealing his crimes behind a badge? If that was true, he sure had fooled a bunch of people during his eightyear career in law enforcement with different departments in North Texas. And the town council in Electra, the Red River boomtown northwest of Wichita Falls, would not had hired him as the new chief of police had he not come highly recommended. Shook lasted no more than a year as Electra’s top cop. Whether he was fired or left of his own accord is unclear eight decades after the fact. It may be that the town elders got wind of his after-hours activities and elected to play it safe by terminating his employment or Shook simply resigned to pursue a life of crime full-time. On the night of Aug. 10, 1928, the ex-chief stabbed to death a 42 year old father of three. To save the sheriff the trouble of looking for him and to avoid any unpleasantness, Shook turned himself in before sunup.
newschannel6now.com
A cold front is on the way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 63 with partly cloudy skies.
Deceased Marine honored with police escort home
A Nocona graduate and United States Marine is now home after he was killed in a wreck in California on September 2, 2022.
kswo.com
Duncan community raising money for mother in need
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Community is coming together to help provide assistance for a local mother of seven as she battles end-stage kidney failure. Loved ones of Pearl Brown have partnered with Help Hope Live, a national nonprofit, to fundraise online and in-person to help Brown fund her kidney transplant.
Olney fugitive captured in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fugitive with warrants for child sex assaults in Olney who escaped police there in August is arrested in Wichita Falls after a struggle with WFPD and DPS officers.
newschannel6now.com
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 4
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from week four of high school football.
Victim who fatally struck tree on 9th Street identified
#BREAKING Authorities have identified the driver of a vehicle who died after crashing into a tree on 9th Street on Friday afternoon.
2022’s Top 10 Bars in Wichita Falls According to Yelp
Looking for a good watering hole here in The Falls? Here’s a great place to start. Whether you’re looking for a place to just sit back and have a few drinks in a quiet environment or you want to cut loose and get loud with a rowdy crowd, there are plenty of options here in town.
Services set for local couple who died in plane crash
Final arrangements have been made for a beloved Wichita Falls couple as the community continues to mourn their passing following a plane crash on Tuesday.
Plane crash takes lives of Wichita Falls business owners
UPDATE: Sept. 13, 2022, at 8:56 p.m. According to the Coconino Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Jon Paxton, deputies responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. When deputies could not reach the area, an Arizona DPS helicopter was called and located the crash scene and confirmed the two fatalities around 1:30 […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 16, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
