Wichita Falls, TX

newschannel6now.com

Texas Oklahoma Fair kicks off in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The first night of the Texas Oklahoma Fair wrapped up on Tuesday at the MPEC, but the fun on the midway will last through Saturday. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint gives us a look at the sights and sounds of the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club’s annual event.
kswo.com

Greyhound returns to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
newschannel6now.com

WFPD identifies victim in 9th Street crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim in a Friday single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of 9th Street, near Tyler and Polk streets. WFPD officials said 67-year-old Siri Anderson-Hairell, of Wichita Falls, lost control of her vehicle while traveling west on 9th...
vernonrecord.com

Welcome to Bacon City USA

Bacon City, USA will come to life at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Vernon with vendors spread throughout the downtown. From 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., food trucks will be parked in the vacant lot behind the Vernon Plaza Theatre. At the Wright Pavilion on Pease Street between Three Hearts Steakhouse...
ssnewstelegram.com

Texas sheriff takes to a life of crime

After 13 months on the run, a former small-town police chief wanted for murder and armed robbery was captured in Tennessee on Sept. 20, 1929. Had Tom Shook always been a crooked cop concealing his crimes behind a badge? If that was true, he sure had fooled a bunch of people during his eightyear career in law enforcement with different departments in North Texas. And the town council in Electra, the Red River boomtown northwest of Wichita Falls, would not had hired him as the new chief of police had he not come highly recommended. Shook lasted no more than a year as Electra’s top cop. Whether he was fired or left of his own accord is unclear eight decades after the fact. It may be that the town elders got wind of his after-hours activities and elected to play it safe by terminating his employment or Shook simply resigned to pursue a life of crime full-time. On the night of Aug. 10, 1928, the ex-chief stabbed to death a 42 year old father of three. To save the sheriff the trouble of looking for him and to avoid any unpleasantness, Shook turned himself in before sunup.
newschannel6now.com

A cold front is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 63 with partly cloudy skies.
kswo.com

Duncan community raising money for mother in need

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Community is coming together to help provide assistance for a local mother of seven as she battles end-stage kidney failure. Loved ones of Pearl Brown have partnered with Help Hope Live, a national nonprofit, to fundraise online and in-person to help Brown fund her kidney transplant.
NewsTalk 1290

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 16, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
