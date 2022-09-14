Read full article on original website
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Franklin on the O-Line, the 5-Star and the Fatman
Penn State is 3-0 this season, and coach James Franklin loves to stress his team’s goal of going “1-0” every week. The team is looking to finish a week undefeated for the fourth time in 2022. Penn State caps off its week against Central Michigan at Beaver...
nittanysportsnow.com
J’ven Williams Leads Penn State Football Commits in On300 Rankings
Penn State Class of 2023 OL commit J’ven Williams is good at what he does. People previously unfamiliar with the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder from Wyomissing Area High School near Reading, saw what Williams could do Friday night in a viral video of one of his blocks. In On3Sports’ latest 2023...
nittanysportsnow.com
Pinegar Happy to Bounce Back After Rough Home Opener
Jake Pinegar wasn’t one of the main takeaways from this past Saturday’s win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Pinegar’s 48-yard field goal in the third quarter– one yard shy of his college career best– wasn’t the difference in the game. After all, Penn State...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State-Northwestern Game to Start at 3:30
The Penn State-Northwestern game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at Beaver Stadium will kick off at 3:30. Per Northwestern, the game will be broadcast either on ABC or ESPN depending on what happens in the games played this coming Saturday, Sept. 24. This will be the first meeting between Penn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nittanysportsnow.com
‘1-0’: Franklin, Clifford React to Penn State win
Penn State had momentum at halftime against Auburn, but a 14-6 lead is hardly insurmountable. Although this game was bigger than most, coach James Franklin’s halftime message was the same as it always is; play the game like the score is 0-0. “One play at a time,” Franklin told...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Moves up in Latest Top 25 Rankings
The new rankings are in, and to little, if any, surprise, Penn State moved up after its convincing 41-12 win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Penn State moved from No. 22 to No. 14, and with Michigan State’s loss to Washington, is now behind only Ohio State (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 4) in the rankings. Michigan is Penn State’s next big test.
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: It’s Okay to be Over the Moon
I understand that the Auburn team Penn State pounded Saturday might not be good. I wasn’t high on Bryan Harsin’s squad coming into the game, probably wouldn’t have been if Auburn played Penn State tough, and even an Auburn win might not have changed my mind. Auburn...
Comments / 0