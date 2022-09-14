ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resurfaced Elvis Presley Photos Spark Fan Frenzy on Social Media

Photos of the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley have resurfaced on the internet. Fans have been going crazy over the collection of pictures. A Reddit user shared the photos to the subreddit r/pics, titling the post: “My mom’s photos from an Elvis Presley concert in 1977 [OC].” The post currently has 32.3K upvotes. View the photos here.
wegotthiscovered.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO

Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
Variety

‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs

It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...
Rolling Stone

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer

Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon.  Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
E! News

We're All Shook Up Over Jacob Elordi's Elvis Casting After Austin Butler's Biopic Turn

Watch: Riley Keough on Austin Butler Portraying Her Grandfather Elvis. A new Elvis has entered the building. Fresh off Austin Butler's knockout performance as the King of Rock and Roll in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, Elvis Presley's life is getting another the big-screen treatment once more. And its Euphoria's Jacob Elordi who is set to step into those iconic blue suede shoes.
The Independent

Brendan Fraser career timeline: From Nineties icon to the ‘Brenaissance’

Brendan Fraser was recently filmed sobbing at Venice Film Festival.The actor had just received a six-minute standing ovation for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s new drama The Whale, in which he plays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair.He tried to leave the theatre but that only intensified the rapturous applause.It’s the kind of career apogee that The Mummy star probably wouldn’t have believed possible for much of the last 20 years.Over the course of the last two decades, Fraser has been largely MIA, confined, as my colleague aptly put it, to a Google search: What ever happened...
