ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 2

Related
cnycentral.com

CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?

SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

East Syracuse Chevrolet to host classic car show

(WSYR-TV) — It should be a great day to get outside this Saturday, and thankfully, East Syracuse Chevrolet is giving folks a good reason to enjoy the nice weather. There’s a homecoming, of sorts, as East Syracuse Chevrolet welcomes The Syracuse Corvette Club back to raise money for local charity David’s Refuge.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab

Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281

Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Onondaga County, NY
Syracuse, NY
Cars
City
Syracuse, NY
State
California State
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion

Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Supercharger#Tesla Cars#Destiny Usa#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Industry#Linus Company Tesla#Tesla Supercharging
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws

Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Tesla
ithaca.com

When Ithaca Rode Shotguns

For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Last official weekend of summer! Then fall begins Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's the last weekend of official summer! Then fall officially begins on Thursday, September 22nd, at 9:04 PM. We are also going to see a huge swing in the temperature in our 7 day forecast. You may have to turn on the heat later in the week!
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected

Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House fire on Grant Blvd, Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a call about a fire on the 400 block of Grant Boulevard on Friday, September 16 at 12:34 p.m. After getting on the scene two minutes later, firefighters found a two-story house and the side of it was on fire. The fire department said they stretched handlines and put […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Spooktacular Stroll coming to Central New York

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Summer isn’t over yet but many Central New Yorkers are already thinking about Halloween. Spooktacular Stroll is a new event coming to the area. Event organizers plan to make this an annual event. Families can go to Long Branch Park in Liverpool every Thursday, Friday,...
LIVERPOOL, NY
WKTV

Participants needed for research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park

Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome and needs hundreds of people between the ages of 18 and 65 to participate. Participants can act as basic role-players for one day between Sept. 20 and 27. Pay is $180. IARPA will instruct...
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
WHITESBORO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy