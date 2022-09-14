Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?
SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
localsyr.com
East Syracuse Chevrolet to host classic car show
(WSYR-TV) — It should be a great day to get outside this Saturday, and thankfully, East Syracuse Chevrolet is giving folks a good reason to enjoy the nice weather. There’s a homecoming, of sorts, as East Syracuse Chevrolet welcomes The Syracuse Corvette Club back to raise money for local charity David’s Refuge.
What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
wxhc.com
Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281
Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
cnycentral.com
Classic cars take center stage at East Syracuse Chevy Corvette and Classic Car Show
East Syracuse, NY — You can't go wrong with the classics, and the classics took center stage at the 8th annual Corvette and Classic Car Show at East Syracuse Chevrolet on Saturday. Along with the local Corvette Club the dealership hosted hundreds of classic and custom cars for a...
New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion
Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
Great Northern Mall update: Developer in talks with 2 big tenants
Clay, N.Y. – Central New York Developer Guy Hart Jr. has big plans for transforming the Great Northern Mall property, and he’s starting by negotiating with two large tenants. One is a large big-box retailer not currently in Clay, and the other is what he calls would be...
Syracuse Credit Union adds new location, hopes to serve more people
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Karen Jones has been an electrical business for more than 20 years. Her current project is part of the construction for Cooperative Federal Credit Union’s new location on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse. “I was honored for them to even ask me to provide a proposal for their project,” said Jones who […]
Your Stories Q&A: Why has work come to a halt on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received several calls and emails concerned about construction being halted on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area. Toni Rogers was just one of the viewers who emailed the YS Team to say construction has been at a standstill for about a month. Rogers was curious […]
Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws
Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
ithaca.com
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
cnycentral.com
Last official weekend of summer! Then fall begins Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's the last weekend of official summer! Then fall officially begins on Thursday, September 22nd, at 9:04 PM. We are also going to see a huge swing in the temperature in our 7 day forecast. You may have to turn on the heat later in the week!
Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
House fire on Grant Blvd, Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a call about a fire on the 400 block of Grant Boulevard on Friday, September 16 at 12:34 p.m. After getting on the scene two minutes later, firefighters found a two-story house and the side of it was on fire. The fire department said they stretched handlines and put […]
cnycentral.com
Spooktacular Stroll coming to Central New York
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Summer isn’t over yet but many Central New Yorkers are already thinking about Halloween. Spooktacular Stroll is a new event coming to the area. Event organizers plan to make this an annual event. Families can go to Long Branch Park in Liverpool every Thursday, Friday,...
New pistol permit laws prompt local sheriff to adjust county policy, while course instructors add staff
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
WKTV
Participants needed for research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park
Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome and needs hundreds of people between the ages of 18 and 65 to participate. Participants can act as basic role-players for one day between Sept. 20 and 27. Pay is $180. IARPA will instruct...
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
