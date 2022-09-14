ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Can RFRA take down Indiana’s new abortion law?

It is the height of irony that the new GOP-backed abortion restrictions could be undone by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. RFRA caused massive controversy in 2015 because conservative groups and some Hoosiers wanted to use it to justify discrimination, specifically against gay and lesbian Hoosiers who they disagreed with based on religious beliefs. Think […] The post Can RFRA take down Indiana’s new abortion law? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
cbs4indy.com

Indiana AG Rokita talks enforcement of abortion ban, lawsuits filed

INDIANAPOLIS – Two lawsuits have been filed challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, and although they did not stop the law from taking effect Thursday, at least one of them could put the ban on hold if a preliminary injunction is issued. The ACLU of Indiana filed both lawsuits....
wrtv.com

Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
cbs4indy.com

Near-total abortion ban takes effect in Indiana

Indiana’s abortion ban is now in effect across the state. September 15 is the first day that abortions are outlawed in Indiana except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly, and to prevent substantial impairment to the life or health of a pregnant woman. The new law was created...
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana Democrats issue call to action for voters on first day of abortion ban

Democratic state legislative candidates say the only way to repeal Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is by electing Democrats to the Statehouse. Candidates issued a call to action Thursday, the day the ban took effect. Joey Mayer is running against Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel), an incumbent in a suburban district...
WNDU

Indiana women’s care providers prepare for abortion ban on Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s abortion clinic will stop doing abortions, but it won’t close its doors. Whole Woman’s Health has announced that the clinic on Lincolnway West will continue to operate beyond the effective date of Indiana’s new abortion ban, which is Thursday of this week.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Democratic Senate candidate Thomas McDermott talks ‘the top issue’ — abortion access — and plans if elected

As of Sept. 14, IDS readers voted abortion access as one of their top political issues. Indiana Senate Bill 1, which bans abortion except in the case of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies or risk to the life of the pregnant person, goes into effect Sept. 15. The bill comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
cbs4indy.com

Tuesday at 11: Indiana hospitals raking in big profits

The average hospital profit across the nation is 3%, but the big Indiana hospitals are bringing in as much as 12%, 14% or 16%. Tuesday at 11 on CBS4, Debby Knox finds out what lawmakers are doing to help Hoosiers with ever-growing medical debt.
cbs4indy.com

Indiana's abortion law now in effect

Indiana’s abortion ban is now in effect across the state. Tuesday at 11: Indiana hospitals raking in big profits. IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by …. Woman shot, killed while dropping off kids at near …. Separate shootings leave two dead on violent Thursday …. Students organize...
warricknews.com

Planning to vote this year in Indiana? You must register by Oct. 11

Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for this year's election that will see Hoosiers pick a U.S. senator; congressmen in each of Indiana's nine districts; a secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; half of the 50-member Indiana Senate; all 100 members of the House; and a host of county, township, school district and local government offices.
WHAS11

Indiana officials respond to Oath Keeper claims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 law enforcement personnel across the country were or members or are current members of "Oath Keepers," according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The findings show nine current or former members who also work in law enforcement live in Indiana and...
WTHR

HOWEY: Mitch Daniels and ‘aiming higher’ in 2024

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — During the closing minutes of a podcast with The Bulwark’s Mona Charen last week, Mitch Daniels once again speculated on his tombstone epitaph: “He raised four wonderful daughters and reformed the BMV.” By Sunday, the Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch Twitter feed appeared to revise its intent: “#runmitchrun … for Governor … or President would be great too.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana Department of Workforce Development discovered unauthorized access to some user login information

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has discovered unauthorized access to some user login email addresses and security questions. The incident was related to login information for the Department's Uplink system. There were 4,264 accounts impacted, and holders of those accounts are being notified by mail. The DWD said no social security numbers are believed to have been accessed.
WLFI.com

How potential railroad strike could affect the Indiana state economy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —A potential massive rail strike on Friday could lead to major issues for our local economy. The seven unions represent more than 90-thousand workers at the nation's freight railroads. The workers plan to strike for salary increases and back pay for hours worked since 20-20.
