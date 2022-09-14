Read full article on original website
Related
Can RFRA take down Indiana’s new abortion law?
It is the height of irony that the new GOP-backed abortion restrictions could be undone by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. RFRA caused massive controversy in 2015 because conservative groups and some Hoosiers wanted to use it to justify discrimination, specifically against gay and lesbian Hoosiers who they disagreed with based on religious beliefs. Think […] The post Can RFRA take down Indiana’s new abortion law? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana AG Rokita talks enforcement of abortion ban, lawsuits filed
INDIANAPOLIS – Two lawsuits have been filed challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, and although they did not stop the law from taking effect Thursday, at least one of them could put the ban on hold if a preliminary injunction is issued. The ACLU of Indiana filed both lawsuits....
Students organize march on first day of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — For Paris Mayes, who grew up in foster care, her message to lawmakers is personal. “There’s so many kids in the system that have nowhere to go, nowhere to call home,” she said. “They’re trying to save lives, but they’re not focusing on lives that are already here.” Mayes was among several others […]
wrtv.com
Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Near-total abortion ban takes effect in Indiana
Indiana’s abortion ban is now in effect across the state. September 15 is the first day that abortions are outlawed in Indiana except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly, and to prevent substantial impairment to the life or health of a pregnant woman. The new law was created...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Democrats issue call to action for voters on first day of abortion ban
Democratic state legislative candidates say the only way to repeal Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is by electing Democrats to the Statehouse. Candidates issued a call to action Thursday, the day the ban took effect. Joey Mayer is running against Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel), an incumbent in a suburban district...
cbs4indy.com
Indy abortion doc moving practice out of state to keep providing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect, several abortion clinics across the state are getting ready to close down for good. However, Dr. Katie McHugh said her work providing abortions to women who want them will not come to an end, it’ll just be moving locations.
The first abortion ban passed after Roe takes effect Thursday in Indiana
The first new abortion ban passed by a state legislature since the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer is set to take effect Thursday in Indiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Indiana women’s care providers prepare for abortion ban on Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s abortion clinic will stop doing abortions, but it won’t close its doors. Whole Woman’s Health has announced that the clinic on Lincolnway West will continue to operate beyond the effective date of Indiana’s new abortion ban, which is Thursday of this week.
Indiana Daily Student
Democratic Senate candidate Thomas McDermott talks ‘the top issue’ — abortion access — and plans if elected
As of Sept. 14, IDS readers voted abortion access as one of their top political issues. Indiana Senate Bill 1, which bans abortion except in the case of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies or risk to the life of the pregnant person, goes into effect Sept. 15. The bill comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
'It is a dangerous path but it is so important'; Indiana doctor will continue performing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Indiana has become the first state to in-act a new abortion ban, since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. As of Sept. 15, Senate Bill 1 bans most abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly or if the mother is at risk of serious injury or death.
cbs4indy.com
Tuesday at 11: Indiana hospitals raking in big profits
The average hospital profit across the nation is 3%, but the big Indiana hospitals are bringing in as much as 12%, 14% or 16%. Tuesday at 11 on CBS4, Debby Knox finds out what lawmakers are doing to help Hoosiers with ever-growing medical debt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Indiana's abortion law now in effect
Indiana’s abortion ban is now in effect across the state. Tuesday at 11: Indiana hospitals raking in big profits. IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by …. Woman shot, killed while dropping off kids at near …. Separate shootings leave two dead on violent Thursday …. Students organize...
warricknews.com
Planning to vote this year in Indiana? You must register by Oct. 11
Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for this year's election that will see Hoosiers pick a U.S. senator; congressmen in each of Indiana's nine districts; a secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; half of the 50-member Indiana Senate; all 100 members of the House; and a host of county, township, school district and local government offices.
Indiana officials respond to Oath Keeper claims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 law enforcement personnel across the country were or members or are current members of "Oath Keepers," according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The findings show nine current or former members who also work in law enforcement live in Indiana and...
WTHR
HOWEY: Mitch Daniels and ‘aiming higher’ in 2024
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — During the closing minutes of a podcast with The Bulwark’s Mona Charen last week, Mitch Daniels once again speculated on his tombstone epitaph: “He raised four wonderful daughters and reformed the BMV.” By Sunday, the Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch Twitter feed appeared to revise its intent: “#runmitchrun … for Governor … or President would be great too.”
wfft.com
Indiana Department of Workforce Development discovered unauthorized access to some user login information
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has discovered unauthorized access to some user login email addresses and security questions. The incident was related to login information for the Department's Uplink system. There were 4,264 accounts impacted, and holders of those accounts are being notified by mail. The DWD said no social security numbers are believed to have been accessed.
WLFI.com
How potential railroad strike could affect the Indiana state economy
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —A potential massive rail strike on Friday could lead to major issues for our local economy. The seven unions represent more than 90-thousand workers at the nation's freight railroads. The workers plan to strike for salary increases and back pay for hours worked since 20-20.
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday.
Comments / 0