Ever since the Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century FOX, fans have been waiting for Marvel Studios to bring the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They recently introduced some key mutants during their Phase Four slate like Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel. While it'll likely be a long time before we see an X-Men movie, we'll likely see more mutants pop up here and there. One of the last X-Men movies to be released was The New Mutants, and it's finally joining all of the Marvel movies on Disney+. The streaming service revealed that The New Mutants will premiere on October 14th, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO