Disney has 11 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
ComicBook
An Infamous X-Men Movie Is Headed to Disney+
Ever since the Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century FOX, fans have been waiting for Marvel Studios to bring the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They recently introduced some key mutants during their Phase Four slate like Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel. While it'll likely be a long time before we see an X-Men movie, we'll likely see more mutants pop up here and there. One of the last X-Men movies to be released was The New Mutants, and it's finally joining all of the Marvel movies on Disney+. The streaming service revealed that The New Mutants will premiere on October 14th, 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
TechRadar
Ranked: Every Terminator movie rated from worst to best
One day, during his publicity tour for his feature movie debut, blood-spattered horror Piranha II, James Cameron woke from a nightmare he couldn't shake: a chrome skeleton wedged in the dirt. He immediately began sketching a metallic torso dragging itself across the ground – the horrific visual that would inspire the Terminator franchise and over three billion dollars in box office revenue.
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and More
Francis Ford Coppola is rounding out the cast to his big-budget indie film Megalopolis. The call sheet is now a family affair, with Coppola’s sister (and his Godfather star) Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman joining the project. Also joining the cast are Shia LaBeouf, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Mackey, Casting Director on 'A League of Their Own,' 'The Fugitive' and 'The Normal Heart,' Dies at 70Shia LaBeouf-Starrer 'Padre Pio' From Abel Ferrara to Premiere in Venice Days LineupJames Caan, Macho Leading Man of Hollywood, Dies at 82 Megalopolis notably marks LaBeouf’s highest-profile project since...
EW.com
Sony announces new Karate Kid movie coming in 2024, delays Madame Web and Kraven
With Cobra Kai having introduced new generations of viewers to the Karate Kid universe, it's no surprise there's another cinematic installment on the way. Sony's Columbia Pictures division revealed Friday that it has scheduled a new Karate Kid movie to hit theaters June 7, 2024. Little is known about the production, which is simply described as "The return of the original Karate Kid franchise." No word yet on the onscreen talent, filmmaking team, or plot details.
These Famous People Have Spoken Out About Being Annoyed At How They Were Treated At School
Dylan Sprouse was a restaurant host while at NYU but had to defend his decision, saying, "I feel most comfortable when I’m working and doing something, to criticize someone of that is pretty odd."
Jackie Brown review – Tarantino’s most romantic film is a stone-cold classic
Quentin Tarantino’s third film is now revived in cinemas for its 25th anniversary, an impossibly stylish and exciting race-swapped adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s 1992 crime thriller Rum Punch. It’s a quasi-blaxploitation homage featuring a glorious central performance from Pam Grier as Jackie, the tough flight attendant importing gun-running profits into the US in her tote bag.
Spider-Man Spinoff Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Updates Us On Her Silver Sable And Black Cat Movie
One thing about the Sony slate of Spider-Man properties that are in development at the studio is that projects come and go, depending on the popularity and availability of characters and creators. While Tom Hardy’s Venom appears to be the bedrock foundation of that universe, setting up a possible Venom 3, there have been plenty of other Spider-Man-related projects in development at Sony that are shooting, have been announced, or still might see the light of day. Yes, El Muerto, I’m looking at you.
Jack Nicholson’s Decision to Reduce His ‘Batman’ Salary Earned Him Over $60 Million
Although Jack Nicholson was only guaranteed $6 million for playing The Joker in Batman, he earned way more than that because of a formula often employed by A-list actors.
Keanu Reeves to Return for a Constantine Sequel with Original Director Francis Lawrence
The original Constantine film, which is based on DC's Hellblazer comics, follows John Constantine through his cursed existence fighting evil demons Keanu Reeves is heading back into a fan favorite role. PEOPLE can confirm that a sequel to the cult favorite 2005 film Constantine is in the works. Fans will get to see Reeves, 58, reprise his role as exorcist/demonologist John Constantine after 17 years since the original first hit theaters. The supernatural thriller will re-team Reeves with original director Francis Lawrence. The original film, which is based on DC's...
New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie Among Sony Pictures Release Date Adds; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More
Sony added three news movies to their 2023-2024 theatrical release sked while shifting some others due to the post-production jam which continues to plague a number of big pics. The good news is that nothing is moving out of 2022. A big plus here is the announcement of a brand new Karate Kid movie for June 7, 2024 which doesn’t have any talent attached in regards to stars or a director. There’s an untitled True Haunting movie from Screen Gems that is actually going on Jan. 6, 2023; that first weekend of the year has been a rich one for Sony and genre films;...
Patty Jenkins ‘Star Wars’ Film ‘Rogue Squadron’ Pulled From Disney Release Slate
Patty Jenkins upcoming “Star Wars” film “Rogue Squadron” has been pulled from the Disney release slate, the studio announced on Thursday. The film was previously delayed due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins. The film was scheduled to begin production in 2022 and to be released on...
digitalspy.com
Riverdale star lands next lead movie role in horror remake
Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of horror remake The Strangers. The actress, who fans will know as Cheryl Blossom on The CW series, is set to appear in the movie alongside Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez and Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso, according to Deadline. The Strangers follows a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ preview gives fans a glimpse at some of the creepiest Spidey visuals to date
A new Spider-Man comic book run is set to arrive in October and it might be the most creepy comic adventure yet for the web-slinger. Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 will arrive in a little over a month, and it will see Peter Parker venture to Los Angeles, as demons turn his dream trip into a nightmare.
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Judd Hirsch Could Break an Oscar Record for Longest Gap Between Acting Noms
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Many respected actors,...
‘Constantine’ Sequel in the Works With Keanu Reeves
The HBO Max series from J.J. Abrams based on the character is no longer moving forward at the streamer. After reviving The Matrix last year, Warner Bros. is bringing back yet another Keanu Reeves property. The studio is developing a sequel to 2005’s Constantine, the film based on the supernatural DC property, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
thedigitalfix.com
A secret Marvel movie has been delayed to 2024
There’s a lot coming up for Marvel Phase 5 and Phase 6. Numerous action movies and Marvel series, from Fantastic Four to Blade and Avengers 5. One Marvel movie remains untitled, and it was curiously moved back a few months. Disney rejigged its entire slate recently, making room for...
